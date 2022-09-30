× Expand Shutterstock Skeleton Holding Burger "funny skeleton eating deadly junk food and have a bad lifestyle" is this picture's suuuper judgey and bone shaming description on Shutterstock.

It's on. Plants are expiring, leaves are dropping, and there's just more darkness around (the beer and the lack of light, actually). So get your cheeky bones decor set up on your lawn and order a Disco Nap, it's time to revel in the dying of the light. On its way out, we'll use it to raise a glass to closing pubs, celebrate more burger seats, and eat all the smoky barbecue that we can in defiance. Rage, my lovelies, rage.

NEWS

\\ Well, last weekend's kerfuffle between the barbecue joints, the mayor, and the health department seems to have come to a temporary resolution. Animales and Boomin' BBQ will be allowed to keep their offset smokers running through November. After that I'm sure we'll need the same kind of public fervor to help at a potential public hearing to change some old-timey ordinances for everyone.

\\ Team Butcher & The Boar have announced the chef de cuisine for their forthcoming spot in North Loop. Chef Ian Gray, who once owned The Gray House and the Curious Goat food truck, will man the stoves. Click through to read what they have planned for the menu.

\\ Surly Brewing has jumped into the THC beverage market with a canned drink called Take Five. I chatted with Omar Ansari about it, what the THC trend could mean for breweries, and how crazy it is that you can buy THC beverages at the hardware store, but not the liquor store. True story.

\\ While I am here for Food & Wine's Khushbu Shah naming congee pot pie the mash-up of the year, and while I appreciate the attention to our twin towns for loving on Petite Leon, Khaluna, Myriel, and Sooki & Mimi .... Sleeper Food Cities of the Year? Sleeper? How many James Beard Awards must one win to wake it up? How many local chefs have to make nationally televised series for y'alls eyes to open? But sure, keep discovering us, fine.

OPENS

+ Grandly open on Saturday is cookbook author and Food Network tv star Molly Yeh's new restaurant in East Grand Forks, Bernie's. Yeh and her husband Nick rehabbed Whitey's Wonderbar which had been a fixture in the town for nearly a century. The new cafe is opening with breakfast and lunch, dinner will follow later, and there's a market on-site selling pantry ingredients, cooking tools, merch, and frozen hotdish to go.

+ As of this weekend, Mr. Paul's Po' Boy & Jams shop will turn into Back Door Burger Bar on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5-9pm. The back alley shop attached to Edina's hottest supper club will feature the house cheeseburger, plus innovative burgers, appetizers, and snacks. No rezzies needed, just pop by.

+ Brett Splinter, local beer industry veteran and burger smasher, has reopened a Hudson, WI bar. Nova is now open in the the former Nova Wine Bar space next to Casanova Liquors, and it has some great whiskey and two tap lines: One with Miller High Life, and the other with Miller High Life.

+ A very tony new Lunds Byerlys is open in the Highland Bridge complex. This is a newer, fresher take on the old Highland Park store: the new spot has a self-serve 30 beer tapwall and a roof deck called The Mezz?! In a grocery store??? Plus all the other bars, like salad bar, sushi bar, snack bar, and taco bar which is currently being manned by Tinto Kitchen. Hey let's all go shopping for Halloween candy there, and then accidentally head up to The Mezz and do beer pairings with KitKats.

+ On Sunday, Black Coffee & Waffle Bar will open as the newest tenant of Potluck in Rosedale. Taking over the vacated Nordic Waffles space, the new kids will bring specialty sweet and savory waffles along with coffee drinks featuring local roasters.

CLOSES

- Able Brewing is closing up on Quincy Street, their last day of service will be this Saturday. Along with that, Animales Burger Co. will be closing their burger trailer on the site, but do promise to offer a burger option from the barbecue trailer parked at Bauhaus. The Able space won't stay vacant for long, there's a hard kombucha maker moving into the spot very soon.

