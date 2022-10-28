× Expand Shutterstock DJ Skeleton Play that pumpkin music orange boy, play that pumpkin music riiiiight.

And it's going to be booliscious. Not just because you are going to liberate the Twix from the candy stash, but because there are so many gatherings and hangouts where you can dress with crazytown creativity. Food costume of the year isn't Carmy from The Bear, it's the Chicago beef sandwich from The Bear. You're welcome. Don't forget to hit up a new punk French spot, nip into a new/old sandwich place, or make one last trip to the farmers market to close out the season.

NEWS

\\ Buckle down seafood fans, for the first time ever Alaska has canceled its king and snow crab harvest in an effort to conserve the species.

OPENS

+ Blondette and Miaou Miaou are officially open today, after a few well-posted preview parties. The new Daniel del Prado spots at the top of the Rand Tower Hotel are courting a punk French girl vibe. There's plenty of hot pink neon, large format drinks, and modernized French plates on this 5th floor dining space with skylight views.

+ Backstory Coffee, which was formerly known as Bootstrap, has their grand opening in the North Loop today. This new location in the lobby of the Duffy Lofts will be open 7a-3p every day. It's a spacious and good looking hang, with great coffee, pastries, and a few snacks. The original location on West side STP is still going strong.

+ Wineside is opening officially on Wednesday, but the neighboring Top Ten Liquors is already open. The wine bar and market portion of the building (formerly housing Mtka Champps) are putting on the final touches, but the kiosks serving over 100 wines by the glass are ready to go!

+ Clancey's Meat & Fish is gone from Linden Hills, but plans to open next week in the former Grand Cafe Space on 38th St. There's been a total overhaul, and the French oven is gone. But Kristin Tombers is ready to expand, welcome people into her shop and actually be able to hang out with them! Also, this shop joins a cross-roads where there are a lot of other women-owned shops including Tandem Vintage, Victor's 1959, and Kinoko Kids among others.

+ SPECIALLY OPEN JUST FOR HALLOWEEKEND (restaurants dressing up!)

... Bros. Bar-B-Q: "Taste so good make you wanna slap yo mommma."

.... McJonald's : You deserve a break today.

... Coyote Ugly: Dust off those snake skin pants!

... HFC: The tots are finger lickin' good!

CLOSES

- It's the last dance for the El Norte food truck. And sadly not just for the season, but for reals. Ben and Tricia Jo Allen expanded their family this year and the food truck life isn't making sense for them anymore. They'll be at Summit tonight, go buy them out of burritos.

COMING SOON

>> Please go peep the almost ready Spinning Wylde Cotton Candy Cafe at the Union Depot this Sunday. As they slowly roll open, they are having a little preview party of the space with a hula hoop dance party, free soft serve ice cream, a limited cotton candy menu, and if you come dressed in a cotton candy costume, you get a free cotton candy cloud pop! These people are literally made of happiness.

>> Vincent Francoual's upcoming restaurant in the former Bacon Social House space has a name, and it's a sweet one: Chloe by Vincent. The casual restaurant where he promises to cook us everyday French food is named for his daughter (who, if you've been watching, is also a great cook.) Look for an opening in December.

>> Kristen Martinez has announced that her MB Foodhouse taco spot, which recently left the North Loop Galley food hall, will officially land in Northeast as a food truck stationed at FiveWatt/Headflyer Brewing. Get ready for breakfast tacos with your cold press.

AGENDA

// There's a WHOLE BUBBLING CAULDRON of great Halloween events already waiting for you.

// Since it's World Champagne Day, why not scoot out to Bubbles & Fries tonight at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood. Learn all about sparkling wines, sip some local bubbs while trying to understand the different methods that produce champs while trying NOT to bogart all the fries.

// It's the last outdoor Saturday of the season for the Mill City Farmers Market. They've got apples, shallots, pumpkins, squash-a-go-go, hats, mittens, Mrs. Kelly's teas! As of next month the market will move indoors, but will only be open on select Saturdays. Get your calendar updated.

// Don't know if you've heard, but J. Carver has just released a 7 Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey and that's no small feat for local distilleries. And: it's smooove. They are hosting a special little tasting event on Saturday at the Waconia distillery. Grab a $75 ticket and you'll get a tour and tasting with owner Bill Miller and a 750ml of the first release.

// Town Hall Brewery is celebrating 25 Years this weekend! The big party on Saturday starts at 3pm and kicks it off with outdoor grilling, special beer releases, fire rings, food specials and beer poking fun. There's a Petunia's Pumpkin Ale calling your name.

// It's Vampire Family Reunion time again at Pryes Brewing. DJs will be spinning all Saturday while Blood Orange Miraculum flows. Family fun and crafts during the day, then live music after dusk. Wear your best cape and avoid the garlic pizzas.

// It's a Cabarave at Brother Justus All Hallows Eve this weekend. The whiskey distillery promises food trucks to help sustain the party, but also costume contests, drink specials, and stories told thought live music, dance, and fire.

// Keep your witchery PG-rated with Boom Island Brewing's Harry Potter Weekend. The taproom has been transformed into Hogwarts and there will be special HP beer releases and flights, plus butter beer.

// The Nights of the Macabre at Utepils looks like a whole bag of spiders! Tarot readings and a screening of Lost Boys tonight (go as the Frog brothers), then tomorrow a haunted forest, horror trivia, and costume hijinks and beer.