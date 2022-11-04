× Expand Shutterstock Fall Dinner Table Setting Stealing this vibe, tbh.

Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, Game Night with the Aunties, whatever you're doing this month, it's time to gather and feast. Fire up the ovens and get braising, or click in for reservations and a big table, because the best way to get through the coming darkness is: together, with gravy. Stock up on your hot sauce, consider turkey takeout, and research some kicky elastic waist pants.

NEWS

\\ The Thanksgiving Meal Kit / Takeout game is ON. Here are a few to keep your eye on, stay tuned for more next week!

Good for a Big Table / GK at Home : Gavin Kaysen can feed up to 16 at your table, for under $40 per person. Roasted turkey, classic gravy, Parker House rolls, delicata squash, and more. Order by Nov 10.

: Gavin Kaysen can feed up to 16 at your table, for under $40 per person. Roasted turkey, classic gravy, Parker House rolls, delicata squash, and more. Order by Nov 10. Help from the Farm / Wise Acre : You can still get a 14-16lb pasture raised turkey to DIY, but order that now. Or you can get the pieces that might help make your meal great: Stuffing for 8 for $38, one quart of garlic mashed potatoes for $17, butternut squash rolls for $7. Order by Nov 18

: You can still get a 14-16lb pasture raised turkey to DIY, but order that now. Or you can get the pieces that might help make your meal great: Stuffing for 8 for $38, one quart of garlic mashed potatoes for $17, butternut squash rolls for $7. Order by Nov 18 Something Different / Vinai : Yia Vang is back with TD kits that create new traditions. His Hmong feast comes in two sizes, feeding 3-4 ($220) or 6-8 ($375) and feature steamed buns, smoked turkey legs, Hmong sausage, steamed snapper, roasted veg, purple sticky rice, and hot sauces. That coconut lychee colada from the State Fair is an add-on!

: Yia Vang is back with TD kits that create new traditions. His Hmong feast comes in two sizes, feeding 3-4 ($220) or 6-8 ($375) and feature steamed buns, smoked turkey legs, Hmong sausage, steamed snapper, roasted veg, purple sticky rice, and hot sauces. That coconut lychee colada from the State Fair is an add-on! Luxury Without the Turkey / Paris Dining Club : For $90/person, you can feed from 1-12 (so it’s great for an intimate dinner for two) with this luxe feast that centers on rich and comforting duck cassoulet as the centerpiece. Plus duck fat potatoes, and oyster add-on, and wine pairings if you want. Order by Nov 18.

: For $90/person, you can feed from 1-12 (so it’s great for an intimate dinner for two) with this luxe feast that centers on rich and comforting duck cassoulet as the centerpiece. Plus duck fat potatoes, and oyster add-on, and wine pairings if you want. Order by Nov 18. The Day Of / Acqua: Up in White Bear Lake you can pop over and grab the feast hot and ready. Serving 2-3 for $150, you get roasted turkey, wild mushroom soup, wild rice salad, apple and leek stuffing, potatoes, brussels with pancetta and so much more. Pick up from 10am-2pm.

\\ Well it looks like the Animales Barbecue hot sauce line has already sold out their first run, so damn.

OPENS

+ OK fine all you Christmas-for-two-months people, Psycho Suzi's has been turned into Mary's Christmas Palace this year. Dripping with baubles, ready to bring the merry, they've leveled up to 4 months of gd festivity. If you want to secure your space, they've installed a $6 seat fee/per person when you reserve ahead for indoor seating. If you're feeling lucky and want to walk in or sit outside, no seat fee.

+ Fletcher's Ice Cream Cafe is now open in Northeast across from Surdyk's. The shop's original location on Marshall is now closed and all operations have moved to the E. Hennepin spot. Today is their Grand Opening so get over for a scoop, a waffle sundae, or maybe some pumpkin scones.

COMING SOON

>> Pho Mai will open a finer, full service version of their popular Dinkytown spot in the Eden Prairie Asia Mall. Soft open next week, and then a gradual full open for the whole place. Check out the sneak peek!

>> It's official. Tomme Beevas confirmed that his Pimento Jamaican Kitchen will take over the concessions next year at the newly built pavilion on Bde Maka Ska. Jerk chicken on the lake!

AGENDA

// It's Porterfest at Saint Paul Brewing for the rest of the year! This is a punch card situation, so get ready to get punched for porters. Each week, the brewery rolls out specialty Porter varieties with different cult favorites and new makeovers. For each porter purchased, your Portercard gets punched. Try six porter flavors to get a free Porterfest beanie. Looking forward to Grand Design S’mores Porter, Trees Hazelnut Porter, Xanadu Orange Porter and the like.

// It's the Dia de los Muertos Festival at La Doña Cerveceria on Saturday. Head to the Mexican brewery to honor your loved ones who have passed, celebrate the life you still have, support local women owned vendors at a market, drink beer, eat QueTal food truck food, take dance lessons, and listen to live music all day and all night.

// Now that the 70's are gone (just), we'll be looking for more indoor farmers markets, like this Saturday's markets at Bachman's in Maplewood or the Mill City Market in the Museum.

// Perhaps this isn't the feast you had in mind, but Saturday's Lutefisk Dinner at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church is something to check off your bucket list at least. Just $20 gets you a seat at the annual Scandi dinner which sports not only jello-esque fish, but meat balls too.

// On Sunday, all Swifites should report to Axebridge Winery in North Loop for a Taylor Swift Rooftop Brunch. Don't worry, it's an indoor rooftop situation, with great views. Your $45 ticket is all inclusive of the show, bottomless mimosas, and one chicken and waffles board.

// Might you try and pull off a turkey magic show this year? Maybe you need to get some sharper skillz to make that moment happen. Cooks of Crocus Hill has TD cooking classes, like Make Ahead Sides or Pie Cometh Before the Fall which still has some seats open for Monday!

// Ann Kim and Nigella Lawson, The Domestic Goddess herself, on stage having a chat together?? On Nov. 21?? YES PLEASE.

// DON'T FORGET TO VOTE ON TUESDAY! FOR REAL!