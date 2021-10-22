× Expand Shutterstock pumpkin patch If I only had a sawzall.

Even if you don't have kids, you should see this weekend as permission to take off. There are only so many leaves left to peep, or apples to snap, and next weekend you'll be managing costume options and sugar highs. So don't think that November won't just show up at your door on a Monday morning. It will. This is your time to dim sum without care, to gather new meatball memories, and to take power tools to pumpkins like you mean it.

NEWS

// After only being opened for a little more than two weeks, Slice Pizza in Northeast has been shut down by a fire that damaged their small building. The shop is closed while they repair and recover, so a Go Fund Me has been set up by friends and fans to help get them back into slicing shape.

// Chef Yia Vang is finally a US Citizen, and that's a pretty important and great thing.

// You can now get Nixta tortillas at Lakewinds Co-ops!

// And you can finally get ranch at Pizzeria Lola!

OPENS

+ Joey Meatballs is now open at Keg and Case in St. Paul. Josh Hedquist opened his first location at Malcolm Yards, and plans to open a third spot in the POTLUCK food court in Rosedale soon. (He's also opening a Salad Slayer concept there!)

+ Breaking Bread Cafe is back open! Serving breakfast and lunch, look for blackened shrimp and grits, classic fried chicken, sweet potato hash and more celebrating the culinary legacy of Black Americans. Don't forget that this spot fuels the Appetite for Change organization, a community-led nonprofit using food as a tool to build health, wealth, and social change.

+ Tenant Next Door is now open in the space adjacent to the South Mpls tasting menu eatery. With a bar, pool table, and extra seating, this more casual space is ready for drop ins looking for $10 cocktails, beer, wine, and bar snacks. Open Tu-Sat starting at 5pm.

+ Important to know that Hong Kong Noodles is now open for dim sum on weekends!

CLOSES

- It was an ambitious project for sure, but the four-concepts-under-one-roof Misfit Collective has decided to go in another direction. The Apple Valley spot closed last week as they reworked the space and the concept into Mezcalito Butcher, which opens today. Mezcal cocktails, plus a new menu of Latin-inspired foods coming off the live-fire grill.

- Chickpea Hummus Bar and Obachan noodles + chicken are the counters that have closed at POTLUCK.

AGENDA

// Reminder, the Synergy Series: Dialogue with the Animal boys is tonight, and the $10 ticket goes to Appetite for Change.

// This is the weekend to pop your pumpkin. Check into the Saturday setup at BauHaus Brew Labs where the are ready to let you play with Pumpkins & Powerdrills. This seems like a prefect thing to do with beer, yes? How many times have you thought: If I only had a sawzall. Buy your pumpkin there so that you can help support the Minnesota Tool Library's scholarship fund. If you want the pretty pumpkin without the slicing, head to the St. Paul Farmers Market on Fri/Sat for a pumpkin decorating station.

// Betty Dangers has opened the first Christmas gift of the season, by transforming into Felicia's Navidad: Make the Yuletide Gay. Drag brunch begins tomorrow under the sparkly garlands and lights, and there will be "Fun food, tequila, and fa la la la la llamas". Dinner reservations last for 100 minutes and you'll use the code at your table to order, but if you're looking for large group parties, consider the Diorama room with platter service.

// Kinda love the idea that Day Block Brewing is pre-gaming the Stones concert this Sunday. If you're heading down to ogle Mick and the boys, stop in here first for a pizza, pasta, and salad dinner buffet with beer.

// Next week marks the 24th Anniversary Week for Town Hall Brewery. To celebrate, they're putting Anniversary Ale, Six Hour Tour and Blackberry Gold Beer releases on tap for the week. There won't be a dinner this year, but go have a drink at the new Sidecar bar next to the Tap and wait for the Barrel Aged dinner in Feb.

// Last call for pizza farm action out at Two Pony Farms. The final days will be Oct. 29 + 30, and on the menu are two pies: a Pink Pizza w/Pesto featuring rosé cream sauce and the farms tomatoes with Green Goddess pesto, and a Seasonal Highlight with local apples, sausage, sage, and cheddar. The yard promises to be spooky and wandering through the wooded farm in autumn light is highly recommended.

// Did your midnight pandemic purchases include many a cookbook whilst you were on your bread or fermenting or canning journey? If you're over those and now need to find new books (but want to save $$ for that Danish dough whisk), you should come to the afternoon Cookbook Swap on Sat. Oct 30 at Malcolm Yards. Your $15 ticket is a fundraiser for Second Harvest Heartland, and you get some snacks and sips too. Bring as many books as you want to get rid of, and you can browse the books that others brought and end with a fresh swap. All leftover books are being donated, so bring 10 leave with 2, still good!

// Cathedral Hill's Solo Vino wine shop is turning 20 years old, almost legal! To celebrate, the kids are offering 20% off all wine through the end of the month. And if you're thinking of turning off the porch light on Halloween, you might as well be drinking the good stuff. Remove yourself to Solo Vino's Sunday Series: Champagne on Oct. 31, where you will sip 9 Champagnes and 6 sparkling wines (let others fight over the Almond Joys).

Also: control the spice, control the universe.