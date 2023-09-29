× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Keepsake Cidery

It's sweater weather, so you know what that means: Let's take in and appreciate these glorious next few weeks, as fall colors start peaking across Minnesota. But before we get too cozy and queue up When Harry Met Sally and Red (Taylor's Version), go out and celebrate the season with spooky bars, hard cider, and more.

News

Cheers to Freehouse and Surly for each taking home medals this week from the annual Great American Beer Festival in Denver. Freehouse won a gold medal for its No. 68 Red Lager in the Rye Beer category, and Surly’s Lemonade ale earned bronze in the American Fruit Beer category.

Opens

Zhora Darling is opening up inside the former Red Stag Supper Club space in Northeast. The restaurant will also include a 200-capacity music venue that will rollout at a later date.

Closes

Out on Lake Minnetonka, the Nordic-Japanese restaurant Vann is closing after four years of fine dining service. "The arrival, or return, of a new talent in town is always cause for celebration—and a new perspective for a community that heretofore may have been humming along in our well-worn thought patterns," we wrote about chef Erik Skaar when we reviewed it. The closing date is Oct. 29.

Emma Krumbee’s, the apple orchard out in Belle Plaine, announced softly on the sign outside that it’s closing after 43 years.

Coming Soon

What is a dive bar? Is it based on whether or not you can get a Hamm’s for two bucks? Is it something you can brand and claim, or is it "just vibes" about your establishment? Case in point: Centro Restaurant Group announced their spin on a dive bar called Bina’s, which plans to open next to Centro’s Quincy Street location in Northeast in early 2024. The plan is to “reimagine the classic dive bar with fresh and refined touches,” with an abridged menu from their EveryWhen Burger Bar, and pull tabs, cocktails and local beer, plus Hamm’s, PBR, and a shelf dedicated to agave spirits.

Is it going to be lit? Litt Pinball Bar, formerly known as Tilt Pinball, announced it is opening in the old Liquor Lyle’s space on Oct. 11.

Agenda

Kowalski’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all markets, get samples, watch demos, enter giveaways, and more.

It’s Oktoberfest at Keepsake Cidery this weekend, with a special Friday Night Cookout from 4-9 p.m., with food from Lowry Hill Provisions and Honey & Rye Bakehouse.

Twin Cities Somms, a local mentorship-driven nonprofit that fosters growth opportunities in beverage education, deductive tasting, and service, is holding its second annual fundraiser event to unite enthusiasts, professionals, and industry experts alike to create a more equitable community. The event will take place on Oct. 2 at the France 44 Events space in Minneapolis.

Creatures: Rise up! The Black Lagoon, a Halloween pop-up experience, is coming to Meteor Bar. On Wednesdays through Mondays from Oct. 4-31, immerse yourself in spooky decor and gothic drinks with names like Hellfire Fizz, Night Crawler, and Satanic Panic.

It's the Twin Cities Marathon this weekend, and if you aren't among the runners, join the +300,000 people cheering them on with live art, course entertainment, and the Summit Beer Garden.