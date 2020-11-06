× Expand Shutterstock Old Fashioned

Can you believe how Minnesota stepped up for us in the chaos, by hitting pause on our descent into winter and delivering this magical patio weather? Restaurants who had decided to put away the outdoor furniture, given the 6+ inches of snow the other week, are all good with hauling it out again. Take this small gift, chums. Pause your cable news and disengage from the Twitter scroll, there is a professionally poured cocktail waiting to remind you that some unpredictability is good.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Pay It Forward Pizza is a real thing. Jamie Malone and Nikki Klocker at Eastside have decided that their Woodfire at Eastside pizza pivot needs to do some good in the world, and what's more uplifting than free pizza?? Each week they'll ask for nominations for people willing to pay it forward. Then they'll bring the winner a free pizza and ask only for another person's name to get the same deal the next night. Then THAT person will get to pay it forward to another person who will also get pizza and love. This is happening every week, so pay attention and spread the love, peace, and pizza grease.

Nice To Hang Out

>> Good weekend for a drive and some do-gooding, hmmmm? Head down to Schell's Brewery on Saturday for a Holiday Food Drive. Just bring some canned food items and other shelf-stable items (diapers, soap, etc.) in exchange for a free tap beer. Two items donated equals a free tap beer AND a neon sign raffle ticket, and that's worth a spin.

>> The first Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market starts on Saturday. Normally I'd be all: bundle up and suck it up! But if you wear flip-flops to the winter market, that's pretty on point for 2020.

New Stuff

+ Now open in Potluck at Rosedale, Adam's Soul to Go. This counter service spot is the next step for chef Adam Randall, who closed his Caribbean Smokehouse in Stillwater earlier this year. From this Black-owned business, look for smoke ribs and wings, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, cochinita pibil tostadas, sopes, and more.

+ Marty's Deli is the new nomadic mobile deli launching this weekend. Fresh sandwiches on house-baked focaccia is the name of Marty's game, and she's popping up this weekend for pick up at Bar Brava. Order by 4pm today for tomorrow's pick up of The Uncle Pete (with bacon and tomato), The Seward (with roasted cauli and whipped feta), a The Pool & Yacht (chicken salad and capers). And 10% of all her profits will go to charity, this month: Black Table Arts.

+ Skaalvenn Distillery has formerly launched their cocktail lounge off of Boone Ave in Brooklyn Park. The dark little bar was inspired by trips to Japan, and is open on Fri-Sat from 4-9:30pm. Reservations are suggested and your hang will last 90 minutes, and don't forget your mask.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> THIS, this is the year that you don't/can't suffer a big family meal for Thanksgiving, so why not let the pros whip those taters into submission? Here's the big ol' Thanksgivng Takeout Guide with options for alt proteins, custom dinners, meal kits for 2, and egg roll stuffed turkey.

>> Norseman Distillery cocktail room and patio is back open, Th-Sat. They've got a new seasonal menu, new cocktail mixers in cans, and a food truck parked outside to tie it all together. Think about making a rezzie and get back to sipping.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Today we learned the Peace Coffee would be leaving the coffee shop game to focus on wholesale. The downtown shops were already shut, but the flagship Longfellow shop will be turned over to Wildflyer Coffee: a nonprofit dedicated to providing jobs to homeless youth.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.