× Expand Shutterstock Woman with St. Patrick's Day Pie and Beer

Big week ahead: We start with pie, get through the ides, and then roll right into green beer (please, don't literally roll in green beer if you can help it.) Such is the madness of March. We'll also be remembering the two-year anniversary of the shut down by raising a glass of optimism as we celebrate the opening of a bakery, the coming of new downtown lunch, and the fresh evolution of an old drive in.

NEWS

\\ One of the most influential bartenders to have shaped our cocktail scene, is leaving town. Adam Gorski was part of the magical La Belle Vie bar days before he took over the drinks program for Ann Kim's places. His team made the most inventive bar menus at Young Joni's back bar, and then brought refined cocktailing back to Uptown at Sooki & Mimi. Gorski's off to Bayfield where he'll take on the role of food and beverage director for The Wild Rice Retreat.

\\ Rise Bagel is debuting a new vegan cream cheese spread from General Mills called Bold Cultr. Made entirely from plants, the spread recreates dairy proteins through fermentation, lending it a creamier texture and flavor, without animal product or lactose.

OPENS

+ Asa Bakery opens this weekend. The bagel and bialys wunderkinds relocated to the former Sassy Spoon and promise to be open on Sunday morning at 8am. Then next week, regular hours will be Th-Su. Expect lines, and go early for that seasonal cream cheese.

+ Animales BBQ will officially re-open for the season this weekend. They've got a spiffy new trailer, which they'll break in slowly with a pop-up tonight at Bauhaus Brew Labs, and then Sunday at Able Brewing. Limited menu to kick it off, but hello pork shoulder fried rice tonight and a new pastrami sandwich on Sunday. Stay tuned to their socials as they continue to roll open.

CLOSES

- Zetta's, that sweet little spot on Eat Street, is closing the sandwich side of the business on March 18. They'll refocus their shop in order to expand their Yeah Yeah Taco side of the business. Go get one of those freshy ricotta sandwiches while you still can!

- The Pourhouse in Uptown has closed their doors.

COMING SOON

>> The downtown space vacated by Angel Food Bakery will soon become a new Hell. Hell's Cafeteria will open as a breakfast and lunch spot in a few weeks, serving some quick versions of favorites from lower level Hell's Kitchen menu, as well as new items to dazzle the returning workers.

>> Galaxy Drive-In, which has been the rather awkward restoration of the old Wagner's Drive-In in St. Louis Park, will evolve once again. Look for chain restaurant mavens, Famous Dave Anderson and Steve Schussler to create Big Dreams Pizza Co. in the space. They'll be making rectangular pies in high-tech ovens, and you can bet this is just the first one, not the last.

AGENDA

// Fish Fry Friday!

Have you voted in the Fish Fry Face Off ? This week it's The Loon Cafe vs. Pillbox Tavern! We'll release the winners next Tuesday, and square off the next two contenders.

? This week it's The Loon Cafe vs. Pillbox Tavern! We'll release the winners next Tuesday, and square off the next two contenders. Gabe's Neighborhood Bar has all you can eat Lift Bridge battered cod with fries and slaw for $15.95.

has all you can eat Lift Bridge battered cod with fries and slaw for $15.95. Lots of churches are taking it off again this year, but Sacred Heart in Robbinsdale is down to fry. Really great beer battered cod (or meatless spaghetti) with green beans, baked potato, and garlic bread for $17. Dine in or take out.

// Shout out to Fulton Brewery's 10 Year Taproom party! They were one of the first in the city and now they're marking a decade! Join them on Saturday in the North Loop for merch raffles and specialty flavor infused beers.

// You know what's also 10 years old? Running for your beer! The 10th annual kickoff party for the MN Brewery Running Series is also this Saturday (seeing that their first 5k was to Fulton, that checks out). Registration is free for the kickoff party at the Schmidt Brewery in St. Paul, and you'll get discounts on race signups this year, beer samples, raffle prizes, and most importantly: inspiration.

// Slice it up sweet (banana cream pie), sassy (Cheeze-it and peanut butter pie), or savory (just: pizza), you have all the options and none of the math with our round up of Pi(e) Day options.

// St. Paddy's Fun starts on Thursday!