Jumpin' Juleps! There's a whole lot of fun packed into this first weekend in May. It's like we've been locked in our room or something. From Cinco de Mayo fun to Derby Day drinks with a side of farmers markets, bike ride block parties, and spring dinners, you'll have to work hard to stay bored and hungry. Plus, so much news of what's coming soon, it feels downright giddy.

NEWS

\\ The Taste of Minnesota is BACK! The snackiest fest of summer is coming back to the city for the Fourth of July holiday week. The festival has had ups and downs over the years, giving its last go in 2015? But this summer, July 2-3, the fest is coming back and landing in downtown Minneapolis with live bands, an art market, food trucks and vendors all day and it's fo free (except the food, that's cash money). Good. Times.

\\ Did you see that Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahin was named National Small Business Owner of the Year? The honor came with a trip to the White House, and a visit here at home from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Watch this vid which celebrates Afro Deli and then go get some Chicken Fantastic or that amazing Somali Steak Sandwich.

OPENS

+ Out in Minnetrista, Buddy Boy Fine Barbecue has opened up their new building, which is built next to their old one, right by the smoker we all used to line up next to. They've got swank new seating, a real bar, and new wood-fired items on the menu.

+ Bakehouse is now open in SLP. The big, pink, bakery is an offshoot of Honey & Rye just down the block, and it has a very Wes Anderson feel inside. There is a very cool Coke Latte that you have to try, and plenty of beautiful treats on the counter, like cake slices which are NOT down the road. There is no seating, be aware, but you can stand at the window counter in just have a moment in the very pink space. Soon there will be classes in the front room with all the windows, so stay tuned for that!

+ Have been meaning to get over to Patty Grell’s Dutch Bar in Northeast now that it’s open. Grell, who co-owned The Modern Café with husband Jim, is the owner of this venture which has carved out an artsy vibe from the space sitting next to Fair State Brewing. Open Wed-Sun, 3pm to lateish, the bar offers cocktails and snacks such as pimento cheese dip with Old Dutch kettle chips, a jambon and beurre sandwich (ham and butter, you philistines) and a classic beef Sloppy Joes. About time we bring those back.

+ Hackamore Brewing has flung open the doors in Chanhappenin’. The new brewery in an industrial park setting has a big stylish taproom and there’s live music this weekend. It’s true, there is a golf simulator and a bit of a pro-shop (so Chan!), and they’ve got a Let’s Go Hazy IPA to honor the most missed resident of Chan.

+ SEASONALS: Mill City Farmers Market opens on Saturday! ... Linden Hills Farmers Market opens on Sunday! ... Most of the Untiedt's Market Stands are now open … Dream Creamery, the ice cream and burger shop from the Travailians, is officially open in NE ... And Frio Frio, the ice lollies of Texa-Tonka, is open as of today!

CLOSES

-So, Fare Game food truck has announced that they are no longer able to serve at the corner of 29th & Johnson, because of a city ordinance concerning tables and chairs around food trucks, which is suddenly super important? Nevermind that in that very same space they are trying to actually open a restaurant. But sure, force them to make concessions for you. Find this cool truck at Tattersall Distilling cocktail room for the summer.

- If you missed it last week, KinhDo is closed after 36 years in Uptown. The restaurant had intended to close after Sunday’s service, but the outpouring of love and support helped them run out of food. Their original fried rice was a formative part of my 20’s.

- Zoe’s Bakery Cafe has also closed as of this week. The little coffee shop near Loring Park was a sweet one.

COMING SOON

>> Gai Noi, Ann Ahmed’s new spot on Loring Park, has set an opening date as May 23. Check out the Sneak Peek and drool over some food while you read about the service model and what they have planned for Pride.

>> Erta Ale Ethiopian is coming to Lowertown. The family run restaurant will open in the former Kyatchi space, and plan to bring family recipes, classic stewed meats and injera bread meals, plus a weekend buffet to bring in the farmers market crowds. Look for them to officially open in the next few weeks.

>> Red Cow is coming to Wayzata. The burger-centric spot is opening in the former FlyFeet running space which is next to the Hotel Landing. It’s going to be the 6th location, and though the footprint might be a bit smaller than some others, it will sport the same menu and have oodles of taps and drinks, plus a 20 seat patio.

