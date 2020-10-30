× Expand Shutterstock Halloween Pizza with Pepperoni and Olive Spiders

Let's hope this is peak. We start with the spoopy Halloween scaries tomorrow, which runs smack into the Daylight Savings Time sleep sucking Sunday scaries, followed by Monday's Day of the Dead not-as-scaries, and then the Tuesday terrors of Election Day stress-scaries. But we're here to help combat those chills with a simple spell of tea-time, a donut movie, and cheese classes. Cheese will save you.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> ONE MORE TIME: Buy wine, do good. Stinson Wine, Beer, and Spirits will be holding a special sale from Nov. 1-7, during which all wines will be 15% off and 100% of the profits will go to the Minnesota Central Kitchen. So, yes, best way to stock up for election night methinks.

Nice To Hang Out

>> Back Channel Brewing has junk in their trunk! Show up with the kids on Saturday for trick or treating from car trunk to car trunk, rather than going door to door. All 23 vehicles parked in the north lot will be decked out in Halloween garb, so everyone better dress the part. They’ll also be taking donations for Spread the Warmth, in form of coats, gloves, boots, tarps, and tents for the unhoused.

>> It's a double party on Saturday at the Midtown Global Market. Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead will be celebrated early, from 11am-2pm. Bring a photo or a small trinket of a loved one that has passed and you can add it to the Market's offrenda altar in homage. Special Mexican bites will be offered for $1 from vendors in the market, so you can have your pozole and tamales while watching mariachi. At noon, the first 400 kids under 10 will get a pre-packed Halloween candy bag (fair warning, there will be a toothbrush in it).

>> Trust me on this, you will need cheese in the coming weeks. Maybe it's time to get to know some of the really great artisan American cheeses with the smarties at France 44 and their Cheese Classes. These are 45 minute online classes during which you will meet a cheese producer while you eat cheese and drink wine from the comforts of your best Snuggie (or whatever). There are two in November, and the last one in December is with Andy Hatch who will drill down on all you need to know about Rush Creek Reserve. The cheese of cheeses.

>> You need a lift during this chaotic week? You should definitely watch The Donut King, in which a Cambodian refugee builds wealth for hundreds of immigrants by building a donut empire in California.

New Stuff

+ Petite Leon is open as of today, but for takeout only to start. Jorge Guzman's takeover of the Blackbird space is starting with a more compact, easy menu (yes, that burger) and his Pollo Pollo al Carbon birds. Click through to see a sneak peek inside!

+ Sociable Cider Werks has found a new residency for their parking lot. Welcome Sammy's Avenue Eatery to the show. Wed.-Sun., you'll be able to grab some white chicken chili or other soups, a hot turkey pastrami or other sandwiches and banana pudding!

+ Big Fluff is a new pop-up hot chocolate and s'mores bar at Keg and Case Market.

+ Fly Chx is open in stadium village (no relation to the CHX peeps). Chicken sandwiches, chikkie tendies, plus mac bowls and milkshakes on the fly. They've also got a ghost kitchen in Edina, that one is online ordering for takeout and delivery only.

+ Northern Fires Pizza is running their final farmers market this weekend, because after that they'll have a real home. Pizzas will soon flow forth from the tiny spot that was the original Colossal Cafe before it was The Original sandwich shop and lastly Dulceria bakery.

+ Coming Soon: The Fair on 4 is a new venture out at the MOA from the kids behind Victoria Crossing. On 35,000 square feet, they'll try to bring the flair of the State Fair all year long. Cheese curds, corndogs, pizza plus beer and cocktails, along with axe throwing, go-karts, hammerschlagen, an arcade and much more adulty fun.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Are you dressing up for Halloween? These two restos are! In Minneapolis, Animales BBQ will once again become McJonald's on Saturday, serving Big Macs and Quarter Pounders in homage. In St. Paul, the Saint Dinette family will sell you takeout as Bob's Burgers, Poutine on the Ritz Burger anyone?

>> The Lynhall in Edina has done something very civilized. They've commenced with Afternoon Tea on weekends. Up to four in your party can enjoy smoked salmon finger sandwiches, toffee ginger cakes, maybe a cream scone with your flowering tea (or bubbles, which is just like tea).

>> Can Can Wonderland is BACK! Your artsy fartsy mini-golf is waiting for you and honestly, it might even be MORE fun because you can make reservations. Pretty soon they'll deck it out for Christmas and you can plan for boozy peppermint shakes.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Chino Latino, the shimmy shimmy pu pu platter double decker global shiny guy in Uptown has closed. We'll never see a restaurant like it again. Full stop. Whether you think that's good or bad, depends on a lot of things.

// Carbon Pit Beef has closed in Graze Food Hall. Stephen Trojahn's coal-fired beef sandwich shop promises it will re-open someday in another location. We'll wait.

// Rah'mn noodle shop in St. Paul has officially called it quits due to the Covid.

// Central NE, which just launched as the re-do of Bad Waitress NE, has decided that now's not the time. They've closed up shop for the winter and plan to have a go at blast-off again this spring.

// Dark Horse Bar in Lowertown, is also taking a hiatus for the winter. They'll close this Saturday in order to tighten belts and hunker down until spring.

// Alma has announced that they will be transitioning to weekend only service starting in November. They'd already planned to move to takeout only, but now hours and offerings will be tailored to a Fri-Su schedule.

// Pour one out for Cecilia Chiang, who helped this country recognize what a colossal gift authentic Chinese cooking really is. She was 100.

// If you haven't heard, as of today Chicago has rolled back indoor dining for restaurants. Gotta feel for all those restos that ponied up precious cash for air ventilator systems.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.