× Expand Shutterstock Glass of Ice Water by Lake

Two of our biggest lakes, White Bear and Minnetonka, have officially declared ice out. If you're a transplant, you should know that it means the lakes are mostly free of the ice that's been locking them up since November. And when it happens a full two weeks ahead of the average, it's like a signal flare that the glory days are ahead. Not that you want to jump right in, it takes patience. Much like how we hope everyone is cautiously wading back into their raucous life outside of lockdown. Slow roll over to get some fresh coffee from brewery friends, think about planning a post-vax celebration meal indoors, and explore a new market to brighten up the meals you're still cooking. Cheers to ice off our lakes and into our glasses!

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> You know who's been doing good in the neighborhood since 1986? Open Arms of Minnesota, that's who. They've been delivering meals to people with terminal illness and feeding the most vulnerable in our community with hot and nutritious meals brought right to their door. The annual fundraiser which helps fuel this great organization is called Moveable Feast, and typically it means big loud tables of donors celebrating at local restaurants. But this year's pivot is bringing the feast to you. Sign up now and you could have a food truck parked outside your house (serving dinner for 10), or you have a gorgeous meal from a local hot spot delivered right to your door. So that you can feel the love and care that you will be helping to give to those who need it most. Did we mention the theme is 1986? Rad.

>> We might also consider it a little good if you pop into the Readers' Poll 2021: Best Restaurants and give us your shout outs for the restaurants and bars who have fought so hard to make it through these dark days.

News/New Stuff

+ COMING SOON: Smack Shack announced yesterday that they were indeed expanding to Bloomington. They'll be taking over the former Fuddruckers spot just off of France and 494. It's a biggun, with seating for 344, along with an expansive bar and patio area. Fingers are crossed for lobster rolls starting this summer.

+ COMING SOON: Lift Bridge Brewing has announced that, like Tattersall before them, they will be hopping the river to open a production facility in Wisconsin. Partnering with the creatives from Big Watt, they'll be housed in the former Barley John's Brewing Co. space, and hope to bring production up to 15,000 barrels. While the current MN beverage laws had something to do with the decision, the Stillwater beer company said that it was mostly a right thing and the right time situation. Look for the WI based taproom to open May 1, but be assured the original neighborhood brewery will remain open and functional.

+ Opening next Friday in the former Holy Land space in the Midtown Global Market, is Oasis Market & Deli. This will be the spot for East African and Middle Eastern groceries, including all the spices, grains, sauces, oils, baked goods, cheeses, meats, and hard-to-find desserts that you are dying to eat. Food service will include a grill offering kabobs, gyro plates, falafel, even a gyros cheeseburger, plus a cafeteria line featuring a build your own Oasis bowl. Owner Amina Deble, along with her son Warsame, are running the show.

+ J. Morten's Meats officially opens their high-end meat shop in Edina on Tuesday, April 6th. Taking over a Caribou in the 50th & France area, the meat mavens from Hugo are bringing the best of the world's steaks right to you in time for grilling season. Maybe if you're in the area you want to peek in this weekend.

+ Now open in the Mall of America is The Fair on 4, the spectacular spectacular homage to fair fun all year long. Besides go-karts and axe-throwing, the 35,000 square foot space will offer a place to stuff your face with Mill City curds, corn doggos made with Red Table tube steaks, cheesy tater tots, plus burgers and a whole round of Blue Horse pizzas.

+ Did you know that Wild Minds Ales is serving coffee? Wild Grind Coffee is a specialty coffee bar operating out of the south Mpls brewery, open 7 days a week. They'll make you that ginger + turmeric golden latte you want, but they just teased out some secret menu razzledazzle, so be sure to ask about that. Also, did we know that chef Ian Gray was now in their kitchen cooking dark and lovely pretz? Why didn't you tell me!

+ Surly Brewing announced that it would, in fact, be re-opening the beer hall and patio this summer, hopefully by June 1. When they closed in October, it was amid an attempt by staff to unionize. It did go to a vote, and the union was defeated, but many saw the closing as an attempt to silence the workers.

+ This may be a little inside baseball, but Squarespace just bought Tock, the reservation system that's being used by more and more restaurants for its flexibility. I don't know how to see this as anything but a harbinger of doom for Open Table, which has frustrated and pissed off so many restaurants over the years. Use those OT rewards if you got 'em.

Adjusted Sails

>> SEASONALS ARE OPENING!! The Drive In at Taylors Falls is opening today! Seven days a week, from 11a-8p, and you should know that a Duke's Western Burger with a frosty cold root beer is worth the drive for a real lunch break.

>> Tullibee is back open in The Hewing as of today. Talk about a tough break, chef Nyle Flynn was brought on as Executive Chef last year to re-invigorate the restaurant. He started in March of 2020. Now, after a year of being new in town (and I'm not saying he wandered around the empty restaurant in a bath robe drinking from the milk container, but I'm not NOT saying that), and pivoting between in-suite dining and pop-ups and rooftop patio time, he's finally got a hold of the full kitchen. He's starting with only around 12 dishes on the menu and he's letting it flow between meat and veg, hoping that people will be more loose with their definitions of how they eat now. I sneaky ate a few plates, here for more veggie carpaccios and that hen stuffed with pot pie filling was WHOA, and I'll go back to get more.

>> Petite Leon is another weird situation, in that usually you don't put all your sweat-equity into revamping a place and then launch a restaurant without the dining room. But: here we are. So, with much anticipation (and car loads of takeout), Jorge Guzman will open his Kingfield dining room on April 9th, and Travis Serbus will again be able to pour all the bevs at the freshly launched bar.

>> Revival St. Paul is now open again for indoor service.

>> Saint Dinette is coming back for indoor service on April 7th.

>> Barrio Lowertown is re-opening on April 8th.

>> Charlie T's Smokehouse trailer is hoping to be open again on April 9th, should I add him to seasonals?

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Sad to note that the days at Lyn65 Kitchen & Bar are numbered. The coolest restaurant in Richfield will close next week, with the last day of service being April 10th. While they are losing their original location due to redevelopment, the current crew is planning to relocate the restaurant to another spot and re-open. Stay tuned!