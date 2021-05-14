× Expand Shutterstock Wine Carafe Wine time?

It's been hard to trust good news, we know. But most industry folks can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Sitting at Palmer's Bar on Wednesday afternoon there was a flow of people stopping in, hanging on the patio, rejoining that social life which we all thought, there was a chance, might never come back. While details need a bit of work, nobody can just re-open on a dime, and staffing remains the hot topic, the summer ahead is rolling open. Get ready for North Loop smoke, downtown Becker, and carafes of wine in St. Paul.

NEWS

// So. Yesterday the CDC and President Biden said that vaccinated humans don't have to wear a mask in most circumstances (outdoors or indoors), and that social distancing can also go away. This morning, Governor Walz will officially lift the state-wide mask order (though both Mayors from Minneapolis and St. Paul said their city mask mandate is still in place pending review.) You can now wear a mask if you so choose, or ditch it if you are vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, you are asked to continue wearing a mask for your own safety as the unvaxxed are the ones who might still get sick. BOTTOM LINE: Bars and restaurants in some areas may still need to have mask restrictions, either for the laws or to keep their hard-won employees safe. Keep a mask in your pocket, in your car, in case you are going out and they require it of you. Do not be a yahoo and yell at the already short-staffed employees. BE PATIENT, be kind, and remember that hospitality goes both ways. Because if the screamers cause all the servers and bartenders to quit, we'll all have to cook and make drinks at home again. FOREVER.

// Then late last night, the Minnesota House approved a bill to legalize marijuana. It was the first vote of its kind, passing 72-61. But, the bill is already done for, as Senate leaders say they won't give it a vote. Not even to give them more opportunity to Dad-joke about things going "up in smoke".

OPENS

+ StormKing Brewpub + Barbecue is now open in the North Loop. What was once a slip of a great 'cue shop on Eat Street is now a fully functioning brewery and smoke joint in the former ONE Fermentary. Jordan Smith and Grand Rapids Brewing are putting up a menu of brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and pulled squash (!) with some pilsner, a She Gone Rye Lager, a Brown Boot Brown Ale, plus draft cocktails and wine.

+ My coolest bagel crave spot Cafe Ceres has now opened their second location in Armatage. Shawn McKenzie and crew have taken over the lovely former Lucky Oven space on the corner of 54th and Penn. The tahini carrot cake and garam masala cookie are my next grabs from there. Open daily, 7a-3p.

+ Ok, a new national ghost kitchen/pop-up is open in town, and I'm interested. Man vs. Fries is now taking orders for pickup and delivery in both Mpls. and St. Paul. This Black-owned business is the brainchild of Bill Bonhorst, an SF tech dude that got into food. He's covering the country in curly fries, and I'm not mad at that. Asada fries come heaping with toppings, there are fries and Cheetos stuffed into burritos, crazy 'dillas, yes. But, my big quandary: fries are the WORST in takeout and delivery, can you really build a whole rep for fries when they are likely steaming to sog in that clamshell? Will find out and report back. Because, it's my actual job.

COMING SOON

+ Augustine's in St. Paul has a whole new vibe coming back. Opening on May 20, the once bakery and bar will relaunch with former Dakota chef Derik Moran at the helm, cooking neighborhood bistro dishes and serving nice wines in table-friendly carafes. Lenny Russo is on board to help get them open, and his wife Mega Hoehn will be GM. Dinner only to start and no tipping on the bill as hourlies are being hired at $20/hr + bennies.

+ The re-do of the Spoon River space in the Mill District will open this summer as Farmers Kitchen + Bar. Originally this venture was supposed to be a joint mission between Birchwood Cafe and the Minnesota Farmers Union, but they have parted ways on this project and it will be a solo venture by the MFU. They've brought on MN native Kris Koch to be chef. Think all day food, breakfast through dinner (or supper?), and fresh farmy fare. This might just be our definitive farm-to-table restaurant?

+ Happy are the Nordeast breakfast bunch that The Buttered Tin is coming across the river. The Lowertown bakery is opening a second location at Marshall and Lowry, in a shiny new apartment building by Tony Jaros. Get ready for a Damn Good Egg Sandwich, Banana Foster French Toast, cupcakes, treats, and more.

