Welcome to the only weekend where it's OK to ghost somebody. Predicting a lot of Squid Game costumes, a few Fauci sightings, and so many Ted Lassos (maybe they'll have biscuits for you) hanging around town this weekend, but don't pass up a costume of the scariest thing: another Instagrammed loaf of home-baked bread. Get out there with ya' vamp fam, dip into some '90s nostalgia with Dunkaroos, run through the North Loop as Pickle Rick for beer, and then wake up on Monday and rebalance your karma by walking the walk.

NEWS

// Cheese fiends should know: Rush Creek Reserve is back! Like a zombie. But more lickable.

OPENS

+ Lowertown's favorite breakfast spot has branched out across the river. The Buttered Tin is now open in Northeast Mpls, right across from Betty Danger's off of Marshall. There's a sunny bright room with yellow booths, new menu items that nod to the neighborhood: yes, pierogi for breakfast and porchetta for lunch.

+ Curioso's Cafe is open in Seven Points Uptown. The small-scale startup coffee shop is focused on creating sustainable and affordable beverages. They've been selling at markets and using Provision Community Cafe for production until they could get this, their first store open.

+ Today, Union Hmong Kitchen officially opens at Graze in North Loop. Open every day at 11am, but don't worry if you're a night bird, the breakfast sando with Hmong sausage, egg, pickled veg, and krunchy chili oil mayo is also available on the late night bar menu from 8-10pm on weekends.

+ EaTo has taken a cue from the weather and opened up their indoor dining, check out the fresh seating.

CLOSES

- Stacked Deck Brewing in downtown St. Paul will be closing for good this weekend. They're going out in style, with a the release of a barrel-aged imperial stout called Goin' Dark, and a big farewell party on Saturday night.

- The Liffey in downtown St. Paul has announced that they will not be re-opening. While Cara Irish Pubs will be exiting the space, apparently Wild Bill's will be taking up residence. So, that's nice.

COMING SOON

+ We broke news early this week that Wrecktangle pizza will be coming to LynLake in 2022. Look for them in the former Prieto space with a full bar, a fuller menu, even a market space!

AGENDAAAAAAAGH!!

WHICH RESTAURANTS/BARS ARE DRESSING UP THIS YEAR??

@ Soul Bowl is becoming Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?! Sat 7-10pm at Graze.

@ Meteor Bar is turning into One Eyed Willie's Pirate Cave in homage to The Goonies! Fri-Sun, midnight Truffle Shuffle competition.

@ Animales Barbecue is transforming into a Jimmy Jons on Sunday from 12-4pm! Look for spooky Dunkaroos over there.

@ Animales Burger Co. will become McJonald's this year! Classic burgers and cokes from 2-10p on Saturday.

@ Forgotten Star Country Bar is how that rootin' tootin' brewery up Fridley way will be decked out on Sat. Mechanical bull, Big Buck Hunter, and beer (someone needs to go as Sissy n' Bud ok??)

// This is kinda my jam. On Friday and Saturday, Pizza Luce in Richfield is hosting a movie fest with pizza and Surly Darkness. A huge 15 foot screen on the patio will show scary-ish movies while the Darkness pours: Fri screens Shaun of the Dead (you got red on you) and Sat delivers Army of Darkness, but leave the BOOMstick at home.

// Blood suckers only at Pryes Brewing Vampire Family Reunion this Saturday. This very specific monster bash, is centered around the Blood Orange Miraculum beer infused with glitter and two other candy-infused casks on tap. Dress up in your vampiest vampire bat wear (or, just be glittery Kristen Stewart and be comfy), have your Tarot read, party like the undead.

// If the only thing that scares you is NOT looking fabulous, you could head to the Hewing's Studio 54 Halloween Disco Party this Sat. The ballroom will be transported back to the 70's and all it's glammy glory (because of covid, no coke will be allowed in the bathroom tho). You should practice your hustle, crimp your hair, and drink piña coladas all night: Cher, Grace Jones, Charlie's Angels, Sir Elton, Denny Terrio and Motion are all your guides.

// Halloween Spooktacular 5k Fun Run at Fulton Brewing is a good Saturday morning activity that allows you to run through the North Loop looking like a raving lunatic in your Pickle Rick costume (just my main wish) before getting a beer with your sweaty pals.

// Is it a bummer to share your birthday with a holiday? Maybe, if you're not Bull's Horn which turns 4 years old on Halloween. Gotta love a party called A Pretty Casual Halloween that includes trivia, giveaways for costumes, scary movies playing all night, and a big dinner raffle. This has Ghostbusters costume energy.

// The North Loop Craft Beverage Crawl might be the best way to get lots of props if you have a good costume. Maximum showiness all day Sat and Sun. If not, well, you'll be greased enough that it won't matter. Stop into participating bars, restaurants, breweries and the winery to collect stamps and get featured "treats". Fully stamped passports at the end are entered to win things that are way better than Tootsie Rolls. Which actually suck, and are just pretending to be chocolate, don't @ me.

// Oh, you wanna talk scary? Tomorrow is Ingebretsen's Lutefisk Day! Yes, you will be able to taste that heritage dish that is really just a dare from 11am-1pm. Check out Nordic crafts and Eric Dregni's book For the Love of Cod, but if you don't eat the lye-soaked fish, you have to spend the night in a haunted house (which is preferable).

// East Lake Street's Day of the Dead will be celebrated on Saturday with a huge community event. Check out more than 10 altars and offrendas while snacking on pan de muerta and other traditional foods, then end with a giant dance party.

// For La Doña Cerveceria’s Dia de Los Muertos, during the day on Saturday, bring the littles for family friendly games and a makers market, plus learn how to make an offrenda and honor your ancestors. During the night, come for live music, beer, and hot salsa bands with food truck eats. Check out more celebrations at Nico's Taco Bar.

// I could tell you to go to the Fall Festival Psychic Fair on Saturday, but they already know if you're going or not. So.

// Sunday, you'll either be chucking candy at kids, or hanging with your industry pals at Constantine's Unholy Spirits party in the already gothic basement. DJ, costume contest, and spooky drink specials if you show your hospitality industry clock out slip. Hot costume: Karen.

// On Monday, kick off No Hunger November with Loaves & Fishes. They are doing something a little different with the Walk to End Hunger this year. Instead of the having one walk on Thanksgiving morning, the Mall of America is opening the route up for the entire month of November, so you can walk whenever you want. Because hunger doesn't last just one day, so the walk shouldn't either.

// Glass House, which is the new iteration of Parallel Coffee, has announced its first Chef in Residence program. Chef Pedro Wolcott of Guacaya Bistreaux will be cooking a tapas-style meal of his Latin-Caribbean food on Mondays in November. This is a little preview of his new restaurant which will be opening in the North Loop in 2022. First dinner is Nov. 8, drinks created by Meteor's Robb Jones.

