× Expand Shutterstock corn maze If you know the name Malachai, this freaks you out.

After this weekend we will have under 90 days until the end of 2021. What are you going to do with that info: Turn it into a Supersized Sunday Scaries where you just curl up and whimper? Or are you going to max it with trips through mazes of corn where the reward is donuts, afternoons full of smoked meats, a few more rounds of the ol' oompapa, or slow strolls under boughs of fruit? These golden days, they do dwindle.

NEWS

\\ Do you miss the Sloppy Bro? I miss the Sloppy Bro, so here's another chance to bring something good back. A Go Fund Me for Band Box Diner is now live, to help Heather and Brad Ptacek bring it back from the brink. The historic diner in Eliot Park is an iconic part of the city's landscape, and they've always had a way with those griddle onions, yes? Well they've been closed since the first pandemic lockdown, had to fight the good fight against Heather's breast cancer, and now they want to come back swinging and bring the Band Box with them. They need about $15K to fix the physical issues with the old spot and get it up and running again, they're not there yet. Let's make this happen.

\\ Starting today, Delta Airlines will begin offering DuNord Social Spirits on their flights. They'll start with Foundation Vodka, which donates a portion of sales directly to the DuNord Foundation, an aid organization formed by the local distillery after the uprising.

\\ Pearson's has dropped two autumn bombs: Salted Nut Rolls now come in such flavors as Apple Pie and Pumpkin Spice. Did you know there was a peanut butter one too?

\\ Did you know the country's largest indoor mushroom farm is in the suburbs? Check out New Hope Farmacy and see what's incubating.

OPENS

+ The LynLake neighborhood will have a new gathering space when the Third Space Cafe opens today. Erin Ryan-Mosley has opened the coffee cafe, next to The LynLake Brewery, with a roster of coffee drinks, including a REAL pumpkin latte, Jinx Tea, and bakery snacks from Turtle Bread along side paninis and toasts.

+ Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze is open as Minnesota's largest corn maze. Yes there are hay bales, a hay ride, pumpkin patch, sunflower field, corn pit and more attractions, but it all means bupkis if there aren't good snacks. This one has a great array of concessions and food trucks on weekends (even Bullvino's for Brazilian meat snacks!).

COMING SOON

+ David Fhima and family are bringing the bread. For years we've been saying that his family bread recipe is a remarkable secret weapon, and it's finally getting a moment in the spotlight. Fhima is launching an ambitious project called Mother Dough in Capella Tower this fall, taking over both Peace Coffee outposts in the building. On the main floor we can expect a bakery and wine bar with small plates and lounge seating. While on the skyway level, there will be an area that channels the Parisian boulangerie, serving cafe au lait, salad niçoise, pain au chocolat and other bakery cafe treats. Look for the ground floor wine bar to open first, in a matter of weeks, and the second floor to come after.

- While MN BBQ CO. had intended on closing this Sunday, while throwing a bittersweet party week leading up to it, plans have been quashed. A fire in the back of the building on Monday has caused enough damage to cancel this week's farewell festivities.

AGENDA

// Still rocking that Okto-fest vibe! Check out the Oktoberfest Guide for more fun spots than you can shake a stein at.

Well it's the 60th Oktoberfest in LaCrosse , and that's saying something. If you leave now, you can probably get there for the tapping of the Golden Keg. Or hit up the parade tomorrow, do some barrel rolling, do a grain toss, have all the spass.

, and that's saying something. If you leave now, you can probably get there for the tapping of the Golden Keg. Or hit up the parade tomorrow, do some barrel rolling, do a grain toss, have all the spass. Ren Fest Oktoberfest is this weekend! Stroll among the medieval Bavarian Village at your dirndl-wearing leisure, but don't you dare miss the sausage sling or the sauerkraut eating contest.

is this weekend! Stroll among the medieval Bavarian Village at your dirndl-wearing leisure, but don't you dare miss the sausage sling or the sauerkraut eating contest. Oktoberfest at the Midtown Global Market kicks off on Saturday for some family-friendly fun. EastLake Brewing will be your bier garden, but walk about and check out the German fusion food from Manny's Tortas (German nachos!), Pham's (brat bowl!), Arepa Bar (Black Forest cake!), and others.

kicks off on Saturday for some family-friendly fun. EastLake Brewing will be your bier garden, but walk about and check out the German fusion food from Manny's Tortas (German nachos!), Pham's (brat bowl!), Arepa Bar (Black Forest cake!), and others. In downtown, Lakes & Legends Oktoberfest is going down on Saturday with fresh fest bier, polka music, the hammer game, and eats from Gentleman Forager.

is going down on Saturday with fresh fest bier, polka music, the hammer game, and eats from Gentleman Forager. The final weekend of Oktoberfest at Fat Pants Brewing in Eden Prairie, is all family fun with pumpkin painting, pie contest, donut eating contests and beer.

// Orchard pick of the weekend: Luce Line Orchard in Watertown. Freee parking, no admission, and have you heard that Haralsons are in early this year?! Merchants of Soul concert on Saturday (bring your lawn chair), and not just donuts but pork chops, burgers, and drinks at the Dog House Pub.

// You'll want to jump on these tickets when they go live today. For spooky season, Travail's basement bar will be outfitted by actual Haunted Basement ghouls. Cocktail flights include drinks like The Toki Eyeball, a Bloody Old Fashioned, People Under the Stairs and more that you can only imagine (like candy corn jello shots and butter beer). And there's also a Halloween-themed tasting menu with beef tartare, red wine chicken, chocolate cake and the like.

// The Bloody Mary Festival is back in real time! This Saturday, at Union Depot, there will be afternoon and evening sessions of the fest which says: brunch is for winners. VIP tickets gets you early access (read: less lines), but everyone gets unlimited Mary drinks and snacks that hopefully don't have to balance on a skewer.

// Smoke Out is on Sunday and I just wanted you to know there will be smoked elote, chicken wings, oysters, pork cheeks, pulled pork, and so much more than just ribs! Did I mention the live meat raffle? Did I mention Maker's Mark will be there? And me?

// There are limited tickets for this punch party, so don't put it off. The Cocktail Circus on Oct. 17 will bring 15 of the best bartenders in town to compete with punch drinks at The Hewing. Stroll around the room and sample sips, while snacking on Tullibee's special brand of circus fare (foie gras popcorn, ahem), it all goes to benefit No Kid Hungry.