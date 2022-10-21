× Expand Shutterstock pumpkin Pumpkin on Black wooden Background

If it feels like there is a shifting in the local dining scene suddenly, you're not wrong. Autumn has often brought change as summer patio crowds wane and the holiday party set has yet to engage. Many restaurants and industry people take stock and decide if they'll be able to weather the coming winter or if it's time to shift. This is actually a sign that the industry is cycling back and continuing to evolve, which is an odd comfort after the last few years. Consider mulling it all over with a pie reincarnation, a swanky Italian wedding dinner, or some hang time with famous burgers and llamas.

NEWS

Some big shifts this week:

\\ Diane Moua has announced that she will be leaving Bellecour to strive out on her own. The nationally acclaimed baker plans to open a full-service restaurant with a focus on food from her Hmong family heritage. She's shopping spaces and hopes to open some time next year.

\\ Mike Phillips has revealed that he will be shutting down the artisanal cured meats company he created 8 years ago, Red Table Meats. "We want to pay folks what they deserve to make and still create a product that is very authentic and valuable. In current times many retailers are telling us that they can no longer afford the labor to have someone stand behind a counter and take care of our products. The increased demand for sliced, packaged salami was something that we have always battled for a number of reasons, but it seems that we have come to an impasse." The team is hoping to keep the space in the hands of meat mavens and are working with Erik Sather and his team at Lowry Hill Meats to keep whole animal butchery a part of The Food Building.

\\ And then, Taco Bell announces that they are testing two versions of Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos in the MN market. Which, why don't they want to call them quesabirria again?

OPENS

+ The lovely and deeply important Marigold bottle shop in Kingfield has quietly opened their doors next to Honeycomb Salon. Erin Flavin has stocked her shop with flavorful NA bevvies and THC sippers. Look for grand opening of the spirit free bottle shop on November 8, but pop in M-Sa right now if you need a freshie.

+ Next Wednesday, the St. Paul location of the Apostle Supper Club will open in downtown St. Paul. Take a peek inside the space that's channeling 1960s Palm Springs vibes across from the Xcel.

+ Tom's Watch Bar is now open in Minneapolis. The Denver-based sports bar, created by MN resident and Smash Burger founder Tom Ryan, has so many screens that you can sit there at noon on Sunday and watch the Packers, the Lions, the Chiefs, the Hoosegows, the Ducks, the Timberwolves, the Wapatooies, and the Phillies all before 3pm. I hear there are tots, I hear there are wings, I hear there are sports.

+ Next Wednesday, the North Loop location of Sweetgreen will open in the former Moose & Sadies spot. They're doing some pre-open service, so stop by and see if you can get your green on. They'll also be debuting a special Chef Ann Kim Bowl on the menu, brimming with arugula, wild rice, carrots, onion and cabbage dressed in a spicy cashew dressing.

CLOSES

- Rock Bottom Brewery has closed in downtown Minneapolis. Say what you will about sad apps and stale beer, it opened in 1993 and was perhaps the first brewpub in the city. Rather shocking that it held on as long as it did.

- Did we already say that Seven Steakhouse was closed again?

COMING SOON

>> Bennet's Chop & Railhouse is adding a new location. The St. Paul steakhouse is opening a second location across the river in Hudson, WI.

>> Wilde Cafe & Spirits has new owners who are planning to expand the bar, add new menu options, and generally refresh the old space by the river. They'll rename the spot Pivo Riverplace as they try to gain more evening business.

AGENDA

// Not sure if this is a coincidence, but there are going to be Llamas on the Plaza outside of Mr. Paul's Back Door Burger Bar on the night they have the famous Town Talk Diner Kitchen Sink burger. You get the link, right?

// Man I love the squashy fun to be had with Pumpkins & Power Drills at Bauhaus tonight. It's always a good hang with the Minnesota Tool Library because they have more power toys than you can dream of. Plus, beer and power tools are a natural match! This is a fundraiser for them, so buy your pumpkin on site, set to hacking.

// Do yourself a favor this Saturday and trip it down to Loon Liquors for the final day of Scotty's Whole Hog BBQ for the season. If you got a snack from them at Smoke Out, you'll know how they have a way with those knives and a smoker. Big Belly Tour will also be there with some crisped pork belly, and they'll be taking donations for the Northfield Community Action Center.

// Or head out to Sovereign Estate in Waconia for a little Chili & Bonfire Fest at the vineyard on Saturday. There's live music and lots of fire pits all over the place while you suck down bowls of red, but do stay for the big bonfire that's lit around 6pm, it's no joke.

// Get tickets for these SPOOPY EVENTS next weekend

+ Travail’s Creep & Crawl party at Nouvelle Brewing on Oct. 29 is a 21+ bash and a half with a costume contest, beer chugging races, cemetery dirt pie eating competition, prizes, music and more surprise frights. Bring on your most creative costumes. The $79 tix is for all you can eat and drink, with bloody beer and platters like bacon and cheese paella, spooky dogs, Dream burgers, a grill station, and Pig Ate My Pizza buffet.

+ Wild Times Dinner at Norseman Distillery on Oct. 29 for those who think maybe eating camel is spooky enough? The Gentleman Forager and Sample Room Chef Ashley Estrada present a full camel meal with live music and paired cocktails for $35-$45. Finish with homemade marshmallow s’mores around the campfire.

+ Dia de Los Muertos at Midtown Global Market on Oct. 29 will be a little joyous celebration of the ancestors passed. This party will teach you about sugar skulls, paper flowers, and Manny’s Tortas will have hot chocolate and pan de muerta.

+ North Loop Halloween Crawl happening on both Oct. 29-30 will surely be a crazy stroll. Wear your best costume and collect stamps in a passport for drink and food specials from Black Sheep Pizza, Fulton Beer, Inbound Brewing, Modist, Number 12 Cider, and Storm King.

// The Lex is opening back up for Monday and Tuesday dinner as of Nov. 7 and this time, there's pie. Rachel Swan of Pie & Mighty (subscribe to the Pie Loop!), will be serving a rotation of seasonal pies by the slice. If you NEED to eat dinner before pie, there's a Monday and Tuesday special 3-course dinner for $45 along with $5 Martinis and Manhattans. That's a week kicker.

// Remember that great dinner I went to at Mia in the night museum this summer? Tickets for the next one have gone on sale. The Botticelli Art and Dining Experience will feature “An Italian Renaissance Wedding Feast" with dishes created by Chef Jamie Malone of Paris Dining Club, dessert from John Kraus, wine pairings curated by Bill Summerville, and a sumptuous table designed by atmospherist Jason Berke of Warmhouse Story. Guaranteed good time.