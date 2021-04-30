× Expand Shutterstock Rhubarb .

The tulips are popping, the rhubarb is reaching toward the sun, and change is afoot. Good change, for a change! Not only are closed restaurants finding ways to re-open, but new cooks are jumping into vacant spaces, partnerships are being formed for expansion, and there's hope. Celebrate with a new wrap, some fresh BBQ, and a pickup of beer and vinyl to christen your freshly vaxxed patio party.

NEW/OPENS

+ What was once Betty Danger's Country Club is now Betty Danger's Animal Farm. Gone are the campy prepster send-ups and the clubby nouveau riche take downs, the Northeast bar and restaurant has gone full political satire. From the site: BD CC AF is a campy dystopian and politically inspired bar/restaurant serving delicious cocktails (and beer), a vertically revolving patio (a ferris wheel with tables), putt-putt, and animal-farm-to-table food. It is part bar, part art, part restaurant, part amusement for adults and mature young adults. It exists to make your life a little less dull. It’s a satirical artistic interpretation of Orwell’s Animal Farm and 1984. Because Betty's favorite vegetable is margaritas, those are staying. But the menu has changed: you can vote for vegetablism by choosing veggie burritos or a plant-based burger, or you can vote for animalism by ordering beef burgers, a French dip, pulled pork and the like. As always, the good stuff is in the details so read it all. And this is satire, so try to not take anything too personally.

+ Now open in Wayzata, Stalk & Spade is the 100% plant based burger shop from Crisp & Green owner Steel Smiley. We got a sneak peek the other day, but lots of people lined up for free burgers and chik'n with dairy-free shakes on Thursday's opening day. Big plans for this one.

+ Happy to hear that Abi's cocina salvodoreña y mexicana has opened the food truck in the parking lot while they're working to rehab the former Egg & I space on Lyndale. Yes you can get tasty birria tacos, but my money's earmarked for the chicharron con queso pupusa. Those little griddled flatcakes have me hooked. Saturday they're hosting a clothing drive, just the reason you need to clean out your closet and get tacos!

+ There's a new stall in the North Loop Galley food hall. Welcome Wrap to the show, and get ready to stuff your face with turmeric tortillas jammed with all manner of game: Howie's got porchetta bacon in a BLT situation, Gloria's sporting Cry Baby Craig's fried chicken, Nicolas with the roast beef and chimmichurri is also decked with whipped honey goat cheese, just for starters. Right now it's W-Su 12-4pm.

+ Lift Bridge Brewing is opening the new taproom and institute for better drinking out in New Richmond this Saturday. Beer to-go in allll the formats, by the way, and no one patting you down to make sure you haven't purchased more than you're allowed. Actually, waiting to hear if the pat downs are optional.

+ Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens on Monday in the North Loop, on the ground floor of the Loose-Wiles building, next to The Freehouse. The 150-location national chain based out of Texas is testing out a smaller concept for it's first foray into MN. In about 1,100 sqft they'll offer a full bar and seating for about 20 inside and 20 outside, betting on lots of takeout traffic. Open all day, the menu runs from breakfast tacos/burritos, to quesadillas, Baja tacos, and nachos. Nothing on the menu is over $9.

+ Keg & Case Market will finally re-open this Saturday in St. Paul. The food hall will look a little different from when it closed. New tenants include (some won't be opening until Jun):

Five Watt, Pimento, and Clutch are among the others coming back. We already knew that Sweet Science was headed to Edina, and that Spinning Wylde had moved to their own location across the street (have you seen the cotton candy vending machine?). Bread & Boba is also gone, as is Revival Smoked Meats ***

COMING SOON

*** + Revival Smoked Meats will be relocating from the Keg & Case to the former Corner Table space in Kingfield! Yes, the original chicken flavored Revival keeps its spot down the street. This new iteration will be focused on the smoky meats, plus it will benefit from a full kitchen and a full bar. No one's mad at that.

+ South Minneapolis will be the lucky home of a new Quad City Pizza joint. The Mahtomedi shop earned national props for putting pickles on a pizza, which is why they are Kinda Big Dill now and can expand to Mpls. Also, their long cut malted crust is something special. They're rehabbing an old pizza spot on 34th in the Nokomis neighborhood and should be open next month.

