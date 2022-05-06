× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Together Farms

Despite my constant haranguing that moms deserve a fatty steak dinner over some quickie buffet brunch, I will admit a mom-osa that is refilled again and again (not unlike the patience of a mother) doesn't always suck. And to you single dads, bubbles are not only for ovaries, clink away. Then just get out and celebrate creation all around, from the blooming burger farms, to a bakery with a shiny new liquor license, all the way to the birth of new donuts.

NEWS

\\ Happy ten years old to Angel Food Bakery! You now get to get boozy with your donuts! The little shop, which moved to SLP and now has a great patio, has added beer, wine, and cocktails to their menu.

OPENS

+ Brian and Sarah Ingram officially open the Duluth location of their Apostle Supper Club tonight. True, there is a St. Paul location in the works, but Duluth gets first dibs on the newly fangled homage to the 1960's Palm Springs supper club. And this Northern one? It rotates. The top floor of the Radisson slowly spins, giving the diners 360 degree views of the harbor and the city. Look for classics like brown butter lobster, French onion soup, sole Meuniere, among more creative takes such as lobster popcorn mac 'n' cheese, shrimp scampi o's, and a Royale with Cheese burger.

+ Bear Cave Brewing opened in Hopkins this week. The new and stylish brew spot is like four levels of fun. On the main floor, find a wood-fired pizza oven with a giant self-serve tap wall and a huge outdoor patio with fire pits. One floor up is a second tapwall and seating area, one more floor up you'll find rooftop patio and a private events room. In the basement, there's a small dark lounge with a whole bear in it. Be advised, the pizzas are pretty great, but there's some cool non-pizza items such as octopus salad, turmeric carrots, and pork belly.

+ The wait is over! Bober Tea / Mochi Dough has opened in Dinkytown. The Singaporean bubble tea and doughnut shop combo marks the second official donut shop in the metro offering those famous "pon de ring" shape donuts (which kind of look like teething rings) made with rice flour for an airy interior. Grand opening is Saturday, with BOGO drinks all day, expect a line.

+ What is this Insane Vegan? Someone Tweet-tipped us off that there was something crazy and plant based happening in St. Paul. The little shop on Arcade street has an Insane BLT and an Eastside Cuban among the sandwich offerings, plus flatbread pizzas (one called Platinum GLORY which feels like a must get), plus a couple of salads and kids meals.

+ Brookside Bar & Grill in the quaint town of Marine on St. Croix, is back open with new ownership. Courtney Taylor bought the spot famous for burgers, live music, and the stream running through its basement. She's been a co-owner of Meister's in Scandia, so.

+ On Lake Minnetonka, Tequila Butcher at the Caribbean is back for a second year. Opening this week, they have the same strong drinks, a few massive burgers and tacos, plus asada fries piled high with the smoky meats.

+ Fare Game has relaunched for the season, still in food truck form, in the parking lot of what will be their coming restaurant. Parked up at Johnson St and 29th in Northeast, the truck has a loyal following for it's smashy burgers, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the roasted poblano mac n cheese or the smoked meats that will show up on weekends.

+ PD Pappy's opens for their 34th season today in Stillwater. The live music bar with two patios is right on the river, and sometimes during high water, it's in the river. Check out the roster of bands, settle into that motorcycle crowd, and order a huge Sloppy Joe on Sunday for under $8. No cover ever.

+ Admiral D's on White Bear Lake is also back open for the season. Fried seafood baskets, wings, burgers, all the summer foods you need waterside. Plus, you can rent kayaks and pontoon boats out front and just make a whole dinner cruise out of it.

+ Together Farms Burger Night is BACK! As of this weekend, you can trip it out to my favorite little pastured animals farm just south of Eau Claire for some ethically raised, small farm burgers. They are serious about a good burger and a good time, with live music and their own Woodshed Tavern serving Wisco craft beers on tap, other regional beers and seltzers in cans, plus wine. 100% grass fed and grass finished burgers come with great ingredients piled high, and there's pulled pork and veggie patties too. Stock up at the farm store before you go and give Mister Fluffy Pants some pets. Or, just camp there.

CLOSES

- Black Sheep Pizza has closed their location in Lowertown St. Paul. Covid, shortages, and bike lanes are why apparently. (yeah, the bike lanes thing got under some peoples craws a skoush)

- Sad to hear of the short run for the 246 Grill inside of the Uptown VFW. Mik German has decided to end his partnership with the VFW, though you can still find the menu at the 328 Grill in St. Paul Park.

COMING SOON

>> Great news! Slice pizza shop is already expanding. The Northeast slice shop that could, will be opening a second location in the Midtown Global Market. Look for them to be open in time to celebrate Juneteenth.

AGENDA

// Do we Derby? We do.

// ok the MSP International Film Festival is going on now through May 19, and there are a ton of great films to catch! Almost too many. But if you need some lightly food adjacent pics to pick, here are three I'd see: We Feed People is the story of José Andrés and his efforts with World Central Kitchen ... Hard Shell, Soft Shell is about a French oyster farmer in love ... Flux Gourmet, well ... is a story in which “sonic caterers” extract disturbing noises from food.

// What mom really wants is to spend more time with you, and to have a nice glass of wine while doing it. Sign up as a duo for one of Solo Vino's Sunday Series: Rosé Edition this month. Pick a Sunday, they'll have different importers chatting up different bottles of pink, which you get to lightly sip before driving mom home (because she hauled your ass all over tarnation for so many damn years.)

// Real cheesers will want to take part in this event at France 44 on May 15. The 10th Anniversary DZTE Cheese Tasting Fundraiser & Silent Auction pays homage to Daphne Zepos, a cheese world legend, but more importantly it helps support the next generation of cheese educators and researchers through a teaching endowment founded in her name. Your $50 ticket will help provide scholarships for cheese professionals' efforts in research and teaching about the history, culture, and techniques of making, aging, and selling cheese. Let's call this a wise investment.