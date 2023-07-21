× Expand Shutterstock Corn Crop

It's time to revel in the magic of the summer harvest! Sweet corn and cucumbers are in the farmers markets, and early tomatoes are in the farm stands. Get shucking and grilling, your pickle game needs to dial up to 11. While you wait for fermentation, you've got HerbFest, RibFest, and PuttFest.

NEWS

\\ LADY FOOTIE FANS! The Women's World Cup starts this weekend in Australia and New Zealand, and the USWNT games need your attention (feel free to also root for Japan, if you are me). If you are looking for a place to cheer your players on: Surly Brewing is showing the opening game tonight, Brit's will broadcast tonight's game on the lawn, La Doña Cerveceria has a few scheduled, Tom's Watch Bar is vying for your eyeballs, but you should not miss at least one match at Black Hart Bar, especially since Queen Megan graces the side of the building and they have pledged to show ALL the matches.

OPENS

+ Milly's Wine Bar & Bistro is softly open off of Washington Ave in the Mill District. The stylishly rehabbed bar will be open for pre-gaming Aquatennial fireworks from 4-10p tomorrow, and next week they'll start lunch hours as they roll toward their Grand Open on the 29th. It's a wine and boards story they're telling, and the space looks luffly.

+ La Bodega Taco Bar is now open in Uptown, off Hennepin in a space bigger than the original Texa-Tonka location. Their quesabirria tacos are out of sight, the birria ramen is super fun, I love the crazy fries with carnitas. Not gonna lie, they get a lot of my money.

+ The high style mini-golf bar and eatery across from The Four Seasons, Puttery, is now open. The menu looks like a drinky snack bar sitch: bruschetta, boards, fries, sliders, salads, plenty of pizzas loaded with fancy bits. It's 21+, so leave the chitlins at home as you putt through elaborate rooms with your craft cocktails. Find 3 courses, 3 bars, and pay $18 per person/round.

+ Rainbow Chinese is back open for inside dining! Tammy Wong has kept the long-standing Eat Street restaurant closed for in-person dining since the pandemic, preferring to focus on take out and pop-up parties. But as of yesterday, she'll be open Thu-Sa from 4-9p, rezzies encouraged. SNEAK INTEL: there's a luscious and long read about Tammy from Dara in the upcoming August issue.

+ Goorgoorlu is a new restaurant open in North. Chef Mo Kebbeh is serving African and American food, find fried chicken wings, catfish, a cheeseburger, and Philly sandwich, but also Gambian favorites such as chereh which is like steamed couscous, and churah gerteh peanut porridge.

+ The High Hat is now open in Cathedral Hill. Taking over the former Bon Vie space, this spot from former W.A. Frost GM Michael Noyes is keeping breakfast culture alive for the neighborhood with some bennies, waffles, blue corn pancakes, and an omelet of the week.

+ Boga Ice Cream & Burgers is now open in the former Dari-ette Drive In offering classic burgers, fries, and gelato.

+ Bullvino's Churrascaria is opening a new location in Bloomington tonight. Meat on.

CLOSES

— Breaking Bread Cafe is officially closing at its current location on West Broadway, but plans to convert to a food truck operation while it seeks to find a more permanent home. August 25th will be the last day.

COMING SOON

>> Uptown's Cat Cafe has announced that they'll be relocating to Roseville at the end of August.

AGENDA

// Ok Barbies! Let's go Party! I did not forget about you! First Ave has a Malibu Dream House Rave on Saturday! You can enjoy a special I'm a Barbie Girl, In a Barbie World ice cream from Bebe Zito starting tonight. There is a Barbie Bar Crawl next weekend. Tattersall has a Barbie Cocktail for you made with their Rosso Gin, Steady Pour has your Rodeo Drive. Props to Asa's Bakery for the beet and fennel cream cheese.

// There's a Tasty Makers Pop-Up on Saturday you don't want to miss at Dots Grey Kitchen. Saturday Dumpling Co. will have pick-up dumplings, but also hot la chang sliders to order. Sweet Troo Vi has waffles for you, Honey + Milk has cake truffles for you, Mia-Sota has the drinks to wash it all down.

// Love that The Gray Mallard theater company is putting on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night at Sociable Cider Werks now through Aug. 6. Pop over on Thu, Sa, Su nights from 7-8:30p for ciders and madcap outdoor theater fo free!

// A few night markets this weekend: Tonight at 56 Brewing with live music and the Amazing Momo food truck, tomorrow at Fair State Brewing with vendors and Aki's Pretz. And it is Artepils at Utepils all weekend, while there's a Creator's Fair at Blackstack on Sunday.

// The trucks are all headed to the St. Paul Food Truck Festival this Saturday at Union Depot. Just a whole fleet of tasty food will be available with more than 60 trucks in attendance, not to mention the fun that comes from a vintage record truck, a photo booth truck and others. Live music, silly games, and donations taken for Feed My Starving Children.

// Sunday is HerbFest down at Keepsake Cidery and that's not a euphemism. Head down to hear from herbalist Lise Wolff about herbs that can help clear your brain fog naturally, peruse vendors selling herbal goodies, take a garden tour and have a little cider.

// There's another Thai Sunday Market at the Wat Promwachirayan temple in SLP. The food is always delish and there's legit heat in those papaya salads, but also know you can buy very good rice steamer baskets and kitchen tools from a few of the vendors.

// The Great Midwest RibFest kicks off on Thu next week at Mystic Lake. There are no-joke pit masters in this competition and I can tell you they bring game. I've been one of the judges for the past bunch of years, and this is not your neighbor's back yard smoker party. Plus, does your neighbor have Rick Springfield?