The cities will be awash in rainbows this weekend, as Pride glows forth from all corners. Show your support for the LGBTQ+ communities as you raise a glass to letting all humans just be who they want to be. Then win summer with a burger pop-up, a cheese curd road trip, some fresh whiskey vibes, and all that jazz.

NEWS

\\ Congrats!! Jessi Pollack, bar manager at Spoon and Stable, has been named the 2022 U.S. Bartender of the Year! She is the first Minnesotan to compete in the Diageo World Class National Finals, where the top 15 U.S. bartenders faced off over two days of competition. Pollack came out as The Best of The Best and will represent the U.S. at the World Class Global Finals in Sydney, Australia this fall. GO JESSI!

\\ Far North Spirits has been named the first bee-friendly farm distillery in the US by Pollinator Partnership. To celebrate, the Hallock, MN farming spirit makers bottled a special limoncello sweetened with local honey. It's available in their cocktail room this weekend if you're feeling northy.

OPENS

+ There's a freshly baked new location for Cardigan Donuts! Downtown Minneapolis now has two spots, the OG in City Center and a new one in the IDS. And here's what, there's ice cream sundae sandwiches and the crazy like at the new place.

+ The Dock is back open in downtown Stillwater. After being closed for two years, the popular river side spot has been reopened with new management. Expect seafood, steaks, and regional dishes that are just dandy for an evening on one of the best patios in that little town.

CLOSES

- The Klass family has decided to close up shop on their B.A.D. Wingz counter in the Graze Food Hall. The last day of business will be June 30. They plan to focus on their Soul Bowl spots, both are still up and running, and there's a tease of new things to come!

- Citing reasons both business and personal, the only eatery I knew of that had beer can chicken on the menu will close on June 30th. The Sheridan Room in Northeast had a good run and the neighborhood will miss it.

COMING SOON

>> Great news! Remember pre-pandemic when Vellee Deli was going to open in Northeast? It's actually happening soon!

>> 10K Brewing + Babe's Kitchen to Anoka ... maybe? The brewery is proposing a new brewpub for a city-owned site in Anoka. The proposal would give them a larger brewhouse, a full kitchen, event space, a rooftop patio and so much more, but. Apparently a big chain restaurant is also in the running for the site, and the brewery is hoping that beer lovers who champion local ownership might make some noise on their behalf. Go give them your what-for.

>> More coffee + brewery action! Unmapped Brewing in Minnetonka is looking to launch Base Camp Coffee + Provisions soon.

AGENDA

// It's 50 Years of the Twin Cities Pride Festival in Loring Park this weekend. There's so much to love at this party that welcomes all walks of life. Artisans are sprinkled among food courts and beer gardens on Saturday, stages will be rocking, there will be good mayhem at The Saloon block party, and so much rainbow flavored joy. On Sunday, you might want to catch a table (sold out) or a dance party spot at Union rooftop, or CRAVE in the sky, as the parade goes by.

// Lakes & Legends Brewery is just blocks from the action in Loring Park and will be DECKED OUT for Pride. Today it's all about a doggo dress up competition, tomorrow it's been infusions and local eats. All weekend, good vibes.

// Girl, please. Plush: A Lush Pride Experience has been going on all week and they are not tired yet. You have the kick-off happy hour starting at 2pm today, drag brunch on Saturday morning, and then so many great performances and dance parties and bingo, it must be the biscuits that are carb-loading these ladies forth.

// When I last checked, there were still tickets to the awesome fun Pride Dabbler happening tonight in the Sculpture Garden! The GA tickets for the popular beer fest were gone, but some Early Access $70 tix are still around. That's unlimited beer samples from + 65 breweries and cideries, and there's always dancing and food trucks. If you miss it, you can still get tickets to the Summer Dabbler at Harriet Island in August.

// Nouvelle Brewing in Robbinsdale will be donating $1 from every tap beer sold this week to The Bridge for Youth, which helps kids who have been shut out of their families.

// Celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month with some tasty FREE bites from the Food That Made Us Tour which is landing in Mpls this weekend. The food truck has teamed up with nationally known chefs – including Joanne Chang, Tom Colicchio, Byron Gomez, Christine Ha, and Hawa Hassan – to craft original dishes, inspired by their own immigrant heritage. They’ll be sharing the stories of the dishes and the cultures, and handing out snacks for free. Find them today at Riverside Park and tomorrow at The Commons by US Bank Stadium.

// Smokey's Blues n' Rib Fest is on course to own Saturday in East Bethel. That is not too far to jaunt for some smokey meat treats. They've got blues and funk playing all day long, a rib cook off, outdoor bars, and a real grip on summer.

// I guess if you're going to take one road trip this year, maybe point your car to Ellsworth, WI this weekend for the Cheese Curd Festival. That's 6,000 lbs. of cheese curds, the heck you talking about? Plus, a whole bunch of food trucks you haven't eaten from, a lot of local craft beer where local means Wisco, classic cars sure, but a cheese curd eating contest, and an entire block party dedicated to tasting cheese. If you build it, they will come.

// Ok this sounds ammmaaaazing. The MN Salsa Fiesta at Mill City Museum on Saturday is less about the condiment and more about shaking your assets to the warm beats of live bands such as La Gran Charanga, a 20-piece all-star orchestra with full horn section, string section, coro singers, and overflowing percussion. Dancers, conga players, all there with your while you snack from Latino food vendors and work off every bite.

// You have GOT to try this new whiskey collab. This Sunday, if you head over to O'Shaughnessy Distilling for the Keeper’s Heart Single Barrel Tasting Experience, you'll get to taste what happens when Brian Nation takes his whiskey and rests it in maple syrup barrels. Spoiler: It's a really good idea. This monthly event will release new expressions of the Keeper's Heart spirit, which you can taste and buy (now in the big bottles!), along with a special cocktail and menu items for a really great wind down to the weekend.

// The cult burger of last summer is making an appearance on Sunday. Private Sector is bringing their unbelievable smashies to Bricksworth Beer Co. in Burnsville from 3-6pm. Get there.

// Grand Carnivale kicks off this weekend at Valley Fair. It's a chance to snack on global eats not normally found at the park, from char siu pork belly to paneer pakora to paella. The park will be bumping with block party dancing, performers, and a Mardi Gras-style parade (no bead requests, kids) celebrating King Carl Nivale and Queen Cara Nivale ........... Really?

// Monday's got you looking for a little hot club jazz, yeah? Find a $45 deal at The Dakota with a performance by Parisota that includes a three course meal by chef Remy Pettus, a glass of bubbles, and a night off the screens.

// So I know you have your sights already set on the long weekend coming up when July comes to town, but allow me to suggest you make plans to join me and some friends on the weekend after that to drink pink. Rosé Fest is back on July 9th, and you can get tastes of some great wines from all over the world right here in MN. Kellogg Park Mall to be exact. I say splurge for the $125 VIP which gets you early access, unlimited sips, special wines, and a full meal from Revival Smoked Meats.