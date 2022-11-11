× Expand Shutterstock Pie slices 3.14159

It's all we can think about, tbh. Which pie is best? Are you pumpkin agnostic? Are pecans verboten? Does a cream pie, whether it flaunts bananas or raisins, have a place on your table? Does cheesecake actually identify as pie? Is this the year you go slab pie and granny be damned? While you're figuring all this out, make sure to pair whiskey with your cookbooks, hang out with huskies and beer, and go putting at the bottom of the lake. Have you ordered your turkey?

NEWS

\\ The Thanksgiving Meal Kit / Takeout game is popping! Some of y'all busy bodies made a stink about there not being enough STP on the list (to which we are adding as fast and we can) so here's an all Saintly City roll call.

The Buttered Tin / Serving 4-6 people, this $150 TD feast includes 3 lbs sliced turkey, 2 lbs cornbread stuffing, 2 lbs mashed potatoes, plus gravy, cran and more! Order soon before they sell out.

Revival / For a more southern feel, choose from Revival's chicken (Southern Fried or Hot) or smoked brisket with bourbon glazed carrots and candied pecans, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, baked mac & cheese, and biscuits with honey butter.

Saint Dinette / This is a 2-person serving for $80 so couple up. Order by Nov 19: Roast turkey en croute (dark meat, carrots, cranberry 'sauce', puff pastry), gravy, creamed spaghetti squash, au gratin potatoes with house American cheese sauce, harvest salad and maple pot de creme.

Mucci's Italian / Niver's Italian American November Day Off Meal is $80 for 2 peeps. Savory apple crisp salad, greens and beans, turkey and stuffing calzone, spaghetti squash lasagna, pumpkin pudding with homemade nilla wafers. Order by Nov 19.

\\ Also: PIES we have some pies that you might already be too late to order.

OPENS

+ Arts + Rec is now open in the former Cafeteria/Libertine space in the Seven Points Mall of Uptown. There's indoor mini-golf to putt, a speakeasy with art supplies, a black box theater, and plenty of bar seats and tables in the newly zshooshed full service restaurant.

+ Asia Mall in Eden Prairie is in soft open this week, and that includes some not all of the stores. Pho Mai is softly open, but others are still finishing up construction. The mall has asked that everyone be very very patient as they slowly roll open, so maybe wait a bit to go since once they get into good shape they'll be open 365 days a year. Nov 20 is grand opening, a fine time to check it out.

+ At least one part of the Eat Street Crossing complex is open. The Liquor Exchange, which is the small dare we say bespoke beer/wine/spirits store attached to the coming food hall on Nicollet is now open. Trish Gavin has curated a nice selection of wines, her favorite liquor brands, and Malort. Please to read all the price labels.

COMING SOON

>> Great news! Soul Lao food truck is getting a home in St. Paul! The family is looking at a space in Sibley Plaza on West 7th, and are hoping fans of their Lao sausage and sticky rice can help chuck in a few bucks to the Go Fund Me. They are dreaming big and hope to open by April of next year.

>> More great news! Jo Seddon of Gia at the Lake is cooking much closer to the city for a new pop up. Gia at Cave Vin puts fresh Italian plates in South Minneapolis on Wednesday and Thursdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The three course dinners will run $48/person, so you'll want to snap those reservations up fast.

AGENDA

// Over the next two weekends, you can get in your best holiday shape at HoliGoFabulous at Galleria. MSP Mag editors and friends will be hosting fun seminars: on Saturday find Kelly Kegans and Jason Berke showing you how to wrap your home in nature-inspired gifts of the season, and Sunday brings ME talking great cookbooks, foodist gifts, and whiskey (a gift above). It's just $10, come on!

// Tango and Pie. You read that right, "come for the tango, stay for the pie." The Tango Society of MN thinks there is no better pairing. Head over to The Flying Pig studios and join tanguoros y tangueras who just might be your new best friends. And there's pie.

// Howling with Beargrease at Bauhaus sounds like a ripping good time. Head over to the brewery on Saturday for all things husky. Snap holiday card-worthy photos with sled dog puppies, talk to the mushers, chow on some Animales BBQ, have a whole conversation with a husky at the next table. Yes, yours is the cutest.

// Once a year, St. Peder's is the hot spot for breakfast. This Sunday is the annual Æbleskiver Breakfast, and that means those little donut pancake balls will be hot and sugared for everyone at 10am. Free will donation, pay what you can.

// Maybe you heard that the Nicollet Diner is open, but so is Roxy's Cabaret! Upstairs from the diner there are some great drag being performed. Check in on this Sunday's show, Bitches & Bubbles for brunch, bloodies, bubbles, and broads. Only $10 for tickets!