There are other states where news can happen, you know, come on Iowa pick up the slack. Between the anxiety of the trial, the loss of Fritz, and relief of the verdict, the remembrance of Purple past, and wait ... it's Earth Day, we've really run the gamut this week. And since vaccinations are up while case counts are back to trending down, it's kind of a reminder that the only way out, is through. If you're reading this, toast making it through the week with any number of great new(ish) cheeseburgers in your towns, cheers it up with ice cream sandwiches, maybe finally buy that small town brewpub because new days are ahead.

Doing Good in the Big Blue Neighborhood

>> If axes are your business, then your charity should be trees. So sayeth FlannelJax, the axe throwing bar, who has formed a partnership with One Tree Planted. Launched on Earth Day, their new give-back program is an ongoing commitment to pledge a $1 donation to the non-profit for every group that visits the bar. That $1 plants one tree, and aids in biodiversity, restoring forests, and helps create a healthier climate.

>> Minneapolis Cider Co. has created a new Blueberry Borealis cider to benefit our favorite waters up north. A portion of the proceeds from every single (very cool mapped) can will benefit the Friends of the Boundary Waters organization which is doing everything in their power to keep those waters clean and pristine. Pre-order now and you can pick it up in Ely on May 7th, or Mpls. on May 8th.

News/New Stuff

+ Now open in the former Octo Fishbar space in Lowertown: Bullvino's! The churrascaria style Brazilian steak house (with red light/green light meat service and a massive salad bar) has totally transformed the space and utilized the acreage for PLENTY of seating. Check out the bigger bar and the bullish stare-down you get on the way in.

+ Nellie's is now open in St. Paul. A little sibling to Nelson's Ice Cream in Stillwater, this new hotness has taken over the former Izzy's spot on Marshall and declared: It's time for ice cream sandwiches! Pick your cookie, choose your ice cream, and if you decide to get a little caramel drizzle or throw it for a roll in some sprinkles, that's you doing you.

+ COMING SOON to Uptown: CHX Mpls! The trio of pals who started as an off-hours pop-up from a takeout window are taking over the former D'amico & Sons spot in Lowry Hill East right on Hennepin. You can't miss the awnings. This will be their first real restaurant with a full bar and patio seating, so you can expect an expanded menu from just fried chicken fingers and biscuits (tho, feel free to still just eat those until you can't). Opening some time this summer.

+ COMING SOON to Blaine: Treats Cereal Bar & Boba. The Grand Ave shop is expanding into the North metro with their signature cereal-boosted ice cream shakes and snacks. They are busy rehabbing an old Edible Arrangements space right off Central and hope to open in May.

+ COMING SOON to Rochester: The Workshop Food Hall & Bar will be Rochester's first, located in a rehabbed old 1930's era warehouse, which was originally part of Libby's Foods (If you see Libby's Libby's Libby's on the label label label, you will like it like it like it on your table table table. Bygones). Not only will they have 5-6 vendors selling food, a full bar, karaoke, trivia, and shuffle board, but there will be an old school barber shop on site as well. Look for June open.

+ COMING SOON to Iceland: Us! Hey, wanna go to Iceland with me? I've already started checking out if they'll put puffin in our ramen, and researching what kind of fish snacks to put in your pocket while you watch the Aurora Borealis.

Adjusted Sails

>> SEASONALS ARE OPENING!! Hager Heights Drive In is open! Just north of Red Wing on the Wisco side, this little family run shop has the best broasted chicken I've ever eaten. ... Chef Shack Bay City launches today, from the food truck outside the building at first. ... While the Mpls. Farmers Market is still in "winter" mode, it is open on weekends. But this weekend will be the first open for the Farmers Market Annex, which is where the big chicken lives. And even though they are now open year round, this Saturday marks the switch to the Summer schedule for the St. Paul Farmers Markets.

>> Sometimes, after a rough week, you just want someone to hug. That someone is a cheeseburger, and that hug is done with your teeth: Comfort Me with Burgers.

>> Is it that end of the pandemic fatigue? Is it the idea of some screen jockey just busting out and following their dream? Not sure why I'm so charmed by this, but Trout City Brewing brewpub in Preston, MN is for sale. Preston is known as "Minnesota's trout capitol" and that just lends to all sorts of fishing and fish related names of beers, right? The small town is down Lanesboro way, near or part of the Driftless. You could do a lot worse.

>> Ok let's try this again. Last time Dan Manosack ran his Broken English Take-out Pop-up at Alma, it got a scousch mucked up with the ordering system. All the people wanted all the tteok gnocchi, but no one could get it. This Saturday, you can pre-order your food so that you know if you get dinner or not. But do it NOW because there were only a few time slots left open as I wrote this.

>> If you want to preview the eats from one of the new vendors coming to Malcolm Yards, please report to Tilia on Monday the 26th. That's where Joey Meatballs (a.k.a Josh Hedquist) will do a one night pop-up serving focaccia and Caesar salad, your choice of pasta, and of course meatballs. Grab a $25 ticket ahead of time.

>> CLOSING FOR GOOD: The Blue Door Pub announced this week that it would NOT be re-opening the original Merriam Park location. The Longfellow and Como locations are open and well, while the LynLake spot is still temporarily closed.