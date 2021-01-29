Play N'Ice

× Expand Shutterstock Snowfort

You guys are doing it, you're really getting out there and living that winter life that we always said we would! The Nordic skiers that are whipping by, the snowshoers plodding toward the brewery patio, you have unlocked your Winter Warlock badge and I'm proud of you. Your rewards? An icy scavenger hunt with drink specials, a winter beer fort, and a class on modern Scandi sippers that will warm you from the toes up.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> February is for Cooking with the Clubs to benefit the always amazing Boys & Girls Club of the TC. LOVE this. These virtual classes happening all month will feature some talented local folk, like David Fhima, Louis Hunter of Trio Plant Based, Jesse Held from Earl Giles and so many more! You can buy access to one video, three videos, or the whole monty, but don't skip the live event on Feb 12th to get a cookbook!

>> How's your karma? Need a buff? Second Harvest Heartland has resumed their Pack & Sort volunteer shifts at Brooklyn Center and Maplewood. Go sign up for a shift.

News/New Stuff

+ El Camino Taco Deli opens their second location on Saturday. The popular Burnsville spot will open in Centennial Lakes Plaza. Tacos, salsas, queso, guacamole, meats, family feasts with fixin's are all available by the pint, quart, and/or pound. Yes, this is named in honor of a man's beloved 1972 El Camino.

+ If you were worried that the Pajarito boys seem bored, fret not. Along with partner Charlie Burrows, Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson have acquired 11 more restaurants. I KNOW. Under the umbrella of Eclectic Culinary Concepts they're adding seven Lucky's 13 Pubs to their roster (which Burrows founded and then sold), along with a former Rudy's Red Eye Grill in Rosemount which will become The Clover, Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Me & Julio in Hastings, plus a property in Fargo that will be renamed and relaunched. Tune into Weekly Dish tomorrow morning when Hesse will tell us what the hell he was thinking.

+ Perhaps you have been using this very quality down time, without all those pesky bars to entertain you, to hone your skills at making jam or hot sauce or freeze dried ice cream and you think you got something there. So You Want to Start a Food Business feels like your next step. The Good Acre people are offering two workshops that are aimed at defining your value and giving you the business plan tools to bring it all together. Live your dream.

+ It's also time to start thinking about CSAs! Not a secret r/Reddit group aimed at messing with capitalism, Community Supported Agriculture gives your money to the farm ahead of time so they can use it to grow you food. So hip. Mill City Farmers Market has their list of farmers that you can now speed-date.

Chillz

+ Get Knits Events has teamed up with Minnesota Ice to hide 25 ice sculptures around town. Now you gotta go find them during your Ice Sculpture Exploration (can I just call it a scavenger hunt?) Feb 19-28. Buy a ticket and you’ll be sent a treasure map with clues, you and your crew then set off in search of ice. They could be anything, a giraffe, a boot, and once you find them you get to mark your map and enjoy some treats and discounts from the establishment. I can't tell you where, that's a spoiler, but there might a tots special, or a drink discount, a s'mores kit, you know. Plus prizes, history nuggets, sleuthing, and supporting small businesses all for $19 a map.

+ The best ice rink in the city is back at Sociable Cider Werks. Its ranking as the best only has a smidge to do with its proximity to that habanero hard cider and Sammy's Avenue Eatery food truck now in residence. No reservations needed, its open every day, just head over but remember groups have to be limited to 6 and they max out at 150.

+ Back Channel Brewing has made a winter beer fort out of their patio/parking lot. If you brought and employed one of those purple snow castle brick makers, I bet no one even gives you side-eye.

+ Zach Sapato, US National Champion bartender, is ready to teach you the secrets of Modern Scandinavian Sippers with a Zoom class on Feb 6. Your $40 reservation gets you stories, warm vibes for helping out our bar friends, and three modern cocktail recipes. I still consider this an ice game, just in glasses.

+ Oh there's an ice maze in Stillwater? All work and no play ...

Adjusted Sails

>> Utepils Brewing is using the whole month of February for their 4th birthday, and it kicks right off on Monday with $4 pints. Their outdoor beer garden has been the talk of the town, so why not choose a weekday drinky trip to ease your way in. Tuesdays bring live music, Wednesdays will sport Finite Friday on Wednesday beer releases, Thursday is Free Pint with your teacher ID, plus brunch beers on the weekends and so much more fun.

>> SPORTSBALL FANS! Super Bowl was always a couch gig, but now you can have stellar takeout and you don't even have to have anyone over who might talk over the commercials (mom). Here's a few to click into and check out before next week.

Spoon and Stable Yes, the cheffiest of restaurants is putting up game day snacks. Check out pot-roast nachos, pigs in a blanket take and bake, garlic knots with red sauce and spicy tamarind chicken drummies. Order one, order all, pickup on Sat Feb 6, stay hunkered on Sunday.

Spoon and Stable Yes, the cheffiest of restaurants is putting up game day snacks. Check out pot-roast nachos, pigs in a blanket take and bake, garlic knots with red sauce and spicy tamarind chicken drummies. Order one, order all, pickup on Sat Feb 6, stay hunkered on Sunday.

Trattoria Mucci Grab your take and bake then settle in. You can either choose the kit for $75, which gets you 2 Roman-style pizzas, 24 dry rubbed wings, a family sized salad, and a dessert pizza. Or you can build your own order with options of more of this and less of that.

Alma They have a platter to fit your needs. Go SB Platter for $55, with ribs, wings, and shrimp cocktail. Go Sandwich platter for $36 with stacks of roasted turkey, roasted mushroom, and prime rib sammies.

6Smith If you have 4-6 people in your pod to feed, or just eat like you do, check out these Feast Packs: Fat Burger Box + Wings for $88, BBQ chicken and Ribs Feast for $68, or short rib chili box for $45. Plus you can add family style boosters, like mac n cheese for $33, chips and guac for $13, and don't forget to add on a cocktail kit.

Animales BBQ Ooof they have that whole brisket sitch again. And the pork shoulder. And a whole tub of queso dip. Act accordingly.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Bueller? Maybe because it's my birthday, the universe tried to keep this shiz upbeat. :)