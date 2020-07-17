× Expand Shutterstock Farm Table

The actual season, not the movie (we're hoping for less surprises than that). It feels like the perfect time to stretch into these long days and get outside. Because better than anyone else, we know that a lockdown looms (whether that be pandemic, or simply wind chill related). Grab some food from the #TakeOut2LiftUp Restaurant Week and picnic like you mean it, plug into a shotski-filled local podcast while kayaking (just kidding there are no kayaks left), or head farmward where the air is delightful and the dinners still have dirt on them: in a good way.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ It's good to get behind the Free Meals for Kids app, because summer is a tough time for kids with food insecurity, and even more so in a pandemic. Let me add that you likely know more people than you think who have to make hard budget choices surrounding food. The app allows families and kids to locate free summer meals in their communities throughout Minnesota. This very cool app lists locations of summer food sites, menus, and days and hours of operation. Any kid, up to age 18, can just show up without prior signup or registration for free meals at these sites which includes parks, community centers, libraries, and schools. Pass it on.

+ Your Minnesota Wild are hosting an Essential Supply Drive at the Xcel Energy Center on Wed, July 22. This important drive benefits Keystone Community Services and Hallie Q. Brown Community Center which serve the Saint Paul Midway area. Things they are looking for you to donate include non-perishable food, hygiene and project support goods. For a full list of items, please click here.

Nice to be Out

>> Oh, it's on. We have a very special #TakeOut2LiftUp edition of Restaurant Week happening next week, Jul 20-26. Over 50 spots are on board to offer you special two and three course menus for a budget-friendly $10-$35!

>> Have to shout out to Burnsville, which is celebrating and supporting the diverse eating options in the southern city with a Tour de Flavor this week. From Taqueria la Hacienda and Saigon Palace, to Shogun Sushi and Byblos Lebanese Grill, just pop around town grabbing food and they'll initial your official map. Drop it at City Hall by the end of the week for a chance to win swag.

>> Buddy Boy Fine Barbecue out near St. Boni (cripes it's a nice drive) is hosting live music on their patio every Fri & Sat through summer. Line up to grab your brisket from the smoker, then cop a squat in the lovely outdoor area that has some benches, tables, and chairs, or bring your own and set up they are good with that. They've got a great smoked turkey sandwich, some killer green chile pulled pork.

>> We got a triple chef farm dinner on deck, so get your tickets soon. Trio: A Sunday Supper on the Farm features three chefs, Steph Hedrick (newly of The Lynhall), Tré Hardy, and Scott Pampuch. All three will be cooking a multi-course dinner on Iron Shoe Farm on Sun, Jul 26. They're teasing smoked trout from Driftless Fish Company, beer and wine pairings, live music, and farm tours. This is an outdoor event, and seats/groups will be appropriately spaced.

New Stuff

+ It's fair to say: you had me at pupuseria. Get down to E. Lake on Saturday to celebrate the launch of Abi's Pupuseria food truck. While Abi's Cafe had to close due to damages during the unrest, their griddle didn't. They cooked for protesters and mourners at the George Floyd memorial until they could get the food truck going. Saturday's the launch day for El Salvadoran cheese-filled griddled masa cakes and raspados (shaved ice) treats, plus DJ tunes and good people.

+ The restaurant that replaced Bad Waitress in Northeast is now open. Central NE is a new concept that was launched by the same owners (Mary and Andy Cohen) in conjunction with Morrissey Hospitality. The pretty wide ranging menu offers small plates such as oysters, Brussels sprouts with bacon, mussels in a red coconut curry among others. Find flatbreads and greens, handhelds (code: sandwiches), burgers, and bigger plates like roasted chicken, gnocchi, duck, pot roast, and more. Open for indoor and patio dining, plus takeout. They are a service included restaurant so no tipping.

Coming Soon

+ Keg & Case has already filled the space that held their anchor restaurant. One week after In Bloom announced that it would not be reopening, Brian Ingram and Justin Sutherland announced plans to launch Elotes Wood-fired Cantina in the space. They'll do a light remodel, build out a new patio and move the main entrance to the street side doors. Micheladas and Baja beach cooking is on deck, potentially by August.

+ And: There will be butterheads in 2020. You should be watching our Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

+ Get tuned in and get tuned up. Libations for Everyone is a soonly launching podcast from local industry vets Ben Quamm and Charles Awad. It's simple: they take one shot every 10 minutes, and start a new topic every 10 minutes. This is the kind of math and science we know we can trust.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Esker Grove has re-opened along with the Walker, serving both indoor and patio, plus offering takeout. Open Thu-Sun, this new menu feels like a perfect grab to head into the Sculpture Garden with: chicken salad sandwich, kale & farro bowl, snacky fried shrimp with spicy mayo.

>> Chef Shack Bay City is breaking out the good china! Carrie Summer and Lisa Carlson have launched Fri/Sat night tasting menu dinners. Plan your trip and reserve ahead for the $65 meal which, in past weekend iterations, has included chilled cucumber soup, Thai inspired skewered pork, chocolate tahini brownies, and all the pretty plates. There are only 12 seats at each tasting which runs from 6-7:45pm.

>> Cafe & Bar Lurcat is re-opening on Thu., July 30. The Loring Park anchor will be open for dinner Tu-Sat, from 5-9pm. They'll be taking reservations for seating in the bar dining area, the front patio, and the back alley. All Minneapolis mask rules apply.

>> Urban Forage Winery + Cider House is re-opening this weekend, and they have a brand new patio out back. Limited hours of operation to start are Fri. 4-8pm, and Sat. 1-8pm.

>> Amore Uptown's rooftop is open and reservable. They are sticking to the 90 minute rotation, which means you have time to tuck into some classic deep-fried calamari, a panzanella salad, some gnocchi pistachio, maybe a meatball on the side. If you're fretting weather, consider that you can do both single and family style portions of their food for curbside and takeout from 3-8pm daily.

>> It's a year of firsts, for sure. After 26 years of sticklership, Broders Pasta Bar will start taking RESERVATIONS and serving their full pasta menu on the patio. They are sticking to patio only at this time, no indoor. And do review their safety guidelines, and stick to them so that we can watch another 26 years tick by with them, hmmmm?

>> Tenant is back with dinner service in their South Minneapolis spot. Cranking out that fresh pasta they do so well, they've opened up reservations for distanced indoor dining of six courses for $60. A few seats still open this weekend!

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ Well, suck. Gavin Kaysen announced yesterday that his homage to French cooking, Bellecour in Wayzata, would close permanently, effective immediately. It's hard to imagine the costs of running that place in a high-rent town, and to have to close and try to survive on takeout for more than three months must have been harrowing. It will be sadly and deeply missed.

+ In the Warehouse District, the 508 Bar has decided to call it quits. Unable to survive the business restrictions of this pandemic era, they've ended their 12-year party.

+ This Sunday, The Wedge Table will close their doors to the public, temporarily. They will focus this locations efforts on catering and commissary work, as well as work with the Minnesota Central Kitchen. The team hopes to take the next 6 months to figure out what next moves might look like.

+ Cute and fresh natural wine bar Bar Brava has decided to hit pause and close their doors. But they say they are playing it by ear, so watch for updates.