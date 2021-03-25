× Expand Shutterstock Pizza

There are rumors of a full 70 degrees in the forecast this week. Not that it means you should put away all your shovels, you know what Prince said. Nonetheless, there are reasons to throw open the windows of your life. Use this as permission to take a break from social media this weekend and grab food from a new pop-up, check in at a pizza window, or sip from a freshly opened urban winery. Cheers to closing down Q1!

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> SHOTS FOR EVERYONE!!! Yes, shots at the bar if you all get shots in your arm, I'm buying! (disclaimer: I am not actually buying) The Gov will tell you today, but the word is out that as of next week, anyone over the age of 16 will be able to get a vaccine. Go! Reminder to check the Vaccine Spotter later at night.

News/New Stuff

+ Axebridge Wine Co. is now open in the North Loop. Tucked away on a lower level of what used to be an old car showroom right off Washington, this is a full production winery from the same owners of Waconia's Schram Vineyard & Brewery, and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska. They are on a mission to represent the goodness that is Minnesota wine, and maybe change your mind about what you think you know. Buy bottles on-site, schedule a tasting which starts next week, or just belly up to the bar and try a flight. You'll notice the Champagne Room in the back, where they are working on their bubbles program, and there's even a loading dock patio out back. Free your mind, and a nice buzz will follow.

+ Having taken over the former Rose Street spot in the Rathskeller building of the Schmidt Brewery, ROK Eatery is now open. Offering takeout only for now, the Nordic-Japanese menu features both a crispy pork katsu sandwich on milk bread with whipped chili butter, and a cardamom braised lamb bowl with caraway marinated mushrooms and roasted beets. I'm not mad at putting an order of pork belly with some smoked trout potato salad.

+ Local chef Mik German has taken over the kitchen at the American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul to launch 328 Grill. Opening next week, April 1, the menu will put forth classic tavern fare like chicken tenders and a BLT, but German is bringing some game. Not only with his signature 14 Spice wings, but with a fried buttermilk chicken sandwich, sloppy Joe grilled cheese, peanut butter bacon burger, and more.

+ Josefina is ready for takeout in Wayzata. The re-do of the Bellecour space is courtesy of Daniel del Prado and his team. It's central Italian, think Roman, and is currently handing a menu full of pasta and pizzas from the freshly built takeout window in the front of the building.

+ News popped this week that Gavin Kaysen will be heading up the restaurants to be built into the Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis. A full-service restaurant and cafe will debut in 2022, with more details about concept and name to be released at a later date.

Adjusted Sails

>> SEASONALS ARE OPENING!! Gordy's Hi-Hat is now open in Cloquet for its 61st season. Shout out to founders Gordy and Marilyn who just celebrated 71 years of marriage. Wow. ... Harbor View Cafe is now open in Pepin, WI. Dine in and takeout there. ... And Penguin Zesto is open again in the Winona area if you are looking for a jaunt that ends in a Polish w/kraut and a chocolate covered banana (total under $7). This year I might try the chicken & gravy sandwich.

>> Did you know that the ladies who cook from the Wholesoul Eatery food truck can now be found at the Driftwood Char Bar in Kingfield? Might I remind you that they had the best fried catfish at Cook Out a few years back, and now I can't stop thinking about swinging by for a blackened catfish sammie. And I don't know how to pass up a side named: Mac & 8 Real Cheeses. Oh and hey live music!

>> Travail is opening up their Basement Bar again (this time it will stick). We are talking about some very creative set-price per-person cocktail flights: 5 drinks with a theme, World of Whiskey or Tropical Escape, even an NA Spirit Free option. You can also order snacks like a wagyu burger, wedge salad, deviled eggs and the like. This is a small room experience, with ticketed two-hour seatings, not a pop-in sitch. First service to the public will be April 7-May 1st, and those reservations will be released at NOON today.

>> Chef Dan Manosack is taking over Alma's Saturday Theme Night to bring us Broken English Takeout Pop-Up. If like Dan, you have Laotian parents, but grew up to love the American classics, you might be craving what he's craving: Yum Cobb salad with soy marinated eggs, quarter pound steam burger with American cheese and Lao pickles, curry potato pelmeni dumplings with creme fraiche, cilantro, and chili crisp. Please don't judge me on my parents, just let me eat this. Ordering opens up at 4:30 on Saturday.

>> Bebe Zito Ice Cream shop is running a special this weekend only: Grab the Yia Meal! Two double bebe burgers and a 1919 Rootbeer float made with Vanilla MSG ice cream will run you just $20! The meal is an homage to Yia Vang, the Union Hmong Kitchen chef, and one lucky winner will find a golden ticket in their meal box, good for free family meal from UHK and one half-gallon of BZ ice cream.

>> Hell's Kitchen is doing Purgatory Pop-ups to test run opening for brunch again. The limited service has small seatings and they've been selling out before I can tell you. BUT, reservations open TODAY at 9am for a very special Saturday and Sunday Easter brunch next weekend. Hop to it.

>> When it starts to feel like rosé all day outside, Chuck Kanski of Solo Vino Wines gets moving. He is offering a killer wine deal. He has picked a pack of 2019 pinkish wines for a $75 Rosé Six Pack. That should get you through next week, yeah? Careful not to get Kanskied by your own hand.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Pour one out for the beige platter, the happy hour wings which sustained me in my 20's at Liquor Lyle's. I lived around the corner, I probably should have paid rent to Lyle's. Seems that the current owners (Meshbesher and Spence, but no Singer?) do not have plans to re-open the spot, and hope to sell. Curses if they sell it for condo space, curses.