+ Falafel King is expanding, with a shop opening in Brooklyn Center very soon! The new location will be 2,200 sqft in an old Tim Horton's space, and will be the first of its Mediterranean quick service restaurants to have a drive-thru. Saeed Masroujeh, who took over the company from his father, hopes to honor the 40+ legacy with at least three or four more locations within the year.

+ Great news for those who live on Grand Ave and get a little peckish when picking out a new Dutch oven. Bellecour Bakery will be opening another location in the OG Cooks of Crocus Hill spot. Much like their North Loop outpost, the bakery will be inside the store. Pastry Chef Diane Moua has handed the reigns of Spoon and Stable over to Alexandra Motz while she focuses on the bakery and the expansion.

+ Good news for those who love eating at the movies, the Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury did not fall under the company's bankruptcy axe. They project re-opening in July.

BACK AT IT

>> SEASONALS OPENING!! The Angry Trout Cafe up in Grand Marais is open once again. Would you drive for fresh fish fritters? I would. And while I was there I would definitely hit up The Fisherman's Daughter at the Dockside Market ... The Red Barn Farm of Northfield will launch their first seasonal pizza farm night this Wednesday! It's a great little barn and worth the scoot on a Wednesday .... The Stone Barn in Nelson is all set to open next weekend, the 7th-9th. Remember that they do any pizza with a GF crust at no extra charge. ... And Burger Night at Together Farms is officially a thing again! They have a new baby cow named Lumi that I HAVE to meet.

>> The Tasting Room will open again on Saturday. The intimate wine bar, tucked down the block from Sooki & Mimi in Uptown, offers small production wines from family run vineyards, some exclusive to the room. Snacky graze boards, and wines by the bottle and the glass, but let's be clear: this a splurge night out.

>> St. Paul's Dark Horse Tavern is finally coming back! Paddy Whelan's good time spot will re-open on Tuesday the 5th after closing for hibernation last October. Pour a dram for that one.

>> Sidebar at Surdyk's has cranked up that beautiful garage door wall and re-opened. They have new blood in the kitchen, chef Randall Prudden who cooked at Alinea and Next before his time at Spoon and Stable, has redone the menu. Don't worry, it still has that chill neighborhood hang vibe. And a great cheeseburger. And a jewel box of a wine list.

>> The Uptown Lobby Bar at the Granada Theater is open again (it was shortly open last summer, wasn't it?) Well it's here now, with a revamped lobby that serves tapas and tacos, plus chillaquilles and Spanish eggs bennie at brunch, and $11 crat cocktails during Crabby Hour. I quite like that re-naming.

>> Brookside Bar & Grill is back open in the cute river town of Marine on St. Croix. Morrissey is managing the place, but it still has that small town charm, great burgers, home made pizzas, and a really great patio hang with bands scheduled all summer.

>> Punch Bowl Social is coming back online on May 5th, after a long national hibernation and rumors that they would not be back. But they beat it!

>> Skeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee and sliders. Pat's Tap is back open.

AGENDA

// You know what you should do? Head over to Indeed Brewing where they've really put some elbow grease behind The Quincy Corner, which is like the best tricked out corner store, with beer. What started as a pick up window has been expanded inside to be the quick grab convenience store that lives in your hopeful little heart. With fresh beers (of course that Pistachio Cream Ale please), but also quick chip snacks, HubbaBubba, freezer lasagna from Broders, tostadas from Nixta, insect repellent, maxi pads, mug cakes. It has everything! And in the corner, Disco Death Records has set up a few crates of vinyl to peruse (not junk, like really good picks). I bet you $5 you can create the best patio party just from shopping this shop.

// Buddy Boy Fine Barbecue out in Minnetrista is not that far off the beaten track for you to still smell the smoke. For slow smokers, they are a bit impatient: can't wait for cinco, so they're throwing an Uno de Mayo pig roast party this Saturday. No rezzies or pre-orders, just show up and when it's gone, it's gone. Btw, they are taking Mother's Day orders for a smoked honey ham meal kit with coconut cream pie.

// Wow, the Kentucky Derby kind of snuck up on us, right? Well if you want to be among the first to check out the freshly re-envisioned Betty Danger's Animal Farm, they intend to carry on with their annual Kentucky Derbatante Party on Saturday. It all starts at noon, and it's free this year. Though it will be a little smaller, you can still wear your posh hat even if it means keeping the yoga pants on too.