>> Also, expanding is Marigold! The NA bottle shop is opening a new storefront in St. Paul, in the cutest hamlet in our cities: Milton Square. Stay tuned for opening dates and details.

>> The gas station tacos that CAN! El Sazon is expanding too! They've announced a new El Sazon Cocina & Tragos shop coming soon to the Tangletown neighborhood.

AGENDA

// CINCO DE MAYO!

Obviously, El Burrito Mercado is going to bring the fun all weekend. Besides $5 margs and $4 Coronas, there will be two bars open, tons of elotes, food truck food and snacks flowing from the restaurant as the DJs spin.

is going to bring the fun all weekend. Besides $5 margs and $4 Coronas, there will be two bars open, tons of elotes, food truck food and snacks flowing from the restaurant as the DJs spin. Kinda digging this Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance night in the Wabasha Caves tonight. And just $10!

night in the Wabasha Caves tonight. And just $10! Pajarito is splitting the weekend between the two restaurants. Edina gets Friday with live music in the underground lounge, and Saturday in St. Paul it's whole block party with street tacos, lawn games, beers and margs in the parking lot.

is splitting the weekend between the two restaurants. Edina gets Friday with live music in the underground lounge, and Saturday in St. Paul it's whole block party with street tacos, lawn games, beers and margs in the parking lot. Get your groove on at the excellent La Doña Cerveceria f or FREE COVER dance night!

or FREE COVER dance night! It's Drinko de Mayo at Nico's Tacos in Uptown. Check out the deep groovy funky house music by Yaleb Villalobos & Cesar Acosta.

// DERBY DAY SATURDAY!

Get your posh frocks out of the closet and fashion some sort of head wear with feathers and such for the Defining Derby party at the Four Seasons. The fundraiser for Children’s Hospital will feature a fashion show, plenty of snacks, and a signature Bother Justus mint julep.

party at the Four Seasons. The fundraiser for Children’s Hospital will feature a fashion show, plenty of snacks, and a signature Bother Justus mint julep. Hang out with real horses and real Kentucky whiskey at the Canterbury Park Derby Party where the Maker’s Mark will pour freely and the you can meet-n-greet with retired horses AND Jason DeRusha! The best selfies are horse track selfies.

where the Maker’s Mark will pour freely and the you can meet-n-greet with retired horses AND Jason DeRusha! The best selfies are horse track selfies. Derby at the Westin is alllll about the clothes, there are big dollars to be won for best hat and suckiest seersucker, but they are sponsored by Woodford Reserve so the drinks will be as posh.

is alllll about the clothes, there are big dollars to be won for best hat and suckiest seersucker, but they are sponsored by Woodford Reserve so the drinks will be as posh. The Annual Kentucky Derby Day party at Brit's Pub is one I would go to, just for the lawn and the stellar list of international whiskies. No cover, many patios, live bluegrass music, no rezzies, just head over.

// Fire & Nice Alehouse is hosting a brilliant parking lot party adjacent to their very delicious and snackable pizzas and garlic knots: The Wild West Weed Fest happens on Saturday with "seven local breweries & vendors displaying legal medicinal crafts" plus hammerschlagen, glass blowing, and a bonfire just like in the lawless old days!

// The Fulton Gran Fondo + Block Party is on Saturday, taking over the brewery's production facility parking lot. A Gran Fondo is a bike race, of course, which we're too late to register for so let's just go to the free block party and cheer on all the riders who were more ... punctual. There will be tons of beer and seltzer, plenty of live music, food trucks, and nice pets only please.

// The Gentleman Forager is bringing his signature Morel Fest to Lakes & Legends on Sunday. Alongside tasty morel dishes for purchase, beer, and live music, you can expect plenty of shroomy fun: a mushroom costume contest that for sure won't look at all inappropriate, a morel pinata to flog with a log or stick, and a new mushroom medicinal beverage called "Headwater". I'm done, I'm out.

// You have until Monday to get a 15% discount on the final tickets for the spring Farm-to-Table Activism Dinners on May 19th or 20th with Greener Pastures. The multi-course dinner includes locally sourced dishes such as morel mushroom wild rice risotto, fava bean and spring green velouté, or basil infused poppyseed-olive oil cake. In between courses, you'll hear from farmers and food advocates about the most important things happening in our food system, and before you leave you'll have a great roadmap for how to take meaningful action for your local food ecosystem.