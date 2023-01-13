× Expand Shutterstock Ice Bar My most toxic trait: Shots?

It's time to find your yak trax and get out there. Sure the sidewalks are at like a 50/50 chance for successful walking, but there's so much better ice out there to be celebrated. Besides the ice castles now dotting the metro, we have the first official ice maze (with a dedicated hot sauce night), ice bars on city rooftops and suburban haunts, and, of course, the ice in your glass as you peek into new bars and do good while clinking.

NEWS

// Please relax, they are not coming for your gas stove.

// Also, please relax, just because Noma is closing does not mean that Fine Dining Is Dead. More on that next week.

// And also, please know, that if we go to the SB, I'm building another #Snackship. Somewhere big, somewhere awesome ....

OPENS (ICE BARS EDITION)

+ Red Wagon Pizza has a slick little ice bar situation on the front patio. S'mores kits, Old Fashioneds, Hot Toddies, even shots of tequila in icy little shot glasses. Grab a rezzie.

+ Rosalia's ice bar is kicking! And people are ordering pizza and hanging out on the heated patio like good Northern kids. No rezzie for the ice bar, but tables are available under patio.

+ Blondette in the Rand Hotel has a nifty rooftop patio ice bar with skyline views. There's a whole special menu out there, plus a fire put and heat lamps.

+ Kitchen & Rail in Eagan is bringing the ice bar ethos to their swanked up strip mall dining. They have both caviar service and a sightline to a T.J. Maxx. That's living. Thursday -Saturday they'll have bonfires, hot glogg, luge shots, even a Skol Daiquiri.

+ Starting next week you'll find some chilled service at Volstead House in Eagan, as well.

+ The former Hammer & Sickle space in Uptown has opened as The Breakfast Klub. It's an all day breakfast homage to Prince and Viking's Purple, with cornflake chicken and waffle sliders, jerk shrimp and grits, plus a fried chicken and egg sandwich that sounds great.

+ Graze Food Hall has a new name in the mix. Two Mixed Up MN is the work of two families that lived next door to each other! Burgers, tacos, chicken mac, all the reasons for living.

+ FRGMNT Coffee has a new location in the freshly rehabbed River Place of St. Anthony Main. Bring back MN Live???? No? ok.

CLOSES

- Sadly, Arezzo Ristorante is being forced to close, according to a posted sign. The little Italian restaurant in the 50th and France area says that their landlord will not renew their lease, instead hoping for something "fresh & new". After almost 22 years, the last day of business will be January 21st.

COMING SOON

+ Hackamore Brewing is coming to Chanhappening. They are one step closer to opening in March as they've hired Nick Flies as head brewer and Tom Schufman as technical brewer. They've got Waconia, LynLake, Summit, Fulton, and Pantown Brewing experience between the two of them.

+ Can it be true that Steak and Ale is coming back to life? Those plank fries that fed certain Ridgedale mall rats in the late '80's are not lost? Will the Fachwerk house of skillet o' beef in Bloomington rise again? Be still my heart.

AGENDA

>> I'll see your ice bar, and raise you a whole Ice Maze! SO much better and truer than a corn stalk maze (because you can't just bend the stalks and walk through, JAKE). Find it at Vikings Lake in Eagan, which of course means we're gonna call it the Winter Skolstice. Wander through almost one million pounds of ice, and then check out fire pits, bevvies, curling, pond hockey, trivia in the warming house and more. If you go on Jan 19, that's Cry Baby Craig hot sauce night, and there will be flame throwers and obstacles and good mayhem to be sure.

>> It's time for Brews and Snowshoes at Birch's on the Lake. This is such a great way to try out snowshoes if you're thinking of buying some. The $38 package gets you an hour rental of snowshoes, two drinks (a beer, bloody, or hot toddy), a bacon tomato grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, and a s'mores kit. Way to winter, folks.

>> Looking for brunchy before the big game? Giulia has launched downtown brunch on Sat and Sun from 10am - 2pm. The new menu includes a Nutella crepe, a strata, soft scrambled eggs with wild mushrooms, carbonara with egg, a breakfast pizza and so much more. Woof.

>> Do you want to be one of the very first people to step foot in the new Butcher & the Boar restaurant opening in North Loop? You can beat me and at the same time support the Row the Boat Fleck Family Fund and M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital. A special sneak peek cocktail party is on for Monday, Jan. 23 for $175, benefitting the charity. Dibs for you!

>> Have you wanted to dip in to the THC bevvie trend, but didn't really know where to start? Your friends at Smack Shack Bloomington are hosting a Ground Control to Major Tom: Delta Nine THC Dinner Party on Weds, Jan 25. In a nice controlled setting, they'll crack open some seltzers, pair each with a course of food, and have the makers on hand to talk about the process, dosage, and flavor profiles.

>> During the quiet winter, Sovereign Estate likes to open up a week for Barrel Room Tasting & Tours. The Waconia winery will let in 16 people per session during the week of Jan 26-29 to sample their wine right from the barrels, talk about the aging process, and walk you through wine making in the North. Reservations required for the $35/person event.