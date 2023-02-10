× Expand From Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974) Mechagodzilla

Wow, best of both worlds this weekend, huh. You've got plentiful opportunities to show your love to someone or others in sweet and sweet ways. But you also have the chance to show off your love for snacking at a pro level. The two best halves of yourself collide to make you a sort of Mechagodzilla of mid-Feb. Hearts forward as you order super snacks, book your last minute VD deals, and bask in the false spring sun.

NEWS

\\ There are, at least as I type, still two Whole Roasted Stuffed Ducks available tonight at Slurp, what you you waiting for?

\\ If you believe there are many cooks among us who don't have restaurants, don't have cookbook deals, but do have amazing food stories, you are not alone. Snap up tickets to the Feb 28 fundraiser for the BIPOC Foodways Table that supports story telling of diverse food histories. Mecca Bos and Sean Sherman will cook the food, Cornbread Harris will bring the tunes, and tickets are $75.

\\ And, did you know that there are complimentary breakfast tacos from Galvan Foods every weekend this month at the St. Paul Farmers Market winter market? Tomorrow: farm raised chorizo and eggs from Prairie Pride Farm.

\\ Talk about love and marriage, J. Selby's in St. Paul has officially joined the Herbivorous Butcher family. The Walch siblings have purchased the plant-based eatery and promise not to change too many things on the menu with this new partnership.

OPENS

+ Hopkins has new life in the old Samba spot. K'kinaco is now open as the newest* Japanese/Peruvian restaurant in town. Look for ceviche, robata grilled skewers, lomo saltado, sushi rolls, shishito peppers, and yes my loves, Inca Cola. * I say newest, because Ceviche Seafood House opened in Plymouth a few months ago.

TEMP CLOSING

- The Breakfast Klub restaurant has closed until further notice due to a shooting that took place in the restaurant yesterday. Two men were injured, thankfully no one was killed.

- El Burrito Mercado has closed the restaurant side of their pioneering super space on West 7th as they work to upgrade the kitchen they've been using for 27 years. Look for a new look and a new menu when they finish! Mercado and deli are still open!

COMING SOON

>> If you haven't noticed, there's a new burger joint coming to Northeast, in the spot lastly known as the Sheridan Room, but more famously as the Modern Cafe. ALT BuRGEr (All Love This), has hung a sign, put up an IG, and cryptically answered my "are you going to be plant-based or meat-based" message with: NEITHER :) ... Love me some intrigue.

>> The Common Roots space has already been snapped up! Juniper aims to be the first alcohol-free THC restaurant and bar in the Twin Cities. Chef Heather Klein of Root to Rise and Michelle Courtright formerly of Fig + Farro are the women pushing boundaries here. Look for an open in May.

>> The women behind Momodosa and Gorkha Palace are opening a new spot in Chanhappenin'. Thaliwala Indian Nepali Kitchen will open on February 20th with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. "While the literal meaning of thali in Hindi is “plate”, in India and Nepal it represents much more. A thali represents a collection of flavors, a variety of gastronomic delights, in small portion sizes, decorating a large plate. More than that, the thali represents balance. Balance of vegetables. Balance of meats. Balance of spices."

SNACK'S AGENDA

// Thr3 Jack has your double smoked chicken nacho kit moment. It's got all the goods: tortilla chips, cheese, sweet corn chow chow, smoked chicken, cilantro lime crema, house made salsa, jalapenos and cilantro. And that's not all, the full $80 deal also comes with 3lbs of chicken wings, a gallon of popcorn, and a dozen freshly baked mini cookies. Dare you to add on the chips and dip.

// Winner, winner, 16 couch potato dinner. Kitchen and Rail in Eagan wins for the $215 Big Party Feast that includes 8 lbs of pulled pork, 16 slider buns, a pint of sauce, a pint of slaw, 16 whole wings, and one large salad for karma points.

// For pulled pork, Fare Game has got you. Choose your amount of pounds, either 2lbs or 4lbs, but either way you still get King's Hawaiian rolls, sauce and pickles. Done.

// Justin Sutherland's Northern Soul has oodles of Game Day Platters for you to pick up, from bourbon bbq brisket to pulled pork and beyond. They've also got a mac n cheese tray and bulk creamed corn, so plan accordingly.

// You need a banh mi box from Lu's Sandwiches. Not only will they slice up a monster banh mi for you, they'll throw in egg rolls, cream cheese wontons, sesame donuts, and sweet n sour sauce for the dredging. All for $50. Pick up on Nicollet only.

// You can find so much good stuff at France 44, and they’ll have it all ready for you after 12pm on Feb 12th. The party sub here is a killer, made with the best meats and cheese, you can’t go wrong. Plus tubs of turkey chili, custom tots, and pigs in a blanket if you’re fancy.

// You will not be mad at your own Box o’ Tacos from Hamburguesas El Gordo. Juat $40 for ten tacos with your choice of meat, grilled onions and grilled peppers on the side, lots of salsa and lime. And a side of charro beans & 2 drinks. Also: amazing elote dog that you can eat on the ride home.

// Wendy’s House of Soul has many fried snacks for you to get, but don’t miss the dry rub whole wings that come in big orders. Find 21 big wings for $28, they come with bread and fries. Get the ranch or lemon pepper dry rub and then sauce them up when you get home.

// Randy’s Premier Pizza is the one you want for a massive pizza, at four feet across this monster feeds up to 55 adults, or two really hunger Eagles fans.

LOVE'S AGENDA

// Have you professed your love through a giant heart shaped donut from Angel Food Bakery? Donut knock it 'til you tried it.

// The saucy kids at Un Dito are hosting an Aphrodisi-Snacks meal full of all those supposed libido boosting treats like oysters, bubbles, truffle WHIPPED ricotta, chocolate dipped strawberries and the like. AND they suggested you bring your "crew"?? Minx.

// City Girl Coffee knows your Galentines really want bling and caffeine, like you do. Grab one of their artisan gift boxes that delivers on the coffee, but also with jade earrings or textiles handmade by women master artisans in Guatemala. Women supporting women is the highest form of love, ladies.

// Give the gift that says I'm-not-going-to-assume-you-want-pink-wine: Wineside is offering a 50% bonus on pre-loaded wine cards (like if you load it with $50, you get a bonus $25 added on). Plus they have $5 glass Proseccos, $10 glass of Roederer Estate Brut, deals on bottles and splits, plus happy hour deals all day and night.

// Hell's Kitchen knows that love means never complaining when you have to take 3,495 posed pics for your influencer sweetie! That's why they'll test you with their Valentine's Emporium full of pose-worthy places, sparkly decor, and thankfully booze! It lasts over two weekends, so if you don't get the right shot you can always go back!

// Hey. If the holiday makes you a little stabby, same. Pop over to My Bloody Valentine: Valentine's Day Market for self-care in the form of tarot readers, spooky Valentines, vegan and gluten free baked goods, plus a complimentary specialty cocktail. Plenty of cool locally made crafts that you can buy just for you.

// If this holiday has caught you and your person still in awkward date mode, I love this for you. The Cocktails & Chocolate class at Elusive totally allows you to have something to talk about, like nerdy science around sugar and booze, while also letting you sip things slowly to ease any unease. Feel free to snicker at anyone canoodling around you, they'll just thinks it's the sugar high.

