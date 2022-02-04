× Expand Shutterstock Holding Thermos Outside in Winter It's called a tritten.

Though it may feel more like a valley with temps low enough to stop a Texan from talking, we are at the height of what keeps us feeling alive (while simultaneously trying to kill us). Find your best choppers and commit to hat hair while you head out there and get what no one else gets: the joy of a spiked hot cocoa while watching dogs run on a lake, the feeling that brain freeze is "cute" when eating outdoor ice cream in front of fire throwers, and the understanding that in our streets we welcome fire lords and ice kings to do their mythical battles, and then go get a bump.

NEWS

\\ Soooooooo, now the sugar beets are jumping truck? Can't let potatoes have all the fun.

OPENS

+ Devil's Advocate is now open in Stillwater. Erik Forsberg never re-opened his Italian-flavored eatery in Minneapolis, instead opting to move east and take over the former Famous Daves off of Hwy 36. The new spot is roomier, with parking, and has some fresh flash, but the menu stays true to the pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches that fans loved.

CLOSES

- Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed their doors. The Minneapolis spot was already down to a three day week, so decided to close citing the mandates, the lack of business in downtown, the staffing shortage, and just the general rough state of the industry right now. It's possible they could return if/when things get better.

- Glass House, which is the event space/cafe that also holds Hennepin Made, has decided to say goodbye to their cafe ways. Running a day-to-day cafe has proven too difficult, and the team plans to rethink how food plays a role in their building.

COMING SOON

>> And then, there's a group of optimists who believe they could be Switzerland for downtown, and bring all sorts of groups together for hospitality and fun on four levels of restaurant, bar, and nightclub off Nicollet Mall. Ties Rooftop & Lounge sounds like the kind of future I want to bet on. Opening later this month.

>> Urban Skillet, which has been lurking in that old Caribou behind Five Guys in in Uptown, will finally open on Valentine's Day. The fast-casual 100% halal burger shop has other locations in California, but local hungry man MJ Mohammed decided that he wanted to bring the franchise to Minnesota. The menu is knows for inventive burgers and chicken sandwiches, urban hot dogs, loaded fries, wings, and shakes.

AGENDA

// Lake City Sandwiches is back, baby! At least for a short run. The popular fresh focaccia sandwich ghost kitchen from the Nightingale crew has committed to a nice little month of pop-ups to keep you fed. The lamb meatball, the smoked ham, even the roast chicken & collard greens sammies are back starting this weekend, and .50 from each sandwich will go to Appetite for Change.

// Nouvelle Brewing is hosting its first bottle release today: Petite Quad is a Belgian Dark Strong which was fermented on organic petite syrah grape must, lending to the rich and fruity complexity. Pop by today from 3-9pm for a little Meet n Greet with head brewer Andy who will be in the parking lot poking beers. There will also be free hot dogs, while they last, and special deals on crowlers.

// The little hot spot just behind 50th & France is going to be even hotter tonight. The Nolan Mains courtyard is hosting a Fire & Ice event tonight with bonfires, fire performers, s'mores stations, and free samples of Sweet Science ice cream. There's also a reveal of an art installation called The Wondrous Whirling Orb, which sounds like just the giant disco ball Edina needs.

// Speaking of neighborhood celebrations, tonight and tomorrow are lit with them, and most come with s'mores and cocoa. Find a Fire on Ice skating fest at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale, Tangletown Winterfest in Fuller Park (food trucks there), Fire & Ice Winter Festival out at Parker's Lake in Plymouth, Wonders of Winter in Maple Grove, there's ice bocce and mini-donuts at Crystal's Winterlude, free popcorn and zumba demos in Columbia Heights SnowBLAST 2022!, Birch's Snowball Open on Long Lake and the St. Michael Ice Fishing contest at which you could win a Blackstone griddle. See? Peak.

// The Klondike Dog Derby is being held in Excelsior this weekend. The free family-friendly event is a great place to see good dogs run like the wind (but leave your own doggos at home, ok? this is not a doggy mixer, those sled boyos are working). Head down to the Klondike Village right by the docks, there are bonfires and bevvies plus race info and if you have to duck into The Dirty H, get a prime rib grilled cheese and thank me later. Post-race fun will land at Excelsior Brewing no doubt.

// You miss your makers markets, no? Such a worthy way to Saturday in the holiday season! Well the NE Neighborhood Makers Market & Bar Hop has an idea for how you might weekend. Just scoot yourself between Indeed Brewing, Able Seedhouse, 612 Brew, and Tattersall Distilling to shop some 40 local makers with a drink in hand. Sure you can say you're shopping for your Valentine, because your best Valentine is you.

// There's only one way to really celebrate the 90's Adam Sandler rom-com set in the 80's: The Wedding Singer Drinking Game! On Saturday, a deeply talented cast of local actors will perform a live stage-reading of this movie with special cues for when the audience should drink: someone says "wedding", all y'all drink. Even you, Julia Guglia. Tix are $10 at the Phoenix Theater, show starts at 10:30pm.

// Pinkies out, mates. It's the Queen Mum's Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee at that, on Sunday (even though the royal celebration has been moved to June). Nevermind, we'll just carry on at Brit's on Sunday for Royal Tea Service. Reservations required and time slots vary between noon and 2pm.

// Dig a little deeper into dinner with Stories Behind the Menu. The new dinner series kicks off on Feb 17 at ModernWell, with stories and a discussion inspired by the Netflix series High on the Hog, and dinner from Chef K's Catering. The goal is to learn a bit more about where African American cooking came from and how it influences what we eat today.

// Since it's peak winter, we should ask: Do you already have your tickets to the Winter Beer Dabbler at the Fairgrounds? The frosty-is-as-frosty-does beer fest is all outdoors with a ton of local and regional craft breweries, a whole fleet of food trucks, live music and serious snack-lace gamesmanship on display Feb. 19.

// You need a bright spot on the horizon? A little something hopeful that smells like sunny blue skies and meadows? The Beez Kneez has opened registration for their 12-week beekeeping intensive: Camp Beez Kneez. You work with professional beekeepers and get your own hive to learn from. The cost is $625, but you can split that among up to three people who want to join together to learn.