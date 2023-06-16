× Expand Stone Arch Bridge Festival Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Patios were a no-go for much of this week, with Canadian wildfire smoke once again blanketing Minnesota, giving us our worst air quality on record. Is this our new summertime normal, waking up to check the day's AQI before a walk outside, inhaling the ambient smell of campfire smoke as the planet burns? After the haze parts, we will at least have the Stone Arch Bridge Festival this weekend, foodie feasts for Father's Day, and plenty of rainbows to remind us that the joys of our precious summer days are fleeting and worth seizing.

News

The Painted Turtle, the new seasonal restaurant that opened up in the former Sandcastle space on Lake Nokomis last week, is unable to sell alcohol due to a liquor licensing issue that its predecessor was able to dodge due to an oversight. According to Painted Turtle’s website, “State law requires 25 seats to be covered with a roof and three walls” in order for a restaurant to sell beer and wine. What’s more Minnesotan than draconian liquor laws? The eatery plans to work on an expansion with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board that will allow them to serve alcoholic drinks by next year, and in the interim will be able to serve libations during special events.

Do you want to buy the Birchwood Cafe? The Seward institution that closed during the pandemic was listed for sale last month at $2 million, which not only includes the building, but the brand and recipes too.

The Market at Malcolm Yards has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Food Hall in the dang country. Voting is open until July 3.

Midwest Dairy wants you to vote for this year’s special ice cream flavor at the State Fair: It’s a triple threat match between Cheers for Cherry, Cookie Time, and Churro Your Way. Voting ends June 30.

The Guthrie Theater is still in search of a food service partner to take over the old Sea Change on the ground level and its fifth-floor restaurant space.

Yes, chef: The Bear season two premieres on June 22, and we know all the best local Chicago beef spots to cater your watch party.

Chef Yia Vang's Hilltribe has a new pop-up menu that drops today: Mov ("maw") is the Hmong word for rice or food, and is also used in the common Hmong phrase “Los noj mov” (“come and eat (rice)”). We're looking forward to the rice-centric dishes.

The Shui Project, which launched as a donation-based food concept on Instagram from chef Kenji Yee, has a new website. Stay tuned for pop-up announcements and more.

The Naughty Greek announced a new rebrand with new owners: Make way for Spicy Feta.

The jury is out on how we feel about this recipe for Minnesota-grown Green Pea Guacamole. What did avocados do to hurt you?

Opens

New bird alert: From the ashes of CHX, new chicken tenders have risen in the form of the Tender Lovin' Chix food truck. Catch the bright red food truck parked around the North Loop.

Uptown’s Hi Flora!, the new vegan restaurant formerly announced as Juniper and “Minneapolis’s first temperance bar” serving THC tinctures and nonalcoholic drinks, is opening in the former Common Roots space on June 18. More like “High, Flora?” amirite?

Underground Leaf and Vine is the newest beer, wine, and spirits shop now officially open in the North Loop.

We traded one Korean fried chicken spot for another: Global chain Bbq. Chicken (that’s short for “best of the best quality,” not barbecue!) is opening its second Minnesota location in the former Bap and Chicken space on Grand Ave. in St. Paul on June 20.

Closes

Fasika, an Ethiopian restaurant located in St. Paul's Little Africa Business and Cultural District, is closing after 22 years on June 17.

The Lowertown Alary’s Bar in St. Paul has been in the neighborhood since 1949, but announced on Facebook this week that “This isn't goodbye forever, it's goodbye for now.” It was popular with cops and firefighters who worked at nearby stations, plus the Vulcan Krewe. Last day of service is June 18.

Coming Soon

Restaurant Week menus are live, so start your game plan and make reservations now. Mpls.St.Paul’s week of dining deals returns July 10-16.

Bebe Zito is opening a fourth location in the Woodbury Lakes outdoor shopping center this fall, its first outside the Twin Cities. This iteration of the burger and ice cream shop will also serve beer and wine.

Chef Daniel del Prado is imminently opening Layline, billed as a new American bistro, in Excelsior. Located in the renovated Gary’s First Class Car Care, the menu also promises “just the right touch of seafood.”

Agenda

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is back this weekend, on June 17-18. Check out the music and local art, plus peruse the extensive culinary market and grab a bite from the many food vendors.

Pryes Brewing is throwing its sixth annual block party with headline performances on its outdoor stage by Lissie and Tauk Moore in addition to several other bands on June 16-17. Bonus: Pizza and apps from the Pryes kitchen and brews on deck.

The Stillwater Food Truck Extravaganza has an impressive roster of 40 food vendors, head down on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $5.

The cocktail bar Meteor has dropped the eighth iteration of its menu this week, and the category is: Miami Vice. Bar manager Tyler Kleinow says: “I absolutely love the color palette, to me it just screams summertime and relaxation, and that is the exact vibe we want to bring to our guests right now.” Plus: On June 21, the bar is throwing a promotional party for the new Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City, featuring a special cocktail and hot dog inspired by the film.

Go pole dancing (maypole dancing, that is) at the American Swedish Institute’s Midsommar Celebration on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Swedish hot dogs and more bites courtesy of Fika.

It's the first Juneteenth in Minnesota where it's an official state holiday, but the community has been celebrating it for years. On June 19, the Northside Juneteenth Celebration has carnival games, Black-owned food vendors, and more. The Soul of the Southside fest is also that day at the Hook and Ladder Theater, with live music from L.A. Buckner and Big Homie, Illism, and Ricki Monique.

Father's Day is coming up quick, in the food world that means:

The Capital Grille is serving up 20-ounce, 30-day dry aged New York strip steaks with shaved black summer truffles and truffle demi.

is serving up 20-ounce, 30-day dry aged New York strip steaks with shaved black summer truffles and truffle demi. Keep dad in his happy place outside with grill kits from P.S. Steak .

. Grab a prime rib dinner at Mason Jar Kitchen .

. Can Can Wonderland has both a Hot Wheels racing competition and a Dad Jokes to the Max contest, plus $1 off tap beer, ice cream, and boozy malts.

has both a Hot Wheels racing competition and a Dad Jokes to the Max contest, plus $1 off tap beer, ice cream, and boozy malts. The Howe is offering one free pint to dad, as is Duke's on 7.

Pride festivities are also revving up: