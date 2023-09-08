× Expand Shutterstock Men cheersing in viking hats

This page is available to subscribers. Sign up to Daily Edit to get unlimited access.

Even if you don't enjoy the American version of football (in which only one guy out of, like, 50 touches the ball to a foot, is that... correct?) you can enjoy the spoils of the sport. Namely: snacks. And Sunday snacking. We love permission for a dip dinner, so go ahead fans. Or else? Maybe sneak over for some Lao, mash up your dream countries in one new dish, or keep that Fair feed going.

NEWS

\\ While we wait for the coming North Loop West Hotel to figure its stuff out, so that we might have Tim McKee’s new Basque restaurant in our midst, we’ll just be down the block at Sanjusan. McKee is joining Shige Furukawa’s crew, which also includes Peter Thillen, for a residency that is already bringing fresh new dishes to the Japanese-Italian menu (a foodway known as itameshi). McKee has added a few new plates to the existing menu (like a vongole clam pizza with shishitos and kombu cream) but we are most excited by his new omakase dinner series that starts on Sept. 14. With only 8 seats per seating, the $135 dinner will run 7 courses with the James Beard Award-winning chef personally cooking and explaining the dishes. These Th-Sa dinners will run through Dec. 16.

\\ Dar’s Double Scoop needs some love. The Black woman-owned ice cream shop in North St. Paul was robbed last week and the community has started a Go Fund Me in order to help them purchase a new security system. “The folks at Dar’s have always stepped up to help our local schools and non-profits, they have mentored young people and budding entrepreneurs, and they want to keep serving up sweet goodness to the community.”

OPENS

+ Soul Lao is finally open (though softly, so be nice) in their storefront in St. Paul. The very popular food truck has limited hours and menus until they throw open the doors officially on Sunday. That crispy coconut rice with cured pork is on my wish list.

CLOSES

— In an effort to not close permanently, Tiny Diner has announced that it will close over the winter season to retool and refresh. Look for a relaunch in March of 2024.

COMING SOON

>> Coming to the former Clancey’s space in Linden Hills will be a new spot called Picnic. Southwest Voices has the scoop on the future spot from Elizabeth Kitzenberg: Look for a casual drop-in drinks/food neighborhood bar. They are under construction and hope to get 34 seats from the space, eyeing an open early next year.

>> Olio, the pasta-forward pop up in Hudson that CHARMED me, is preparing to open their doors in Bayport very soon. Get ready for this.

AGENDA

// SPORTSBALL Edition:

>> Animales BBQ is HERE for the pigskin, but you knew that. They are offering two cool things this football season: Pick up Nacho kits and Smoked Bloody Mary kits! The nacho kit includes a quart of smoked pork shoulder with all the chips and trimmings to feed 6 people, and the smoked mary has house smoked tomato mix, garlic & dill pickle brine, horseradish and secret seasonings. Pick up on Saturdays at BauHaus.

>> Shout out to Surly’s Before I Die lager and all the feels it brings to SKOLers.

>> Check out The Warmup Beer Garden at Hotel Emery before every home Vikes game. Just 4 blocks from the stadium, the party will start 3 hours before kickoff with beer, food from Giulia, live music, a maxed out Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and raffles with proceeds benefiting Secondhand Hounds.

// OKTOBERFESTING Edition (which we’ll update weekly)

>> It’s on. If you are short one pair of lederhosen, now is the time to get express delivery. St. Paul’s Oktoberfest at the Germanic-American Institute kicks off tonight! Gerhard’s brats, Aki’s pretz, Utepils beer, plus a new Saturday Bavarian breakfast with Weisswurst and a collectible Paulaner stein!

>> Of course it’s Clocktoberfest at Broken Clock Brewing in NE on Saturday. There’s a firkin tapping at 1pm, followed by live music, commemorative steins, sausage games and more. You can even pregame today by going to Dasch-toberfest at the brewery with your little sausage fren.

>> Surly’s Oktoberfest brings a month of festing starting on Tuesday. There are copious Germanic brews on tap, they’ve given the menu ein Teutonic boost (mit schnitzel UND spaetzle), and there’s free music on weekend, along with a promised ban on accordians.

// Pour one out for Jimmy Buffet this weekend at Mr. Paul’s Backdoor Burger as it pays homage to Margaritaville. You can go in for $80 and waste away with everything, or get choosy on parrot wings or a cheeseburger in paradise. Wear your island best and get a free shot!

// If you didn’t get enough of the Fair, or maybe you decided to pass on the Great Minnesota Sweat Together this year, good news: It’s James J. Hill Days in Wayzata this weekend. Carny rides, snackable foods, a Rails & Ales beer fest, plus live music, log rolling, llama lovin’, and so much more with a high of 77degrees.

// Saturday feels like the right day to head to Stills for the 15th Anniversary of Lift Bridge Brewing! After the killer run they had at the State Fair this year, they deserve a glass raised. Starting at 9am on Sat., the brewery will party for 15 hours with bands, food trucks, limited edition beer releases, a beer mile road race, and so much more!

// It’s Grape Stomp Harvest Weekend out at Sovereign Estate winery in Waconia. Get out among the vines for free wine tastings, yacht rock live, actual grape stomping on Saturday, and an Instagram-worthy dinner in white on Sunday. Toes should be fruit-ready, no hammer toe y'all.

// Celebrate the harvest with Field Fest at the Arboretum this Saturday. It’s a great way to educate kids about where food comes from as you tour gardens, orchards, and crops. You can take part in the sugar beet harvest, watch bee hive demonstrations, meet food growers, and take part in a scavenger hunt. Food trucks and a beer garden to reward all your hard work.

// The Big Fat Greek Festival is back this weekend in Uptown. St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church on the East side of Bde Maka Ska is where you’ll find tons of dancing, spanakopita, gyros, baklava, and my fave: loukaniko Greek sausage with tzatziki.

// Ok not really foodist, but I am just DOWN for a Minneapolis Ghost Walk. Talk about a cool date night!

// And … do you have your SMOKEOUT tix yet? Sept. 17 we are back at Keg & Case to light those grills!