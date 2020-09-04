× Expand Shutterstock Acorns

Fall doesn't officially start for a few weeks, but Minnesota is telling us this is the last weekend of summer. The nip in the morning air, the acorns underfoot, school (in all forms), and sudden cravings for all thing apple. This is your last hurrah, time to pack a park picnic, get the Derby done, and score one final snaquiri with your hog roast.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Guess what? September is Hunger Action month, so I'm going to give you one way each week that you can do one small thing each week to help fight hunger and food insecurity in your neighborhood. With record unemployment numbers, it may be more important than ever. To kick it off, why not sign yourself up for the virtual Dish for Change, the annual gala benefitting Second Harvest Heartland is being held online Sept. 17. You'll watch a great program bid on auction items, get some dinner party recipes, and learn so much about what we are facing with hunger in our midst: important things to know.

Nice To Be Out

>> The Arboretum's Apple House is open for the season! Your apple needs will be met. Find some First Kiss, Zestar, or the best apple ever IMHO Haralson (you thought I was going to say Honeycrisp), along with MN-made honey, jams, pies, ciders and more. But also find this year North Star Donuts truck parked there on Wed-Sun from 10am-6pm.

>> Maybe you got room for one more hazy dacquiri style sour ale with fruit in your summer. If you do, please report to Bent Brewstillery to collect said sunshine tonight while also indulging in a bit of roasted pork from Pig Approved BBQ.

>> You can still don your posh frock and suck on bourbon and mint from your couch as the re-scheduled Kenucky Derby runs this Saturday. But best to do it with a little Derby Party Pack from Birch's on the Lake. Fried chicken, bourbon meatballs, Betty & Earl's biscuits and your own julep mix. Dare you to wear the hat when you pick it all up.

>> Head out to Soul Bowl on Sunday for their 1 year anniversary brunch. That's right, this is THE Hip Hop brunch, with spun tunes, and a crack at a fresh year.

New Stuff

+ The Bourbon Butcher in Farmington has a new side-sister. Check out Farm Town Brew Hall which has been carved out of the space next door. The counter-service annex offers totchos, chicharrones, chili-cheese elk sausage, and a round of slick burgers to go with featured craft beer from a rotating selection of MN breweries: right now Stacked Deck Brewery from St. Paul. Cocktails all contain something brewed (like beer or tea) and there's a killer selection of Irish whiskey for you to peruse. Did I mention the axe throwing? Inside, and outside on the patio (in a cage, durr).

+ Smoke, the barbecue restaurant in Lonsdale that Andrew Rasmussen dreamed of, will actually come to life! Head down and get some smoky treats and craft beer starting next Thursday, Sept. 10.

+ Down in Burnsville, Nutmeg Brewhouse has been sold, and is on its way to becoming Ineffable Brewing Co. Barbara and Richard Stein are the buyers, and Richard worked as a brewer at LTD in Hopkins. His mentor from LTD, Steve Larsen, taking the plunge with them as their head brewer. Look for an October opening.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Mill Valley Market, which is the fresh kitchen in the Theo Wirth Park trailhead building, is smartly tricking out your picnic needs. They have three different picnic kits, which can order in a basket or tote, and it comes with a trail map and a compass so you can go get lost. Seriously, go get lost.

>> Blue Door Pub on Selby is back open? Yes they are. Takeout, delivery, and patio for your flaming hot cheese curds.

>> Alemar Cheese, in the FOOD Building in NE, has just launched a bi-weekly cheese CSA for fall. I mean, it is Cheesetember and you might as well sew this up before Cheesetober sneaks up on you. Do not tary, in the next box there is a Bent River camembert bake: cheese wrapped in Bakers Field puff pastry, and the one after that has Alemar cheese sauce (sorry, can you imagine the mac-n-cheese situation with that?) I can't tell you how fast I gave them my money.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ Well, Butcher & the Boar has closed permanently. In its day, wow, what a great Minneapolis restaurant.

+ Surly Brewing has closed their beer hall and restaurants, while keeping up the production side of their beer business. The employees had formally called to unionize earlier in the week, but the brewery says that their decision to close had been in the works for weeks. You know, both can be true: they are down 82% AND they don't want a union.

+ Curran's Family Restaurant, the homey restaurant with great pie in Kingfield, has closed their doors officially after 72 years. There is a new apartment complex headed for the site.

+ Downtown's sweet treat emporium in the LaSalle Plaza, Candyland, will close today after 37 years. They still have another Minneapolis spot, plus St. Paul and Stillwater locations.

+ We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.