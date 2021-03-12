× Expand Shutterstock Rhubarb Pie Pretty, right?

Congratulations, you've made it to March 365th! The recollections might be thick this weekend, as we consider what we were doing at this time last year. But don't hang out there too long, the now is calling. Restaurant workers are getting vaxed, there are more new tacos to try, closed places are becoming open places, soda bread is carb free (as far as you need to know right now), and dammit, there's pie.

** We hear that the Gov is speaking at 11am today to announce a turn of the dial, stay tuned to what that will mean for bars and restaurants!

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> FOOD/DRINK WORLD WORKERS: You get to get the vaccine! First, you should def sign up with the Vaccine Connector, and indicate your food service status. Second, you don't have to wait for the email inviting you to a vax event (like the one at Roy Wilkins where a lot of you have gone), you can seek out appointments from other sources. Try this Vaccine Spotter, which will point you to appointments at various pharmacies like Walmart and HyVee. Check it late at night for fresh appointments. Or you can check the Cub Foods pharmacies by zip codes, or the Coborns pharmacies if you're willing to drive a bit. Join the Vaccine Hunters Facebook Group for the latest and freshest intel.

>> While you're scrolling though everyone's memories of where they were last year at this time when everything stopped, let's remember the ones who never stopped. Minnesota Central Kitchen was quickly formed by Second Harvest Heartland to re-employ service workers and feed those who'd lost their jobs. Since last March, they've served more than 1.3 million prepared meals to those experiencing COVID-era hunger and employed more than 200 food service workers. But while our spirits are rising, we still have work to do and people to feed. Please consider a donation to Pitch In for the Kitchen, so that they can continue to meet community needs and expand service areas.

Pi(e) Day

It's our favorite holiday that has everything and nothing to do with math! This year we get a Sunday Funday full of 3.1415.

>> The Pie & Mighty piemakers are also celebrating their one year anniversary, as they opened only to close right away last year. Head over to their South Minneapolis shop for a serious slice fest. Get there early they will sell out, and you need that banana cream pie. 10am-2pm or until sold out.

>> Honey & Rye is taking four of their best sellers, and adding a twist. Apple with butterscotch custard, key lime with a blackberry swirl, are you picking up what they are putting down? And check out that take-and-bake chicken pot pie! Order ahead and pick it all up on Sunday.

>> Vikings & Goddesses is bringing back a special, limited edition pie to celebrate: the blueberry pancake pie. Their pie shop in St. Paul will be open from 9-12 on Sunday. Whole pies, mini pies, and slices will be available at Rustica too, and and you can pre-order and pickup pies at Spyhouse Coffee as always.

>> Another chance to get V&G pies will be at the Wise Acre Eatery Pi(e) Day parking lot party. And you'll find smoked meats and beer as perfect pre-cursors.

>> When is a cheesecake a pie? Always. Muddy Paws Cheesecake be selling slices all day for $3.14 in the parking lot, with tables, heaters, and tents if you want to eat there. Vegan, and GF slices available too.

>> Of course if you’re into the savory pie of pizza pie, you can get $3.14 off your Davanni's pizza on Sunday when using the code: PiDay21.

News/New Stuff

+ The Clover opens on Monday in Rosemount. This launch marks the first project from Pajarito's Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson, along with Charlie Burrows which recently formed Eclectic Culinary Concepts (and took on 11 restaurants!)

+ MB Foodhouse is now open in South Minneapolis, next to Five Watt Coffee just south of LynLake. New era Tex-Mex is the name of the game, and I love that they claim to have the most brooding tacos in town. Look for the signature taquitos, but understand that they are trying to convince you that tacos are breakfast food. They are not wrong.

+ Veteran-owned food truck, The Fabled Rooster is now open as the newest counter in Graze Food Hall. The good mood food is all about southern cooking and includes a catfish po'boy, jalapeño popper burger with whipped cream cheese (hi), and fried pickles with bama ranch. A friend sent me a pic of their Carolina-sauced pulled pork sandwich that included fried mac-n-cheese on the bottom, and I nearly leapt through the phone.

+ I'm sorry I didn't tell you about Zenska Glava last week, because they've already sold out of their first online class: How to Taste Wine Like an Out of Work Sommelier. Formed by a group of drinks industry women, the name literally means "woman's head". They aim to make wine accessible and fun, while still challenging and exciting. Might I suggest that you sign up for their newsletter to hear about the next class announcement?

Adjusted Sails

>> SEASONALS ARE OPENING!! Conny's Creamy Cone, just east of Como in St. Paul, will open for the season on Saturday! My god, just typing that makes me want a chili dog.

>> Palmer's Bar is back open! Get a Hamm's.

>> Can Can Wonderland is back open! There are new mini-golf holes, new games, new drinks and new snacks, so make a reservation.

>> With one of the best patios in the cities, Aster Cafe is back open for business on the River Walk.

>> Brit's Pub is coming back on March 19th. They've taken the time to restore the pub and make some new changes, with fresh beers and ciders on the menu. Initial days of operation are Th-Sun, but watch for news about upcoming dates for lawn bowling, yoga, and movie viewing on the pitch. Glad to have the old girl back.

>> You know what we should do? We should run and drink beer. The Minnesota Brewery Running Series is getting ready for a great season of live events, and hitting up their virtual kick off party on March 20 is a great way to start your training. Beer training is very important to brewery runners.

IT'S A ST. PADDY PARTY (and maybe things might change when we hear more today?)

O' Report to Kieran's Kitchen to buy some limited edition and culturally correct soda bread that happens to support the MN Irish Fair with $2 from each sale.

O' Yeah, Finnegan's Taproom will be open for St. Paddy's Day! From 12-7pm, pop over for pints, a few snacks, and some live music. Mind you, it will still be all socially distant.

O' Full on fun at Half-Time Rec, which will open right at 9am for Irish breakfast on Wednesday. Corned beef toasties are only $8.

O' Sipping on green doesn't have to mean fake tinted beer. Tattersall has a new and verdant cocktail kit ready for pickup this weekend: Key Lime Coconut Matcha. Like a leprechaun on vacation.

O' Grab your corned beef and cabbage take home meal from The Buttered Tin. Just $45 for four servings, and includes potatoes and soda bread.

O' Smack your lips around some corned beef hash or a Reuben as you're sipping special Irish whiskey flights at FireLake Grill House.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Smith & Porter, which opened on the ground floor of a new building in the Mill District in 2017, has closed permanently. The quick service Porter Cafe in the neighboring space is still open and serving all day breakfast, plus sandwiches and salads.

// So, Daylight Savings Time flips its switch again this Sunday. Pop that clock ahead one hour and if you have little kids, just remember: this too shall pass.