Welp. Masks are back and while we are holding on to the small bits of good news that we can, restaurants seem to be on a toggle switch of open/close. The rules for January: call before you go, reservations are nice, and takeout is still a move. While we're testing and retesting, and thinking about our throats and nasal passages way more than normal, get excited for good things to come: happy hours with meaning, nightly fish fry, and more online fun if you have hunkered indefinitely.

NEWS

\\ Yesterday, the mask mandates officially came back in the cities of Mpls. and St. Paul. That means indoors at restaurants, wearing a mask until you are seated at your table, whether you are vaxxed or not. So keep a mask in your pocket as you're moving around towns. That being said, you should clearly be checking with the restaurant before just popping by, because many are closing for a few days at a time in order to deal with staffing shortages and infections. It's likely going to be a rough winter for the industry, bring back a level of your takeout game if you want to help balance some odds.

\\ If you're thinking of only eating outdoors again, here's a fat list of Outdoor Patios and Bars for Winter that we compiled in December. Caveat, some places might not be able to keep both indoor and outdoor running with scaled back staff during this omni-blitz, so call before you go.

\\ So, given that, why wouldn’t you want to get in the game?????? Maybe out of town? Well, Sven & Ole’s, the vaunted outstate pizza place that lives in infamy on metro bumperstickers, is selling their building/restaurant space in Grand Marais. They’ll keep their business going in another location, but want to offer the space up to someone looking for a chance to start their dream in a small northern town (hello, Netflicks series!)

OPENS

+ It's true, finally! Dan Kelly's Pub opened again this week in downtown Mpls. after building issues delayed their re-opening earlier this fall. Check out the spiffed up Irish bar space, which is sporting a new counter-service kitchen being called Castle Coast. Look for crab cakes, crab leg corn dogs, fried chicken sandwich and double burgers.

+ LUSH formally re-opened over the holidays. The drag bar under new ownership has a completely new vibe and menu, featuring Betty & Earl’s biscuits. While I’m looking forward to weekly drag shows, and a regular drag brunch, I’m also ready to get under some jojo potatoes, a BOOM! Burger, and fried chicken on a biscuit.

+ There’s a new little taco shop in the TexaTonka ‘hood from the La Michoacana Purepecha family. La Bodega Taco Bar is a takeout-only spot, no seats, but they have super fine birria tacos. I even braved some sub-20 wind chills to haul up there and heat my soul from the inside out.

+ Creekside Supper Club opened over the holiday in the space next to the Parkway Theater. It’s got some serious Up North wood paneling, burgundy carpet for days, and great old school dishes like prime rib, a crock of French onion soup, crab stuffed walleye and the like. Brandy Old Fashioneds for you Badgers too.

+ Downtown’s favorite Indian spot near St. Thomas, Dancing Ganesha has opened a new quick-serve location near Knollwood in St. Louis Park.

CLOSES

- After more than two decades feeding the Lowertown neighborhood, Black Dog Café has called it quits. They are currently closed, but will open for one last hurrah on Jan 15 to raise a glass and say goodbye.

COMING SOON

>> Stalk & Spade, Steele Smiley’s plant-based burger shop, is going for three. The first opened in Wayzata, the second is planned for the 50th & France neighborhood, and now a third location will open near the Washington Ave location of his other fresh eatery, Crisp & Green.

>> Over the break, David Fhima released the news that he has purchased the Ribnik Furs building in the North Loop. He intends to launch a Moulin Rouge-inspired restaurant with a speakeasy in the space.

AGENDA

// Heather's Pies, the boutique fancy pie maker who paused her classes during the pandemic, is ready to get digital to help you through this. Check out her socials for more info on Sunday, but she's launching online pie-making classes that will be held on the first Monday of each month. Sign up for one, or sign up for all 12, yes that's a year of lattice pies, rustic slab pies, savory pies, double crust pies, creamy cream pies, and so on and so forth.

// My favorite winos, the ladies of Zenska Glava, have a class you should sign up for: Amari for the People. Both Berit Johnson and Sarina Garibovic will endeavor to answer such queries as: What is amaro? Why are people drinking it after dinner? How is it different from Vermouth? Why is everyone obsessed with Fernet? Good luck on that last one. The Feb 6 online class is just $25.

// Freehouse is gonna make you sweat (sweaa-aaat) like the C+C Music Factory when they open their patio sauna this weekend. Suits required, you cheeky otters, but you can reserve some time to sweat with your friends to detox, then retox with a few tasty specialty cocktails.

// Here we go a-wassailing, a-wassailing we go! Down to Sweetland Orchard, to frolic in the snow! That is actually a thing: pagan wassailing tradition held that you should hang toast in the trees, sing some songs, raise some glasses, and give a little cider back to the orchard to bless the next year's harvest. This one will have bonfires, a shoveled rink for skating, a toast bar, and mulled cider beginning at 3pm on Saturday.

// The wolf moon of January is here to support your dry good times. Snowshoe under the full moon on Jan 16 at the Arb and you will be rewarded with hot cocoa and bonfire time. If you miss this one, there are Feb and March moons to view too.

// If your goal is to eat more wholesome food this year, put down the stuffed crust and hit up one of the local indoor farmers markets on Saturday:

Mill City Farmers Market is now inside the Mill City Museum lobby, 10am-1pm on some Saturdays. But yes, this one.

is now inside the Mill City Museum lobby, 10am-1pm on some Saturdays. But yes, this one. Farmers Market at Bachman's on Lyndale is inside the greenhouse area, 10am-2pm.

is inside the greenhouse area, 10am-2pm. Northeast Winter Market happens OUTDOORS, in the St. Boni parking lot, 11am-1pm. There will be bonfires and bevvies, but Sat. looks rather balmy compared to today's weather.

// Centro is packing some good deeds and good times together in the coming week. Consider getting down there on Tues 11 for $5 margs which help raise money to buy bottled water for people in need. They are also a coat and winter clothing drop-off site until the 16th, so consider bringing in gently used items to donate. Starting Monday they'll be debuting some new menu items, did someone say munchwrap? And it all culminates with a Sun 16th with a BTS Boy Band Brunch. If that doesn't melt your icy heart, what will?