New Dawn New Day

See that's the thing about January, it gives off those fresh cold vibes that feels like you might wake up one morning and everything is different. It's soaked in possibilities. And even though we've been stuck in our home-bound ruts for what seems like an eternity, there are things to look forward to: Ann Kim's got an opening date, there's fresh meat coming to town, finally we get more arepas, and suddenly everywhere you look, we are lousy with ice bars. Reasons all to grab an ice mug and a cold clink.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Open as of this very 7 a.m., Good Grocer is BACK. The grocery store with a mission of bringing fresh, healthy food to communities at an accessible price is now right on Eat Street (27th & Nicollet). They run on volunteerism so consider throwing just 2.5 hours a month their way, and not only do you keep the machine working, but you get a sweet 20% discount on the already low prices. AND SHOP THERE, you are only doing good by doing so.

News/New Stuff

+ The Danny del Prado train is booking out to Wayzata. The former Bellecour space will soon become Josefina and Pizza Fina: pizza and pasta with an eye toward Rome. Construction is hard under way and they are looking at sneaking in a takeout window soonish, before fully opening this spring.

+ If the small luxuries that you allow yourself during lockdown include the most lush cuts of steak, good news. J. Morten's Meat Market, currently operating in Hugo, is coming to 50th & France in March and they trade in the most luxe hunks of Australian and Japanese Wagyu beef.

+ Ann Kim has set a date. Her long-awaited Sooki + Mimi will officially open on February 3rd in the space that once held Lucia's. They are starting with reservations for a two-hour ten course nixtamal and veggies tasting menu (rezzies for which are currently being snatched up for Feb, yo). If you want to just get a gander, there are also rezzies for a one hour slot at the bar. Of course the menu will open up when the restrictions do and more people come in and hang.

+ Chef Soleil Ramirez has taken over the Mama D's spot in the Midtown Global Market in order to open her own Arepa Bar. The market stall is cooking up scratch made Venezuelan food, from empanadas to those killer tequenos cheese sticks, plus yucca sticks, pork rind bites, tostones, and of course arepas (stuffed with your choice of proteins and fillings).

+ I drove by and did a rubberneck. Mi-Sant, the most awesome banh mi sandwich shop in Brooklyn Park, is opening a new location. They are reworking the old Baker's Square off of Hwy 36 in Roseville. And let's hope for your noodle bowl loving sake that they open soon.

Adjusted Sails

+ In 2018, maybe we thought ice bars were a bit gimmicky and "cute". In 2021, ice bars are very important! As a way to safely stay out of indoor spaces, while still collecting a bit of mental health and seeing your friends, the ice bars are popping up all over town. Check out the list and go find a round of ice games + s'mores, free drinks, fried chicken, and smoked Old Fashioneds.

+ La Tapatia, the Mexican street food truck that turned into a shop in St. Paul, has moved into new digs in Roseville. Remember that time I got the spectacularly messy Torta Ahogada there? Me too.

+ Hey, The Great Northern Festival kicks off next week! Why not sashay over to the kickoff event on Wed. in which Union Kitchen's Yia Vang will be dazzling with live fire cooking? While the good times have shifted a bit, there are still many cool things to get excited about: drive-thru snow sculptures, thoughtful podcast releases, the Loppet is still on (and spread out over two weekends for twice the fun), and there's a drive-in movie about maple syrup that I am actually psyched about!

+ The Winter Carnival has a new Crafted Drinks Passport situation. It's real easy. Just sign up with the app, then head out to visit participating spots, like Parlour St. Paul or Waldmann Brewing, and then score discounts, try exclusive drinks and rack up points. Those points translate to merch, gift cards, cocktail kits, and bragging rights. Yes there's a leader board and you're all already behind Treeee, Fiver, and drooooo as I type this. The deals run through February 28, so get cracking.

+ I don't know how you've been celebrating National Peanut Butter Week (it's kinda personal), but FYI you can still get the righteous Hell's Kitchen Peanut Butter for 25% off through Sunday.

+ File under Bacchus Take the Wheel: France 44's Discovery Wine Club. Every other month the wine staff will choose six different red wines from around the world to create a case—two bottles of each wine—complete with tasting notes, producer information, pairing suggestions, and cellaring advice. Every other month your card on file is charged for a case ($198) and you just show up on the second weekend of each odd month to grab it. In the Ahead times, you'll be invited to tastings and discussions in the store too. Welcome back to letting the experts do their thing.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Poke your beer on your own patio. Schell's Bockfest is taking a breather this year and cancelling the big beer fest in New Ulm. It's because they love all of your beer soaked faces that they are looking forward to 2022.