- Also hanging it up is Darby's, the hidden pub of North Loop that many agency and media people called their own. You'll be able to raise a pint there until Oct 22. After that, Bricksworth Beer Co. will move into the space.

- Dream Creamery has decided to close for the colder season, you have until October 8th to get your scoop on. You'll still be able to find pints at Pizza Luce and they've promised the Dream Burger will winter at Nouvelle Brewing just like you're headed for Palm Springs.

- Marx Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar has decided to permanently close their Stillwater spot after 20 years. They'll be reimbursing gift cards through November 15.

- Jinx Tea in south Mpls has closed for a bit of a transformation. The tea shop cryptically announced that they have partnered up with another beloved Twin Cities brand, will be changing their name, and opening back up on October 17th with a new identity. Stay tuned tea fans.

COMING SOON

- Paco & Lime is the next concept from the Crisp & Green / Stalk & Spade group, serving up healthy tacos, burritos, and a side of ampersands. Look for a North Loop location to open first, followed by a Wayzata spot which looks like it's taking over the closed D'Amico and Sons location on Lake Street. Bill Fairbanks on the menu, which is a good move given his Barrio days, but still not really sure what this place really is. Fast casual? With a bar? Plant based? Curated aesthetic? Nachos?

AGENDA

// We keep updating our guide to Oktoberfest season to offer you the freshest zicke zacke we can. While we are winding down our Oktoberfun, we are finishing strong. LaCrosse, WI has one of the longest running Oktoberfests in the country, and the tapping of the golden keg starts at 11am today. Find lodging, friends. Co-Optoberfest at Fair State Brewing is full of beer releases, polka, and good strong German food. GeilFest at Travail's Nouvelle Brewing happens on Saturday with an all-you-can-eat/beer ticket price which should confer elastic waistbands. Ren Fest is getting in on the Okto fun this weekend, please report to the sausage sling and yodeling competition before the sauerkraut eating contest. urp.

// It's Harvest Days at the Minneapolis Farmers Market this weekend, so get your best shorts and hoodie match-up ready. Check out free hay rides on the hour starting at 8am, chef demos throughout the weekend, a pepper eating contest on Sunday, plus all the apples, mums, and pumpkins you can sell your children for. Not really, the exchange rate really isn't that great. ... ALSO don't forget that in October the Mill City Farmers Market bumps their open time to 9am.

// Hey go see Charles Lovejoy at Brunson's Pub on Saturday for the 1st Annual Bloody Mary Bar. Lovejoy's bloody mix is THE BEST, and Tattersall will be there, and so will an ungodly amount of things that you can skewer and jam into a drink. First 50 people to order a bloody get a special glass! Not kidding, I drink that Thai Basil mix by itself it's so good.

// Saturday Dumpling Club will be slinging their pan-fried brisket dumplings live this Saturday at Modist Brewing from 2-6pm. Check out the sweatshirt merch if you get the kind of chill that dumps can't cure.

// Have we talked about that it's all-you-can-eat barbecue at SmokeOut on Sunday???

// Darkness Day is BACK at Surly Brewing, now that they can sell their own bottles. October 8th is set to be filled with free live music, special release beers, tasting of some old favorite beers, and a vintage cellar raid that includes Darkness back to 2008. Look for live art, and flash tattoos from Heather Kim.

// Join your industry heroes while supporting those who need a lift. The Black and Blue Ball by Craftmade Aprons is a fundraiser on October 16 for Project Black and Blue which provides financial aid for hospitality workers who are in a rough spot. There will be speakers, including Justin Sutherland and Nettie Colon, plus food from a bevy of locals like Jorge Guzman, Christina Nguyen, and Jametta Raspberry. General Admission is $150, and if you're in the industry and need a break but still want to support, a special $75 ticket level is available. VIP gets you the best seat, swag bag, and an early hangout with the chefs for $300.

// This is your very early very creepy reminder to jump on tickets for the Paranormal Cocktail Party at The Lexington that happens on October 22.