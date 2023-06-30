× Expand Shutterstock America hot dog hot dog on flag plate

Happy Fourth, y'all! Please don't launch fireworks from your body, OK? But please do use this midweek holiday to slow down and eat so many hot dogs, a metric tonnage of dip, and enough blueberries to challenge Violet Beauregarde. Agenda: Lobster roll, pancake, sparkle, repeat.

NEWS

\\ Those cool cats at Bang Brewing have teamed up with Patagonia actually, to create a new kernza beer as part of the Good Grain Collaborative. Eleven different breweries from around the country each created their own unique brew with the regenerative grain. You can now taste Bang's kernza lager in their taproom.

\\ Hoping we can broker a little peace, because there is tension between mushroom foragers and the state park system. Over here we say: y'all are maybe taking too many mushrooms out of the woods. And over there we say: what? where did you find those mushrooms, because I sure as shooting still can't.

\\ The Dakota has a new chef. Remy Pettus has left the building and Asher Larson will now helm the kitchen at the downtown music club.

OPENS

+ Egg on a Roll is now open inside the 5th Street Market in North Loop. The little counter promises some killer egg sandwiches on toasted brioche: The Tuscany sports some pesto aioli, The Breakfast in Bombay adds a garam masala spread, The Classic delivers the ECM (egg, cheese, meat) but you can also build your own.

+ Steady Pour is opening their cute space on July 6 to the public, like a real bar! Pop in and belly up for some finely-tuned drinks and Jello-shots. And there's a Jamie Malone thing happening in the kitchen, grab your mates and dig into a little Paris Dining Club ticketed dinner.

+ Dave's Hot Chicken is open as of today near Ridgedale in Minnetonka. Franchise owner Kris Humphries was all up in the media preview, but I don't think he'll be behind the counter, so level those expectations. The chicken is hot tho. If you want the reaper version, you have to sign a waiver.

+ Marigold St. Paul is open in the cutest village we have, Milton Square. Get your non-boozies in koozies! (you can use that this weekend, permission granted)

CLOSES

>> The Apostle Supper Club in Duluth has left the carousel? Props to the Duluth Times for the "revolving door" header.

COMING SOON

>> Justin Sutherland just keeps ROLLIN'! After bringing Northern Soul up north to the golfcationers in cabin country, he's now opening a stall at the airport (beyond his residency in the Delta Club). Look for a Northern Soul fried chicken shop to open sometime this fall.

AGENDA

// Dumb & Dumber is the outdoor movie playing tonight up at Forgotten Star Brewing. Love an outdoor movie, and beer.

// Taste of MN is big, it’s back, and it’s free to hang out and listen to music! Get your sweaty bod downtown on Sunday and Monday if you want to jam and eat from Soul Bowl, Animales, Red Wagon Pizza, Nixta, Oceanaire and more!

// But on the 4th, maybe hit up the Taste of Chanhassen? It’s the 40th year for this Fourth of July fest. Eat your way around the small town on Mon-Tues with Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs, Pizzaioli, Dandy Lion Coffee, Grill Star Catering, Paella Depot and more.

// In the historic depot in Wayzata, every year on the 4th there’s a community Flying Pancake Feast breakfast with revolutionary actors delivering a powder musket salut, a flag raising, and pancakes that fly from the griddle. $9 and a fun wait in line with everyone in their Fourth finest.

// Cheers to Inbound Brew Co! The Mpls brewery will be open all day and if you show up in flag-wear, then you get a free beer with your first purchase. Tacos Los 4 Carnales MN will be out front feeding bellies from 12-8p. Kid Dakota will be delivering the toe tapping tunes on the Inbound stage from 2-5p

// Why didn't I think of this when I had children? Hang at Valley Fair all day on the 4th, do your water park, do your coasters, then dig into the special international Carnivale menu featuring Mongolian beef, sauerbraten sliders, caprese fresca, paella, and more. Then stay for fireworks and night party. If you go after 4pm its $40 for admission, parking, and three tastes of the menu.

// Do the Fourth among the vines at Sovereign Estate Vineyard. Pack in for a good time with wine tasting, live music, all-American grillables, and then watch the Waconia fireworks over the lake. Grab a $10 ticket online or at the door.

// MORE PLACES TO SEE FIREWORKS!

// It's the third annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at the Birdhouse in Robbindale next week, but you gotta register TODAY if you want a spot. You could win $200! Or just a gut ache and repeats. But glory!!!

// And when you're ready to fly your whiskey flag, The Dead Rabbit pub is coming to O'Shaughnessy Distillery on July 9th for a pop-up. Get your $30 ticket for a chance to drink the famous New York bar's cocktail program, plus snack on some apps to keep your blood up.