+ 9 Mile Brewing aims to be the first brewery in Bloomington! That seems crazy, right? Isn't Bloomington like the third largest city in the state, and this is their first brewery? Named for the town's iconic Nine Mile Creek, this freshman effort plans to open in an industrial area between Penn and 35W, close to the Vertical Endeavors. Hoping for a debut sometime this fall.

BACK AT IT

>> SEASONALS OPENING!! Bread & Pickle is now open every day on Lake Harriet! Lobster roll for you, egg salad on sourdough for your friends. ... And do you miss The Tin Fish, from the sunny days on Bde Maka Ska? They now have a food truck! Go scope them out. ... It's opening Saturday for the Richfield Farmers Market this weekend, and I kinda feel like it doesn't get enough attention. I really like that market, and not just because there's donuts there. ... Also day one this Saturday for the Northeast Farmers Market at the St. Boni church parking lot. Did you know that you could pick up Earl Giles mixers, tonics, and joyful concoctions at the market each week? Like a little preview of the coming Quincy Street libation lab.

>> Isaac Becker has let it be known that all of his establishments, Bar La Grassa, Snackbar, and 112 Eatery will be ready for indoor dining as of June 1. They are all currently open for takeout if you just can't wait.

>> In front of Spoon and Stable, Gavin Kaysen has built out quite a nice little patio situation on the sidewalk. There are now up to 28 seats out there for brunch or dinner.

>> French Hen Cafe is officially re-opening, starting with brunch on Thursday May 27. They'll do Th-M from 8a-2p, and Moonflower Pizza is coming back too! Stay tuned on that front.

>> Penny's Coffee on Washington Ave in downtown Mpls. is back! Pastries and crepes, even if you're just sliding into the office to grab that stapler you missed.

AGENDA

// Art-A-Whirl is A THING THIS YEAR! Top picks for me:

Grab a picnic box from Yia Vang's Vinai and peep the new space! No cooking, it's all blanket and grass ready fare.

and peep the new space! No cooking, it's all blanket and grass ready fare. Nixta will be open for tacos! Friday and Saturday, tacos are 2 for $10, and there's pozole rojo, chips and dips, and CHICH!

will be open for tacos! Friday and Saturday, tacos are 2 for $10, and there's pozole rojo, chips and dips, and CHICH! Hit the galleries and live music at the Solar Arts building, because then you're right at Indeed Brewing (no Whirlygig, but yes beer) and Vivir is across the street, with Animales and Able down the block calling you home.

// If you're looking for a little celebration this Saturday, you couldn't do much better than the Songkran Festival in St. Louis Park. The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota and the temple known as Wat Promwachirayan throw this celebration of Thai New Year. It's just an overflowing of friendship, music, dance, and food: authentic Thai food at socially distanced khon-tok tables is not a bad way to ring in a new year.

// You could spend your early afternoon at Travail's Parking Lot Party: Seafood Boil on Saturday. The 5pm rezzies are sold out, but the 1pm slots have some openings. And plus, once you stuff yourself full of seafood boil, salmon tartare, fried cauliflower, and Paul Bunyan salad among other things for $87, you'll be needing that early bedtime I'm betting.

// In St. Paul, the Lake Phalen Food Truck Park season opener is this weekend, kicking off at 11a. Check out the line up! Burnt Chicken will be there, along with Fathouse BBQ and QabMib, Xai The Corn Guy, and Twin Cities Pita among others.

// Next Friday, May 21, you should report to Meteor Bar for the Abang Yoli Korean fried chicken pop-up. Not only will you be able to preview some of the tastiness that Jamie Yoo is about to bring to his counter at Malcolm Yards Market, but you can sample some of the new Meteor drink menu: Episode IV A New Hope.

// Great News! Dinner on the Farm is back! Man, we used to be lousy with farm dinners up in these parts and then they all faded away. Well, now's the time to bring them back and Monica Walch is ready to throw some down home fun your way. Plan ahead and grab tickets to the June 26 dinner at The Elm Tree Farm in Afton. Your $60 ticket gets you access to stroll the farm and the organic orchards, live music, and a personal picnic made with seasonal ingredients sourced from the local farms in the area. More coming!