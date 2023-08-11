× Expand Shutterstock Picnic .

You up at cabins? On the lake? Logging horizontal time in the hammock? Seems a bit quiet in town. And maybe it's the harbinger of school buses beginning to practice their routes in the neighborhood, but it feels like the summer savor is on. What's not quiet is the restaurant scene, as it churns on. Dig into the news and then get your garlic, have cheese brought to your hammock, and switch your drink to a Cuba Libre for at least this weekend.

NEWS

\\ France 44 has launched a cheese of the month club, if you are thinking about how to get more cheese in your life. This, this is how. Choose from an optional wine pairing add on, or just let the cheese stand alone.

OPENS

+ Crasqui is now open just off the Wabasha Street Bridge in St. Paul. Chef Soleil Ramirez, who also runs Arepa Bar in the Midtown Global Market, brings a bit of Caribbean finer dining with this restaurant, though it has clear Venezuelan roots. Dinner during the week, then brunch on weekends.

+ Fool Me Once opened last week in LynLake. Taking over the former Country Bar (let's let the Side Chick era fade into the sunset), this irreverent bar labels itself as a cosmic cantina and it's giving Roswell. There's def some alien vibes, a bunch of very fun looking cocktails, a whole shipload of vegetarian and vegan bar snacks, a stacked Cowboy Coney hot dog, and some smash burgers. Talk to me about the Twinkie "Maki" for dessert.

+ The Parlour burger lands in Uptown! Jester Concepts announced that they have taken over the kitchen at the new Green Room venue in Uptown (which used to be Jester's Coup de'Tat back in the day). Look for a menu stacked with the classic Parlour burger, the Parlour breakfast burger, all beef hot dog, Chicago dog, Nashville chicken sandwich, Parlour chicken sandwich and hand-cut fries. They're also adding another food truck to the fleet, and hope to add more Parlour locations in the future.

+ The Minneapolis Farmers Market has a new vendor. Just Paula's is a smokin' good team from North Mpls serving up BBQ ribs, wings, and BBQ spaghetti? Check them out at the Lyndale location only on Fridays, so why not scoot over for lunch today?

CLOSES

— Le Café, which was being run by the Honey & Rye team out of Alliance Française building, has closed while they transition operators. When the cafe reopens in early September, the charming French pasty makers of B'beri Desserts will be running the show.

— Malcolm Yards Market has a few exciting changes afoot. Joey Meatballs has already vacated their space in the food hall, but nearby Bagu sushi has moved over to fill the space and expand their own menu. Advellum, the veg-focused counter that gave us the wowser Benjamin Bacon dish, is leaving the market on Aug. 20 to open their own restaurant space in town (TBD). Word is that there's a new concept already slated to replace Advellum, so stay tuned for that news.

— El Jefe Cocina & Bar is closing in South Minneapolis on Aug. 20. While there are two El Jefe trucks still roaming the streets, and a residency in the Uptown VFW kitchen, chef Miguel Urrutia hopes to reopen the restaurant in another location soon.

COMING SOON

>> Meanwhile, the El Jefe location won't stay dark for long. The de Leon family behind El Sazon has announced that they will be taking over the spot to open a full service El Sazon Cocina & Tragos with a full bar. Don't worry, their gas station taco shop in Eagan will continue on.

>> The former Marc Heu space on University Ave isn't staying dark. Mandalay Kitchen is moving into the space to create a restaurant home for the Karen community in the Little Mekong District. They're hoping to open at the end of the month.

AGENDA

// Feels like this is your last weekend for small fairs before you put your Big Fair pants on. Check out Carver County Fair in Waconia for my all time fave demo derby, the Dakota County Fair in Farmington with the All American Lumberjack Show,

// This could be a meatless month for you if you want. The Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge is happening during the whole month of August, and that means that a host of chefs around the metro are offering special vegan dishes which you get to eat and rate. There's everything from vegan birria ramen from Tori Ramen to a vegan juicy lucy from The Block, plus reigning champs Reverie are coming at you with vegan carbonara arancini. Beat that!

// Food truck fest in Eagan tonight! Find more than 20 trucks on the festival grounds near the bandshell from 4-9pm.

// Irish Fair is happening all weekend out at Harriet Island in St. Paul, and how do you NOT love a fest with music from a band called Socks in the Frying Pan? The food and bev game is strong, with Anchor pulling in fish and chips, Sweet Lou's bringing the meats, plenty o' Red Locks, Keeper's Heart, and Finnegan's amongst those other quenchers. And if you feel like you might be the best one at every party to raise a glass and slay with a pithy bon mot, have at the Red Locks toasting competition.

// Ok, the Forgotten Star Night Market this Saturday is pretty darn cool. They are turning their brewery into a pop-up skate park with 3rd Lair. Starting at noon, it's a full day of skate tricks and skate shop fun with free instruction and open skate opportunities for everyone. Then, around 6pm, they transition to the night market with cool vendors and live music. Just make a day of it.

// You also have the chance to join in the fun at India Fest on Saturday at the State Capitol grounds. Celebrating 50 years, this is a great free event. Find parades, Bollywood dancers, comedy sets, and of course, lots of pakoras and lassis from local favorite restaurants such as Bawarchi, Hyderabad House, and Hyderabad Indian Grill.

// After however many years I've been pimping the Minnesota Garlic Fest out in Hutchinson, I STILL want to make go-breathe-on-someone jokes. But really, it is one of the great fests all in support of sustainable farms. And this Saturday there are awesome chef demos on the Minnesota Cooks stage, local growers (selling their gourmet garlic, black garlic, smoked and traditional garlic which keeps for up to a year in your kitchen), plenty of local wine and beer selections, plus garlic soft serve, garlic cheesecake, a garlic Philly cheesesteak, even Mangalitsa pork wieners.

// Txakoli Fest at Bungalow Club is a hot winner for Sunday you guys. Just say it (cha-ko-lee), and then just drink this refreshing, slightly fizzy wine from the Basque region of Spain which is served in a very specific fashion: the long pour, from on high. When you see those beautiful winos pouring wine from the glass vessels with a long pour spout, into each other's mouths, you have arrived. Your $80 ticket gets you a lot of sips or splashy pours, really, along with chef Andrew Kraft's Spanish pintxos bites, great tunes, and a cigar tent.

// It's also the last Thai Sunday Market of the summer at the temple in St. Louis Park this weekend.