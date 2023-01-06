× Expand Shutterstock Grill on Snow Gold status comes with a pack of matches.

Congratulations! You've already earned 3,529 snow points for 2023! Of course, you know you accumulate points based not only on inches of snow, but on the strategic and artful stacking of that snow in areas other than your driveway or sidewalk. Points are also accrued each time you have to scrape off a vehicle, layers of ice underneath are awarded bonus points only if the removal results in creative swearing. We're happy to award five additional points for each pair of Sorels that you own, though you lose ten points for each chopper that has lost its mate. Gold level status is only awarded once you have moved snow in order to light a fire. Feel free to use your points to propel you out of your house for slurpy noodles, slamming sandwiches, or over-the-river summer barbecue (which is a state of mind). Again: congrats.

OPENS

+ Just a quick recap that Slurp Noodle Pop Up is now open! This will be the inaugural limited-run concept launched by Yia Vang and Union Hmong Kitchen in the new Hilltribe space that was formerly Mucci's Uptown.

+ Hurray for sandwiches, Marty's Deli opens grandly on Saturday at their new shop in Northeast! They've been rehabbing a space on Lowry Ave and are ready to focaccia like crazy. You can expect a bigger menu than the pop-ups, and word is there will be breakfast sandwiches on that best bread, and hash browns. I know you can't quit your Pool & Yacht, so get both.

+ Did we say that Bar + Cart opened up yet? Well it did! The Ralena Young and Brian Riess gastropub that took over the Khyber Pass Cafe on Grand Ave is slapping down oysters and serving drinks. They open at 3pm, PTL, and you should turn in some of your snow points for one of their signature Hot Toddy infusions.

+ Elusive by Dashfire opened just before New Years. The distillery and cocktail bar tucked in behind the Tattersall space in Northeast has a mid-century swank vibe. They are distilling unique spirits that will only exist at this bar, making totally new cocktails for a totally new year.

+ Chelas is now open in the former Prieto space off of Nicollet in Kingfield. They are promising Vietnamese Latin tapas with a night street market vibe (if this fills the Chino Latino void, that would be great). Tacos, whole fish, fried wings in sweet n' sour sauce, wontons, it's all sounding good.

+ The plant-based burger makers that have everyone talking, Francis Burger Joint, are officially grandly opening on Monday in the former Sen Yai Sen Lek space in Northeast! But those in the know, know that they have been offering delivery and takeout only for while, and have some soft open things going on. So wait for the show on Monday, or get a Baconater burger, Chickn sandwich, or Mosh Pit fries today.

CLOSES

- Wendy's House of Soul is closed at the Glenwood location as they have lost their lease. But there is good news: Wendy Puckett says they are moving to a new spot on the Northside and plan top open Jan. 16. Location to be revealed, stay tuned!

- If you haven't heard, Common Roots decided to close over the holidays. Owner Danny Schwartzman noted that his financials didn't look good enough to stay afloat. He also mentioned his employees were seeking unionization, which he initially supported before deciding to close. The organizing employees responded on social to tell their side of the story.

COMING SOON

+ There are some rumors going around that Bogart's Doughnut Co. is opening in SLP, in the Miracle Mile center no less. I sent a note, haven't heard back but the Miracle Mile seems to be excited enough to list them as Coming Soon!

+ Muddy Tiger food truck is opening a fast-casual spot in Edina this month, right around the corner from the Cahill Bistro. The truck has a loyal following for their Western Indian Marathi cuisine and I once had one of their Pav Bahji sandwiches, like an Indian Sloppy Joe, and it blew me away.

+ Next Friday will be the first day of Boomin' Barbecue's winter hang at Nova Bar over in Hudson. Fridays and Saturdays through January at least! Stay tuned for menus and details.

+ The Bebe Zito family has sneaked us a little preview of one of the new concepts in the coming Eat Street Crossing to be opening soon. Ouro Pizzaria will be the first Brazilian pizza shop in the Twin Cities. Get ready for elaborate traditional and non-traditional toppings, ranging from savory items such as cheese and oregano to dessert pizzas with chocolate, fresh fruit, and doce de leite.

+ Zelo is coming back to downtown Mpls. this spring. The restaurant is looking at a March 1st open date, which will mark three full years since it closed for the pandemic. They'll start with dinner only.

AGENDA

>> Tonight's the night, The Salsa Collaborative kids are starting their winter residency at Barrel Theory in Lowertown. Friday night and Saturday during the day, they'll be throwing down with new stuff each week. The debut menu is worth at least 75 snow points, because it's tacos. Mojo braised chicken thigh and curry braised pork shoulder topped with Cambo-Chimi (a SE Asian chimmichurri, yes plz) are on deck. Just save room for the $5 oatmeal cream pie.

>> Feels like you need some brown butter donuts. Tomorrow, head over the Wild Grind Coffee (which is the coffee bar inside the Wile Minds Ale brewery) where Dahlia will be popping up for the day with bakery treats like croissant cinnamon rolls and a Basque cheesecake croissant tart (?!). I like this plan: go early for donuts and coffee, stay until noon and switch over to pretzels and beer. PS >>> Wild Mind is looking for their next great food truck residency, is it you?

>> Oh heads up that it's a Winter Market Saturday tomorrow at the Mill City Farmers Market. If you are feeling like you need some greens, some healthy home grown foods, some not-cookies, get thee to the museum. Farmstead cheeses! Winter squash!

>> How's your crock? That feels like a personal question, and it is. But maybe it's time to fire it up for the Wicked Wort Brewing Chili Cook Off on Sunday. Maybe you'll win something, maybe you'll sit around and drink beer with chili while a game is on. Which is a win.

>> Looking ahead, grab tickets to this dinner with Chef Rosh at Raag Progressive Restaurant. On January 19, Chef Rosh (who has appeared on Hell's Kitchen and other food shows) will cook a seven course meal of modern progressive Indian dishes, one of which will be the dish that carried her to victory on Beat Bobby Flay. The seven course Sindhi menu will run $125, and there will be a meatless vegan option as well.

>> Nouvelle Brewing is hosting their first beer dinner of 2023 on Jan. 26. Travail chef James Winberg is teaming up with brewer Andy Goettsch to do a multi-course lamb dinner with beer pairings. If you're a lamb fan, this if five courses of many iterations: tartare, brodo, and taleggio pasta with lamb amatriciana among others. It's just 30 seats and tickets are $80, so get on it.