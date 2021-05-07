× Expand Shutterstock Group Beer Hug hey.

The hugging is real, and it's happening all over town as more and more vaccinated people meet up IRL. Sit on a restaurant patio and just watch it, a long hug between friends over there, a quick but enthusiastic bro hug/back slap at the bar over here. And given that it's Mother's Day weekend? You'll be able to soak up the residual good vibes* from the mom hugs all over the place. You might see some at your favorite summer burger hop that's now open, maybe at the new brewery, but most definitely at the mom-run juice bar you've been waiting for. *Mom hugs are known to generate around 1.21 gigawatts of good vibes, which has an environmental impact factor of 42.

NEWS

// A new path to normalcy was laid out by Gov. Walz yesterday. The loosening of restrictions on bars and restaurants starts today with a fresh lifting of the mandate on closing time. NOW, remember that some bars are still dealing with labor shortages and working hard to figure this out with their own mental health, so don't be a Big Richard if they don't automatically stay open 'til 2am just because now they can. Better news is that capacity limits are going away at the end of the month, and masks can be done by July 1st (even sooner if we get to 70% vax rate)!! Go get the juice jab!

OPENS

+ The first volley has been hit. The Butcher's Tale will open this Wednesday in the former Butcher & the Boar space. There's been a little refresh on the space, but it's mostly the same. So it seems like most of the cast and crew is back, and they've got fresh sausage tech (new smokers!), so they are bringing it. Beer garden opens for just drinks first, then they'll launch the menu out there later.

+ Soul to Soul Smokehouse is the newest 'que on the block. They've been popping up with smokey fun in the Midtown Global Market for a while now, but just this week Anthony Simmons, Charles Robinson, and Jewuan Marshall made it official. They'll be open W-Su in the former Kitchen in the Market space, slinging giant beef ribs, brisket, pork ribs and tips, jumbo chicken wings, plus black eyed peas, collard greens, smoked mac & cheese and more.

+ Fresh India Grocery and Eatery is open in Woodbury. Woman-owned and fully vegetarian from top to bottom, this grocery store sells all the lentils, flours, pappadum, paneer and more that go into varied kinds of regional cooking that make up Indian cuisine. The quick-serve eatery is also meatless, serving tandoori baked pizzas, fresh daily naan, samosas, and regionally changing specialties.

+ Wooden Ship Brewing is open in Linden Hills. Taking over the former Meyer Violin Shop on W. 44th St., the seven barrel microbrewery is sure to be a popular neighborhood hang. The opening list for the taproom includes a black currant sour, a farmhouse saison, a couple of IPAs, a Kölsch, and an oak + beechwood smoked porter among others.

{{ By the way, we are coming to the final days to speak up for the hard-working small businesses that make our local beverages in MN. The Drink Local act needs your vocal support NOW if you have been dragging your feet. }}

COMING SOON

+ Giving you the heads up that The Dripping Root, the glowing smoothie and juice bar from Catiesha Pierson, is set to officially open on May 29. Plan your Memorial Day accordingly.

BACK AT IT

>> SEASONALS OPENING!! Peppermint Twist, the frostiest pink burger drive in in Delano is now open for the season! Super fan of the raspberry shake here, just remember this is a cash only establishment. Or checks, if you're my mom. ... Sandcastle is now open on Nokomis! It's a soft open folks, with limited menu and hours, but you can go grab a beer and some ice cream, so do. ... Vino in the Valley is now open in Maiden Rock, WI. The outdoor picnic restaurant on the vineyard serves pizzas, pastas, and salads to pair with their (and others') wines. ... Great news pizzaburger fans, The Dari-ette Drive In is returning this season! We think maybe tonight? This weekend? Someone send me a snap of an Italiano sandwich if you go get one.

>> Meritage is back in that St. Paul game, friends. Dinner only is happening Th-Su right now. The oyster bar and terrace seating starts around 3pm, for that full Parisian vibe. Reservations are a must.

>> Hell's Kitchen is officially BACK after 423 days. They are open for service tonight and through the weekend (tell your mom to go to Hell, and get bonus points for meaning the one with lemon ricotta pancakes). The space has had a little buffing and the menu has some fun new items (Lucifer's Inferno hot cheese stuffed burger amen). Going forward they'll keep with Fri-Su service until things keep rolling open.

>> NOLO's Kitchen rooftop bar, known as The Rooftop Bar, is open again for the season. Located on top of the Maytag Building, it has one of the best views of North Loop. Open Th-Su, they'll serve beer, wine, cocktails, and slushies. The opening round of slushy flavors: daquiri, margarita, and “pink flamingo” with watermelon lemonade and vodka. There will be snacks too, such as salads, sandwiches, and appetizers like chips and guacamole. Reservations are not accepted, it's a first-come-first-serve situation.

>> Andy's Diner is back open in Uptown. Just off Lake Street, the family run joint is doing some good things. Since May is National Hamburger Month, they'll be donating $1 from every burger purchased to Be The Match, which helps people with life-saving transplants.

AGENDA

// Looking for some relaxing that does not include those same sweats you've been rocking since March? Of 2020? Get over to the Hewing Hotel on May 13 for the Smoke Show: Lite Bites + Whiskey Flights in back alleyway. Cool jazz from the Mpls String Project, cigars from Perfect Ash, hooch from Angel's Envy along with steak tartare, roasted lamb bites, and you: looking good.

// Put a little takeout from Que Viet on your agenda over the next 8 MONTHS. That's how long the city is going to rip up Johnson Street in front of this tasty Vietnamese restaurant in Nordeast. Those egg rolls can be accessed via side streets, and there's a nice little parking lot behind the building, didja know?

// You are looking for something in a date night? Something that you can't get at home? Let's get you out on the water. Nicollet Island Inn is offering Twilight River Cruise Dinners in conjunction with the Minneapolis Water Taxi service. On weekends, starting May 14, you can book an excursion that begins at Boom Island. From there, your solar-powered boat will take you on an hour long tour of the Mississippi with a picnic basket brimming with wine and snacks. After the tour, you'll head into the Inn for an elegant supper. It's damn romantic, lucky there's a hotel too.

// Are you sitting here wondering if you've boffed up Mother's Day with no rezzies, no meal kit ordered, nothing? Here's what: Linden Hills Farmers Market will save your tush. Just cruise through their website, pick out locally crafted meats, cheeses, maybe Tim McKee's cast iron pizza kit, some strawberry elderflower meringues, and some salty caramel cold brew to seal the deal. Then (if she or you live in a happy zip code) have it delivered on Sunday like some low-key genius curated box of love and appreciation.

<3 In our house we say: Gratitude is a verb. Special shout out to all the other StepMonsters and Bonus Moms out there! You are the village.