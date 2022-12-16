× Expand Shutterstock Fondue swish

We are in the final dip, friends, as we head into our longest nights of the year. Perfect for reflecting and eating cheese, imho. Then suddenly, next week, we climb, scraping back to the light day by day. The solstice is the ultimate measure of optimism and how you view that one extra minute of light tacked on your waking hours. Never take it for granted, celebrate it with sharp objects, warm soups, and hidden Snoops. And, as always, amplify the light.

NEWS

\\ Former restaurateur, chef, and long-time voice in the food scene Tobie Nidetz needs a lift. Diagnosed with congestive heart failure, Nidetz has not been able to work in kitchens or consult as he'd been doing for many years. While he started an industry podcast a few years ago, his failing health derailed the project. As medical bills have been depleting his reserves, he's hoping for some public investment to help get things rolling again. Let me personally say that Tobie has a wealth of industry knowledge and whatever you can give would be a worthy donation.

\\ MyBurger has a couple of limited time menu items that give back to the community, which in turn gives you permission to make it a post-shopping stop this weekend and really, all December. Order the Humpty burger (with bacon, pepperjack cheese, Sriracha mayo, and a fried egg) and $1 from each burger will go to Every Meal to fight childhood hunger. If you get the Sleigh All Day shake (vanilla ice cream with peppermint bark and crème de menthe syrup), $1 from each shake sold will directly benefit Open Arms.

\\ You may have heard that mayor Frey has created a workgroup to figure out retail/business in downtown Mpls. Please read this brilliant and critical take from TCB Mag's Ali Kaplan on the visionaries who should have been included.

OPENS

+ Chloe by Vincent is now open in the former Bacon Social House space in downtown Mpls. Just a few steps from the stadium, this re-do is named after the daughter of Vincent Francoual, who has designed a casual French menu to match the space. It has good vibes, a sturdy beef Bourguignon, and frites with béarnaise for the dipping.

+ Just in time for the feasting, there's a new knife shop in the WeSubs. Vivront is now open in Wayzata just south of Gray's Bay on 101. Joseph Rueter founded the business as a mail-in sharpening service, but has opened his first storefront which offers the service as well as selling Japanese knives, cutting boards, and other kitchen wares. He also has a mission, donating a portion of the proceeds from each sharpening to help service local school lunch debt. Trust me, your knives need sharpening.

+ BB.Q Chicken is now open in Uptown, taking over the former Andy's Diner space. The Korean fried chicken shop has a pretty intense cult following, and BB.Q actually stands for "Best of the Best Quality." They promise to be the crispiest, juiciest, finest, flakiest, hottest, sweetest bird on the block! Go make them prove it.

+ Khue's Kitchen has officially launched as the new chef in residence at Bar Brava. Modern takes on Vietnamese cuisine (with a family pedigree from Quang) paired neatly with natural wines. Three different people have sent me pics of the chicken sandwich with love notes (for the chicken, not me).

+ Down Lakeville way, Gary's Supper Club is now open in the space that used to hold Harry's Scratch Kitchen. New owners, which includes some of the former Stella's Fish Cafe crew, have redone part of the space to create a swank take on the supper club. Besides Ferndale turkey pot pie, look for whole lobster, prime rib, chicken parm, and a $20 Friday fish fry.

CLOSES

- Hark! Cafe is going with the flow. For them, that means the plant-based cafe will be closing down dining service as of Dec 31. But good news, they'll reopen on in January with coffee and bakery service as they launch into a new era of catering and national distribution of their bagels, cookies, and other goodies. Bright sides to everything!

- Erte & The Peacock lounge will be going out with a bang. The Northeast restaurant will close down after one big last New Year's Eve party. Three courses with a Champagne toast for $80.

COMING SOON

+ The Nokomis beach shack that once held Sandcastle will soon become The Painted Turtle. The park contract was awarded to new tenants who previously opened Unleashed Hounds and Hops. When they take over this summer, they'll have ice cream from La La Ice Cream and sausages from Kramarczuk's as they ply beach goers with spins on local favorites.

AGENDA

// If you thought Mia was killing it with their dinners in the night museum, just wait. Art & Wine After Dark: A Taste of Revolutionary France is a cool new series that launches in January. On certain Wednesday nights through March, when the rest of the museum is closed, wine guy Bill Summerville and museum curator Nicole LaBouff will host a private wine tasting and walkthrough of the exhibition Revolution à la Mode: Fashion and Music in Revolutionary France. Focused wines, small bites from Paris Dining Club, and great discussions around art, culture, and revolution.

// You still have a few days to get in on Dampfwerk Distilling's little drinky game. For everyone sick of Elf on a Shelf, Dampfwerk is giving you Snoops on Stoops. The St. Louis Park cocktail room decided to take nine days to hide nine Snoops, drop nine new delicious drinks, with nine trivia questions, and nine discounts. Today is day four of nine!

// Bring the kids up to Northern Soda for a bona fide Soda Pop Party! Not only do you get to sample cool locally make pop, which makes it ok to drink, but the Winter Carnival folks will be releasing the official pop of the festival. There will be games, Vulcans, tours, and special holiday sodas to be sipped.

// Please report to the annual Global Soup Cook-Off at the Midtown Global Market on Saturday. From 12-2 p.m. you can wander the market and sample a dozen soups from the market chefs, who come from all over the world: Manny's Tortas, Sabbai, and Soul to Soul Smokehouse are among the soup makers competing for your coveted vote. A suggested $20 donation will help support the work of Open Arms.

// The Aperitivo Ice Bar is back at Rosalia pizza in Linden Hills this weekend. Starting Saturday, you can belly up to the beautiful bar serving amaro, Italian fernets and the like while fire pits and pizza keep you warm. You can make rezzies, but walkups are welcome, Th-Sun hours.

// Pryes Brewing knows how to celebrate The Long Night with a winter solstice bash. While it's light, get down with fire performers, a muralist, and other activities with a full menu of food and beer. When the darkness sets in, it's all bands and live music.

// Head down to Keepsake Cidery for one last hurrah this Saturday before they close down for Jan and Feb. There are deals-a-plenty with 10% off purchases of $50 or more, and 15 percent off on $100 or more. Find cider gift sets, local meats and cheeses, handmade soaps and candles, hot sauces, cidery merch, not to mention bottles of that good stuff.

// Where are you going to go on Sunday morning to watch Argentina and France in the 9 a.m. World Cup Final?? You could watch it at 9th Street Coffee on the indoor field, they'll have coffee, donuts, cornhole, and beer.

// If you're thinking about stocking up on NA bevvies before the holidays, do a little one stop shop at Marigold. The NA bottle shop is hosting a little last minute market this Sunday from 12-4 p.m., so you can grab the drinks, and maybe some THC sparklers, as you peruse candles, jewelry, ceramic, and more from local makers.

// The Food Building has a holiday market on Sunday, from 10 a.m-3 p.m. Stop by for 10 different vendors, from wearable art to vintage gifts, which you can shop after you pop by the complimentary hot cocoa bar stocked with North Mallows. Or hit up the cash bar for Red Locks Irish coffees, and then see how generous you feel. Food samples too at 11 a.m.!