Maybe this year on Labor Day, we can take a beat and really appreciate the workers who are out there making our restaurant, brewery, and distillery lives happen. Especially during this crunch of 2021, it costs you nothing to throw an extra bit of kindness, a smile, a yielding of the right of way to a worker who is kicking it to make sure our hospitality industry is there for all of us. Also, stop showing up with 9-tops and expecting to be sat on demand, why are you doing this? Instead, plot a small visit to a new bar, go get one last brisket from a family man, and pop into the Fair for an early check-in if you that's your vibe.

NEWS

\\ If you are looking for some heroes to support, let's push a few dollars down river to the people who are feeding Louisiana. Give some aid to those who need it with these orgs feeding/helping the Big Easy.

OPENS

+ The new basement bar under Sooki & Mimi is now open as of tonight. Like the back bar at Young Joni, this one is accessible by the back alleyway, and you'll know it's open when the white light is lit. Adam Gorski has designed the menu to be spirit forward, and he truly hopes the whole place fills up with people sipping spirits neat. The cocktails side is full of classics, but done differently. The tiny room holds about 45 seats with mod seating and hidden speakers so that we can all enjoy the hi-fi.

+ Alamo Draft House is back! The movie theater / eatery with great films and crazy fun theme nights will be back open on September 10. Tickets on sale now for Candyman, but also Dune 1984 on Sept. 27, and Halloween 1978 on Oct. 31. No one's scared of that Texas Chili Cheese Dog tho.

CLOSES

+ The Travail Collective has lost an arm. Kale Thome has announced that MN BBQ Co., which he runs, will close up shop as of Oct. 3rd. It's less about the business, than it is about a guy who wants to spend more time with his kids.

+ Just so you can plan ahead: Dari-ette Drive In will have their last day on Oct. 2.

COMING SOON

+ Prime Deli in SLP has closed, but the space is in the process of becoming Shiloh: a kosher restaurant with Stewart Woodman in the kitchen.

+ Dong Hae is teasing out that they are coming to Arden Hills by Sept. 16. Taking over the old Orchid Bar & Grill, the family-owned business promises to offer Korean BBQ, sushi, and an all-you-can-eat menu just like they do at their Mpls location.

AGENDA

// You can now head out to the Arboretum's Apple House, which is open for the season. From 10am - 6pm daily, you can pick through apples, grab some apple cider, get some MF seasonal gourds, and most importantly: snack on North Star Mini-Donuts. Those apple cider mini-donuts are served hot and bagged like the gifts they are (they're posting up W-SU now through Halloween).

// You are going to be hearing about Arla Mae's Booyah Wagon this season, cripes y'are. This traveling musical comedy from the Sod House Theater is a collaboration between local actor Sarah Agnew and chef Ann Kim, who has developed a unique booyah recipe for sampling at most performances. The jist: a cast of characters on the hunt for Arla Mae's famous booyah recipe, they might hunt some rabbits along the way. They'll dip into the metro area first this weekend in Hastings for a couple of shows at the Rotary Pavilion. You'll find them all month at different kinds of events, at farms, at distilleries and cideries, even at the salsa fest in Wadena in a few weeks. Sheesh, booyah sounds good.

// Plan ahead and get Gatsby'd at the end of the month with Fhima's as they throw a soiree to celebrate 3 years. Fhima will bring back some of the flair from the space's days as The Forum for this $100 three course private chef's dinner on Sept. 28. Snap up those tickets soon, old sport.

// Hey don't forget to check you favorite place before you go. Some, like Modist Brewing and Dampfwerk Distillery, are taking time off this weekend for their workers and themselves.