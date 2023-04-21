× Expand Shutterstock Ice Cream If you see him, say Hi.

It's a very specific Minnesotan holiday, Ice Out, on which we mark the official ruling that our biggest local lake is free from ice. Average is April 15, but this year we got the call on April 19, align your flip flops accordingly. And of course it's a very Minnesota week with both snow in the Northern forecast and the anniversary of the Royal Departure of Prince hitting a symbolic and mystical 7 years. Look for him while eating ice cream between Record Store Day stops, grabbing a pizza and a seat, or vending your donuts.

NEWS

\\ Indeed Brewing has installed a brand new Donut Trap vending machine at the taproom. I'm out here working for you.

\\ The Minneapolis Farmers Market has announced that they will no longer run a market on the Nicollet Mall. The Lyndale sheds market will go on, busy as ever opening for spring on April 29, but the mall market which was first displaced by construction, then Covid, is no longer. Good news, as this TCB article points out, is that there are other markets filling the gap.

\\ Props to Todd Mulhair and Escondido for getting a shout out in Food & Wine's round up of best places to drink tequila in the US!

\\ Today is your very last chance to vote in the Best Restaurants Readers’ Poll! Click through and show some love for the people and places you can’t live without!!!

OPENS

+ Love Pizza, which has been a takeout/delivery operation since opening a year ago, is now open for dining inside, with real tables and everything. They also have special menu items only available for dine in, and the patio is open. I have become a fan of the IYKYK pie, which if you know, you know.

+ What, we have TWO mead hangouts now in town you say? Bumbling Fools Mead has opened a tiny and cute tasting taproom at their space in the historic 2010 E. Hennepin building (legend say it’s where Cheerios were invented. Bygones.) They are open most Saturdays, but maybe check to make sure. FYI, White Bear Meadery is the other spot and their IG game cracks me up.

+ SEASONALS: Nelson’s Ice Cream in St. Paul and Stillwater are both OPEN! (and not for nothing, this marks the 100th anniversary of the Stillwater shop!) … The Drive In Taylors Falls opens on Saturday! … Dream Creamery in NE says May 3! ... The Peppermint Twist Drive In in Delano has announced May 10th as opening day!

CLOSES

- For those who frequent the Rochester area, Pescara is closing after 14 years. After service this Sunday, the seafood spot will shut the doors, though fans will be able to find some classic Pescara dishes at sister restaurants Terza and Chester’s Kitchen and Bar.

COMING SOON

>> Mea culpa, I messed up the embargo date on the new distillery presser so I'm late to the party. But count me as officially stoked for the coming King Coil Distillery opening in the Vandalia Tower, across the plaza from sibling Lake Monster Brewing. Brewers get restless! And we benefit! Look for the coming spot to have a full cocktail bar and a Roman-style pizza program in that already amazing space. There are talks of nooks and crannnies, fyi. Hoping for a summer launch.

>> Mito, the Latin American restaurant and event space that took over the former Grumpy's in Roseville, is getting ready to open May 1st. Love this vibe of "roots, soul, and fusion" as they celebrate many of the regional cuisines of Latin America. But, hello, the Billionaire Section? Celebrate life like it's your last day they say.

>> Herbst Eatery & Farm Stand is coming to the South St. Anthony Park area. Local owners are rehabbing the old building, keeping the name on the front, and installing a restaurant and market that pulls from a cooperative of farmers in the Driftless area. So far: nice.

>> Centro is opening their next installment of tacos and burgs in Highland next Friday. Look for the 6,000 square foot space to have not only the signature Crunch situation headlining the taco menu, but also a full bar, a pastry case featuring whole cakes and ice cream treats, plus a grab 'n' go for salads and the like. And, stepping up for its sophomore effort: Everywhen Burger Bar.

>> You knew Pimento Kitchen was coming to the Bde Maka Ska lakeside pavillion, but did you know they are hitting a new spot in St. Paul too? Find them on Wabasha in downtown STP getting ready to launch a new spot with a rooftop patio and multiple music stages.

AGENDA

// My pick for Earth Day fun this weekend is the 5K Bee Run/Walk/River Clean-up because if we don't have bees, we don't have dinner. But I'm also down to hang with the BWCA Boundary Waters crew at Mpls Cider Co. because I'm mulling a portage this summer. What else? Go do good things for your planet!

// Record Store Day is on Saturday and I know you're going to get peckish in between sorting stacks, so allow me. Down in the Valley has some sweet samples of their Liquid Fidelity beer collab with Broken Clock Brewing. Did you know that Mr. Zero's is located right next to Maverick's Roast Beef? And if you need a boost, hit up the newish Disco Death Records which has a full coffee bar, and the Never Fernet with espresso and Mexican Coke with Amari simple syrup is NOT to be trusted. Or missed.

// Inbound Brewing is festing its 7th anniversary with a block party and food truck fest on Saturday. DJ Omaur Bliss will be spinning the tunes while you snack from 10 food trucks, from KCM Eggrolls to Bougie Waffle and more. Plus seltzers, slushies, special releases and more!

// Meanwhile, over by the river, Pryes Paradise is putting up a boat load of live music on Saturday to kick of the good times season.

// The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is back on Saturday! At the Cabooze, over 75 up-and-coming local artists will display more than 500 works, and there is ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKES TOO. They say free 'cakes, but it is $15 to get in the door, so go hungry.

// Also on Saturday: Booya @ The Cro.

// This Sunday, Mr Paul's Back Door Burger Bar is turning into an homage to Rochester's gone but never forgotten coolest bar: The Doggery. I drove down to Roch specifically to sit at the Aynsley Jones bar, and never regretted it. Pop in this weekend for specialty hot dogs, burgers and cocktails served up by Aynsley and Dontai, wonder twins activate.

// Also on Sunday: Royal Rink Sip & Skate. The Twin Cities Skaters will be at the Royal Foundry for a fun time that includes $5 rental rollerskates and lotsa cocktails. What could go wrong?

// Guys, Dine Out for Life shows up in town next Thursday the 27th! Since 1991 this amazing day of dining has raised big bucks for the Aliveness Project and funded critical services for those with HIV/AIDS. All you have to do is go eat at one of the participating restaurants who will donate a portion of sales. Those donating 100% of sales include J. Selby's, The Nicollet Diner, and The Dripping Root. Others like Mason Jar in Eagan, Joan's in the Park, Pizzeria Lola, and more will donate various percentages, and all you have to do is go out to eat.