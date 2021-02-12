Of Love and Oxen

× Expand Shutterstock Oxen Awww.

Of course, those who are smitten will see this as Valentine's weekend, but you should know today kicks off the Lunar New Year. And 2021 is Year of the Ox, which symbolizes reliability, diligence, and strength. Coming off of Year of the Rat, we welcome the oxen. Plus, next week we're looking down Fat Tuesday and Fish Fry Friday, so get your kicks in: take in some ice frolfing, check your cheese supply, and get ready for chili.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Matt Kenevan, founder of the Beer Dabbler and dear departed Growler Magazine, has a mission. Last week I helped him and his #DabblerandFriends chop a big pile of wood that he was donating to restaurants for patio firepits, and to encampments of unsheltered Minnesotans to help keep them warm and alive. Well, you've felt the air this week, and you should know that has upped the ante on the mission. Kenevan is in need of many things, like propane tanks and cold weather gear, in order to help those encampments survive this cold spell. If you can help, message him, or donate so he can keep doing the good work.

News

+ Great news: The Drink Local Economic Recovery bill, also known as HF 1028, is now live with bipartisan legislative support AND the backing of Hospitality Minnesota and The MN Independent Restaurant Association. Let's hope this gets serious consideration and discussion, would be great if you sent a note to your local representative in support of modernizing our craft beverage laws.

+ The last owners of Town Talk Diner and Gastropub have become the first to officially file a lawsuit against the city for the loss of their business during the uprising.

+ I don't know who needed to hear this, but Hormel Foods has purchased Planter's Peanuts from Kraft Heinz for a cool $3.3 billion. With a B. It's important to know that under this acquisition also come Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts. Cheez Balls are now a Minnesota brand? Felt like maybe they already were.

New Stuff

+ St. Paul's P.J. Murphy's Bakery has a new name. Rechristened as La Boulangerie Marguerite, the black-owned business rebranded to reflect the expansion and evolution of the bakery under West African born French pastry chef and owner François Kiemde. Check out all the good Valentine's treats, and think about getting in an order for a Gallette de Rois, the traditional king's cake for Mardi Gras.

+ Chef Jason Sawicki and the team behind popular food truck Fare Game are about to be even more popular. Not only have they been holding down the parking lot in Northeast, where they are busy creating a restaurant, but they've just brought a bigger cooking trailer up from Mexico, AND have agreed to launch Fare Game as a ghost kitchen out of the former El Burrito Mpls space next to the Parkway Theater in a few weeks. The plan is to offer their Fire & Fowl pop-up menu from a takeout window, focusing on smoked and rotisserie chicken, along with house-made bologna, cauliflower tacos, mac 'n' cheese, and Polish paczki doughnuts.

+ Tara Coleman who launched Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit has stretched out with a few pals (Gina Mangiameli and Tim Leary) to open Chip's Clubhouse next door. Taking over the former Monkey Temple location, the new spot is playing up the comfort food vibe with beef pasty, creamed spinach, and cassoulet, but there's also a spicy ramen, a crisp-eded cheeseburger, and chip butty (fries stuffed grilled cheese sando). Dine in, takeout, and delivery available.

+ Get ready for a new baking show to binge, one with some seriously local flavor! Zoë Bakes has a new show on the Magnolia Network, and it's a love letter to the TC baking and food scene. Check out a preview of the first episode, and stay tuned for more episodes to launch next month.

+ Yia Vang is celebrating his THIRD season of Relish, the TPT show that lets him hang out with cool food humans and dig into what Minnesota food culture looks like from a whole bunch of angles. The new season launches on Feb 18, and you can look forward to episodes with Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel, Nettie Colón of Red Hen Gastrolab, Gustavo Romero of Nixta, and the Curry Diva herself Heather Jansz, among many others. Tune in on Thursday nights for a new episode.

+ The original creative cats from Lowertown eatery just/us have moved on. After turning over the last space to an investor, the crew has rebranded themselves as The Angry Line Cook and have started a funding campaign for a food truck. They've bought the truck and are looking for a little help to fill the guts with kitchen equipment so they might launch this summer.

Adjusted Sails

>> More and more places that have been shuttered are opening back up. Bar Brava is back open in North Minneapolis, serving up paella and creamy chicken croquettes, for takeout service. They also have retail open for their natural wine selection. For the other drinky pals, know that Gori Gori Peku, the Japanese whisky bar at Kado no Mise, is taking reservations again. Starting Feb 23rd you'll be able to book a 90 minute seating in the dark and cozy space to sip some mash and talk some trash.

>> Young Joni is also finally opening dining again, but in a limited way. The Back Bar Supper Club experience is a 90 minute, four course meal with optional beverage pairings in the back bar. There are very limited spots, and it runs Tu/Wed/Th nights, but the $85/person menu is more than pizza: grilled savoy cabbage, haemul jjigae seafood stew, eye of rib eye, and lemon cake.

>> Whether you throw disc, call yourself a frolfer, or hate people who call themselves frolfers, I got news. Birch's on the Lake has set up a free winter Frisbee golf/disc golf course on the lake! They have a nine hole set up, which was created by the coolest people at Gotta Go Gotta Throw. Bring your own discs, or grab one of theirs, to play the course is free! If you have the UDisc app, you can view the course. Naturally, you'll want to grab a beer at the firepit after rattling some cages.

>> Have you checked your cheese supply? It's probably low, yes? Why don't we just take care of that with a cheese share CSA box from Alemar Cheese? Each box is $29, and will carry you through March with a supply of artisan cheese. The next box, The Chef's Cheese Case, will release on Feb. 26 with their new low-moisture full fat Mozzarella, the award-winning Blue Earth Brie, and some fresh and tangy Fromage Blanc.

>> Cute French Hen Cafe is making a comeback for one day, and that day is Mardi Gras. They've got a feast meal kit planned for you, four courses that includes a warm maque choux salad, Creole jambalaya, NOLA barbecue shrimp, and a mini King Cake with a baby! Order now, for one, two, or four people and pick it up Tuesday.

>> The Global Chili Cook Off is one of the best events of the year for the Midtown Global Market, and this year they've got some fresh ideas. Like go ahead and pre-order your 8-pack of chili samples ahead of time, and then when you pick them up on Feb. 27, you can choose to sit down and sample them there, or take it home. From Aztec chicken chili to Venezuelan surprise, taste them all and text in your winning choice. The $20 per sample box goes to help Books for Africa.