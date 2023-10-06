× Expand Target Field Target Field

It's possible, the Twins have taught us, to grab that last bit of light this season, and HOLD ON. We are taking their lead and grabbing one last of everything before the darkness. One more Open Streets, one more beer on a sunny patio, one more walk in the woods before the leaves hit the ground. While you're grabbing your gusto, check out what Restaurant Week has to offer, some final Oktoberfests, and more.

NEWS

\\ I just got back from Italy (humble brag, I know) so I'm not all caught up yet, but I promise not to be that one girl who just got back from Italy.

\\ Did you see there are new food items at the ballpark to help boost the crowd during Homer Hanky SZN? Land of 10,000 Rakes Walleye Sliders, Kramarczuk’s Brat Burger with smoked gouda and kraut, Pastrami Reuben Pretzel Sandwich, Union Hmong Kitchen Tater Tot Hot Dish and Báhn Mì Brat.

OPENS

+ Homshuck Mexican Kitchen and Bar is open in Apple Valley with 70 tequilas and 15 mezcals on the menu. The modern Mexican restaurant is joined next door by Bodega 42, a fresh market with meats, produce, and Mexican specialty items. The grocery/restaurant mashup is familiar to one of the owners, who also owns cult favorite Andale Taqueria.

+ South Lyndale Liquors opened their shiny new liquor store this week. It's been a family business for 48 years, and this new building ensures that owner Dan Campo can keep being the major local player he's been. Not only is the space bigger (about twice the size of the original), but the family has added a deli, a cheese counter, and a sandwich shop.

CLOSES

— We have a date! Sooki & Mimi will officially close on Oct. 21. Soonish after that, Kim's will open in its place. Also: Bronto Bar? Yes.

— Shakopee House and Rum Row Tiki Bar has closed after just a year in the former Dangerfield's space.

— Red Sauce Rebellion will close this weekend in Excelsior. The building has been bought by another restaurant group which has chosen not to extend the lease.

— Last call for Sea Salt Eatery this weekend. Closing on Sunday at 8pm, so just go find your Sorels already.

COMING SOON

>> Jorge Guzmán has a new fun thing up his sleeve. He's taking over the Urban Eatery space to launch a new restaurant: Chilango. It's Mex-Tex. Yes, I wrote that correctly. Click in to find out why.

OKTOBERFESTING (last call)

)) The 13th Annual Twin Cities Oktoberfest is on this weekend at the State Fair grounds. It checks all the boxes.

)) New Ulm kicks off Oktoberfesting this weeked and that is a whole town making ze merry. We need to see more Hallmark movies around Oktoberfesting right? Christmas towns are so played out, let's get some German town fun on there miss Lacey Chabert, hmmm?

)) It's Geilfest on Saturday in Robbinsdale! The Travailian tradition includes all the stein holding, all the sausage, plus an egg challenge and other crazy leather pants fun. Remember that $80 ticket includes all you can eat and drink, so pace yourself.

)) We are winding down on the final few days of Black Forest Inn's Oktoberfest parties, but don't fret fraülein. You still have pretzel night tonight, followed by fruit night, and the last drain the keg business. Fruit and pretz, what more do you need?

)) Meat? Well, the OktoBeerMeatFeast happens at Golden Valley's Under Pressure Brewing this weekend. A meterwurst eating contest is calling for you, so are the boots of beer.

)) Whiskey Inferno's Oktoberfest Party starts today. It features a pecan Old Fashioned, and no, I don't think that's cheating.

)) Bull's Horn's Oktoberfest has official German guys from Schell's beer up to judge the stein holding, so. Get güt.

AGENDA

// Is it Surly Darkness Day already? Saturday, at the brewery, look for Surly Nation to show up and grab their limited release bottles, then stay to party with all-day live music, exclusive and one-off beers, plus a special menu items of barbarian-inspired foods. Guessing ... turkey legs?

// Cheers a big 10 years to the Borough Block Party as it unfolds on Saturday. Wander in, grab a Parlour buger and listen to Nur D, drinks some things while chilling with Viva Knievel, get in a good neighborhood hang.

// And it's the Bloody Mary Festival on Saturday at the Union Depot in St. Paul. All the bloody bloodies you could want, plus you can have a whole philosophical chat with people about the origins of the "snit".

// Could this be the final Open Streets? We're not sure, but don't miss it just in case. Sunday's open road will be Lyndale, running from W 42nd all the way up to W 22nd. That's 20 blocks of good community spirit, why would we ever shut that down??

// On Thursday, you could mosey on over to Brother Justus for an evening with our Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl as we sip and chat about her new book of collected writings. You'll be able to buy her book, listen to a little Q 'n A chat with DMG and me, and we'll all be sipping whiskey, yeah? Literary fun times!! And it's FREE!