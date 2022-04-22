× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bagels from Bagel TaÏm

Actually, let's not. Let's not try to pin it down and make the call, because there will always be data and arguments and freaky squalls to prove against. Instead, let's be like cats and just take the sunshine where it falls. On a patio deck. In a beer garden. With your favorite bagel in a bar. Walking home with a solid chunk of pizza. Copping a squat in a parking lot as you slurp noodles or house a burrito. Maybe just be.

NEWS

\\ After seven years with Tim Niver and Saint Dinette, chef Adam Lerner is making a move. He's been announced as the Executive Chef for all of Ann Kim's restaurants under the Vestalia umbrella. He'll be working with the culinary teams at Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni and Sooki & Mimi.

OPENS

+ Wrecktangle Pizza has opened their new location in LynLake. Taking over the old Falafel King/Hasty Tasty/Prieto spot right on the corner, the Detroit-style pizza kingpins have given the space a slick re-do. This is their first location with a full bar, which glances back to owner Jeff Roger's bartending days of yore. But there's also a makers market on site, named Silver's Market & Deli, named after the one in Hibbing owned by Rogers' grandparents.

+ In Golden Valley, the new pizza is round and comes from Love Pizza. Just opened in the former Smashburger space off Winnetka and 55, this newbie is takeout and delivery only (and they'll be doing their own delivery, no third-party). But, if you pop in and order takeout, they'll give you a complimentary glass of wine/beer/NA and a comfy place to sit while you wait for your square cut bar pizza or your triangle cut coal-fired pizza. Love that they named their pineapple pie GFY. Also: meatball hero, coupla salads, and Sebastian Joe's ice cream.

+ Midori's Floating World Cafe is now open in their new digs on East Lake Street. The restaurant which was displaced by the uprising has been doing sporadic takeout from Seward Cafe while their new spot took shape. Currently, they are still on that takeout grind, so you'll have to slurp some kitsune udon noodles or slam a spicy tuna roll in the parking lot, as one does. They plan to open for indoor as soon as they can.

+ Minnetonka Drive-In is open for the season! This year they will be closed on Mondays.

+ Here's a good way to celebrate Earth Day: Tare Market NE is hosting their grand opening party today. This is the second location for the shop dedicated to a waste-free lifestyle. Over the last three years they've become a great place to get bulk foods, sustainable bath and beauty products, and other planet friendly items that have helped divert over 34,000 plastic bags from the landfill. Donuts and cold press in the morning, adult bevvies in the afternoon!

CLOSES

- Very sad to hear that Grand Catch is closing at the end of the month. The seafood boil spot from chef Sameh Wadi has decided not to renew their lease.

- Dumpling in South Minneapolis is also closing, after six years. Can't say it better than Bun did in his post, "bottom line: papa is tired."

AGENDA

// Hey Happy Earth Day River Clean Up Day! See you at Hidden Falls Regional Park to help pick up trash and do a little spring eco-cleaning, while listening to live music and snacking on treats from West Indies Soul Food Truck.

// Saturday is the return of Record Store Day! Hit up your favorite vinyl shops for great deals. And then go to Broken Clock Brewing for a collab beer called Liquid Fidelity made with Down in the Valley music shop (where samples will be handed out too). Asian Invasion food truck will also be outside of the very popular Electric Fetus.

// Breakfast burrito pop-up! Breakfast burrito pop-up! The very tasty breakfast burritos from Quince, which disappeared from the Mpls farmers market with the pandemic, will once again be available. This Saturday, and a bunch more this summer, find them from 9am-1pm at The Get Down Coffee Co. for a patio pop-up.

// Hey why not? On Monday, there's a Vegan Meat Raffle at Falling Knife Brewing. From 6-9pm, drawings will be called every half hour. Prizes include vegan meats and cheese made by The Herbivorous Butcher, and you can win by purchasing $1 tickets at the bar. All monies go to Herbivorous Acres, a 501c3 nonprofit farm sanctuary.

// Renewing the Countryside is joining forces with Curry in a Hurry for a Community Meal to Benefit MN Farmland Access on Wednesday. This is the final fundraising push to help the Lor Family take on the Singing Hills Goat Dairy farm. The $15 four course buffet and other items from the menu will go to helping in this next generation farm transition, giving one family a long-lasting place in the farming community. And, you can just donate too.

// Bars with bagels should be a more regular thing. But for right now, at least, we can find Bagel Taïm at Palmer's Bar on Thursdays. Every week from 4-7pm on Thursdays, the local bagel makers will be slinging schmears (and the Pony Boy hot pastrami + schmear for just $8) and offering up bags of bagels for the ride home.

// Dining Out for Life is back in full force this year. All you have to do, to help fund the fight to end HIV, is eat out. There's a big list of restaurants that have pledged to donate a portion of their sales on Thursday to the Aliveness Project. Shout out to Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken and The Nicollet Diner who are among the places donating 100% of sales. But there are tons of others donating 20-50% of sales, and that all helps.

// One of the greatest cooks and cookbook authors in the world is coming to town. Yotam Ottolenghi will be on a panel with our David Fhima and signing books at Temple Israel on May 5th. You can be in the audience in person, or grab a virtual spot for $50.