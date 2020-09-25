× Expand Shutterstock Food Truck Food

Last week we hit the six month mark since a wiggly little virus changed the way we all eat and hang out (or not). Beyond the obvious impact on restaurants, we've spent half of a year re-working our eating patterns and adapting to new normals, as quickly as they keep coming. We figured out this mask game, joyfully eat in our cars, and maybe learned how the oven works. Find your joys where you can, celebrate a coming wine bar, drink Oktoberfesty beer, give the food trucks some love while the sun still shines. We're still in this, and we're still in this together.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> This is Not Your Garden Variety Show! Urban Roots, which provides paid internships for the youth of East Side of St. Paul to help build leadership and life-skills, is hosting a virtual fundraiser this year. The show, produced by our own Perennial Plate team, features some high-wattage talent including Samin Nosrat (of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat), Winona LaDuke, Yia & Mama Vang, Heather Jansz the Curry Diva, musician Lucy Michelle, and pollinator queen-bee Erin Rupp. It all goes down on October 15 and kicks off with a virtual happy hour, and registration is FREE!

Nice To Hang Out

>> OKTOBERFESTING: Waldmann Brewery in St. Paul is still in, for the German-grade festing this weekend (rezzies are required). Check out the Oktoberfest Grill Out this weekend at Whiskey Inferno, with their extended patio spread out for you to snack on giant pretzel boards, sausage boards, and beer boards (are those a thing yet?) Bauhaus Brew Labs is back with their perfect Schwandtoberfest this Saturday: a little more chill, but still with the boot steins of beer and the Gerhard's Brats (but rezzies please). Black Forest Inn is still highlighting great Oktoberfest beers on tap, go give them some support and love so that we can have David Hasselhof back next year.

We'll check in on the New Ulm party details next week, but we know it doesn't include Schell's. The brewery is moving it's party to October 10th but has already maxed out the 250 human allotment with their regular Stammtisch members.

>> Food trucks LOVE the outdoors, like you. And it's a nice weekend to drive out to Chaska's Food Truck Festival in City Square Park (hey there are orchards you can hit out that way too). From gyros, to Indian snacks, to cookie dough bites, they got you.

>> If you love the In Diversity We Trust gear from Hybrid Nation that chef Justin Sutherland sports, you should consider joining up their first annual Allyship Golf Charity Golf Tournament next Thursday, Oct. 1. It's a shotgun start scramble with a $400 purse along with fun prizes for longest drive, put, and there's a chance to win a car! You'll probably see a lot of food humans on the course. I'm not driving the "official" beer cart. I'm not.

>> It's PYROHY Friday, as if I really had to tell you that. And if you want to say pierogi, no one at the St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church is going to yell at you. In fact all they'll do is give you a takeout order of volunteer-made potato or sauerkraut stuffed dumplings, with cabbage rolls, sausage, and cole slaw for $13. And, yes, you can buy pyrohy by the dozen too, which you should because this is a fundraiser for the upkeep of the church.

>> Here's another spot to add to your outdoor sportsball game day watch. Hideaway Burger Bar and Aster Cafe have some great patio space on St. Anthony Main and promise to show the game indoors and outside on many screens this Sunday. Burger, cheesesteak, and beer specials and guaranteed touchdowns. All except that last part.

Coming Soon

+ Kenwood Food & Beverage will launch next week as the area's first "virtual food hall". (Right, in our giant everlasting game of food hall/not a food hall, I'm going to say it: not a food hall.) It's actually a ghost kitchen setup, which is smart in these times. There's no dining room to go to, it's strictly delivery and all online. This is a partnership between US Foods and Luke Shimp of Red Cow/Red Rabbit, and it's a great way for him to test restaurant concepts before investing in real estate to launch. The four he's starting with are Chicken Republic (for fried chicken sandwiches and other bird prep), Venice Salads & Bowls (classic salads and veg-friendly bowls), Shakee Shakee (hello, delivery milkshakes?), and Red Cow for burgers (already a proven winner). Plus it all flows out of the temporarily closed kitchen in Red Cow Uptown, so they can bring some employees back.

+ I'd heard that Hector Ruiz of Cafe Ena was going to turn his closed Don Raul spot off of Xerxes into a taco spot. Welcome El Travieso Taqueria to the neighborhood soon. Of all the taco spots opening around town, this will be one to hoist to the top of the queue. Stay tuned.

+ Wine world vet Angie Heitz is ready to drink wine with you. In a building in Northeast, she's going to launch Coquette & Colibri, a coffee cafe first and then an eventual low-key feminist, music driven wine bar.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Travail is ready to pivot, again. After being the first restaurant to officially close for Covid in March, the official opening of their brand new building has actually arrived. The upstairs Sky Bar is being turned, for winter, into Travail Flight Club. The chill but immersive cocktail flight menu includes eight courses of Travail food along with a themed flight of cocktails: from the $125 Grand Tour flight which takes you through Europe with drinks like Black Russian, Negroni, and Bellini; to the $150 Frequent Flyer flight with drinks from famous bars around the world such as the Raffles Singapore Sling or the Sazerac.

Meanwhile, on the main floor, get ready for Travail Tasting: A New Hope. For winter they'll be cooking an abbreviated but still mind-bending tasting menu meal that might help you feel like you've escaped this galaxy for another. The 15+course menu will be available for $160 to just 18 guests per night and seatings will last no more than 90 minutes (though there's talk of table-side cooking, scent bombs, and fresh house slippers?). They'll run this version for a limited time and then re-tool and launch the next one which will likely strike back.

First round of public tickets go on sale at noon this Saturday.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Bardo started our week with a sad note. Remy Pettus has closed his Northeast restaurant, and one of the cities great patios go silent. Props for bringing live music in and trying everything he could.

// Seasonals are beginning to announce their shut down dates: Sea Salt Eatery will close up on Oct. 11. Sandcastle is already done. So is the Minnetonka Drive In. You have one last chance to hoof it up to Cloquet for legendary burgers, because Gordy's Hi-Hat closes their 60th season on Sunday.

// 45th Parallel Distillery's annual Barrels & Bluegrass Festival has been canceled for this year.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.