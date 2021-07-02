× Expand Shutterstock 4th of July Hot Dog

It's the holiday weekend! You can spend your time crafting angry screeds on Twitter or you can get the grill going and roast weenies of a different sort, all because of 'Murica. Find some goodness, at the very least gather with some good people, and put a few good vibes into the sweet Minnesota air. Celebrate your freedom to choose hot dogs for dinner, to eat organically at a mall, or to have your patticake and eat it too.

OPENS

+ Milkjam Ice Cream & Hot Dogs stand on E. 38th is OPEN! That's Sameh Wadi's great ice cream, some 10 flavors on deck, along side creative riffs on hot dogs. I can't even remember what they all are so I will be reporting for a full dog dinner. And maybe a jam bun, as a birthday treat for America.

+ The three gents who love chicken tenders enough to start a business out of a nightclub takeout window, have opened their first real eatery. CHX is now open in the old D'Amico and Sons in Lowry Hill, right next to Tao Foods. The trio is currently offering up their signature hand-breaded tenders along with secret sauce and killer honey biscuit on the side. But get ready, they are working on an entrant into the chicken sandwich wars. There's another concept sharing the space, called Pizza Shark, which is putting up a pretty big list of woodfired pies.

+ People's Organic Coffee & Wine Cafe is now open in their new digs in Southdale. Go get your all-day wild rice pancakes, or a big macro bowl salad, maybe a grass-fed cheeseburger before you go strolling that mall.

COMING SOON

+ Heads up! Soul Bowl has leaked out on the insta that they are opening a location in Richfield! They say they'll be ready by end of July with all the regular menu items, plus some new West Indian dishes.

+ Get ready for good stuff in St. Paul, Yum Kitchen & Bakery is coming to the capitol city. Roosting in the bottom floor of the new apartment complex that was built on the former O'Gara's site, this will be the first Yum east of the river. Same deli/bakery/cafe concept as the other two, all day service, seven days a week, and really a textbook tuna salad sandwich.

+ O'Shaughnessy Distillery is nearly ready for you. There has been significant investment from the local family to bring this Irish-American whiskey distillery to fruition. It's a gorgeous space built out of the Prospect Park neighborhood where Surly and Malcolm Yards create a nice vibe. There will be multiple bar areas, and outdoor container bar, and a full kitchen. Look for an August open.

+ The State Fair and all the new foods are coming soon! They ARE!

+ Brian Ingram has also sneaked a little news on his socials. The Hope Breakfast Bar owner is planning to open The Apostle Supperclub in downtown St. Paul. Sounds like a huge project with a sunken dining room, piano bar, table side salad bar, big garden patio, a stadium kitchen and bar in the middle of the space, and a tiki bar. That's got to be a huge space!

AGENDA

// First, let's remember that a lot of restaurants take this weekend off for family time, so be aware and maybe call before you go. Petite Leon, Animales, Chip's Clubhouse, Black Walnut Bakery, and Travail are just some of those. Brother Justus will be closed a bit longer for construction.

// If you are considering pie for a personal picnic, grab some slice from Pie & Mighty as they have Swoonberry and beachirific Key Lime this weekend. You know you can pop by the shop for slices, right? The lottery is for whole pies (which is so worth it, I feel lucky for you).

// Start the holiday weekend by breaking away from your typical paths. Head up to St. Paul's high bridge for some BBQ from the meat magicians of Black Market BBQ (pre-order now) and take in the throwback jams of The Surf Riders, who have sliced up a VW Van to make their own mobile stage. Neighborhood smoke and grooves is the Friday night you need.

// Heading up to the lake and need some beers, but good beers? Stop off by Able Brewing today or tomorrow and if you pick up any TWO crowlers, you'll get a crowler of Ol' Trusty for FREE. Now take that and teach your nephew how to shotgun a beer, like a good auntie.

// France44 is rocking lobster rolls as their sandwich special this week, so very beachy and Hamptons on your deck with piggies dipped in the kiddie pool. But don't pass over the 15% off sale on American cheese (no yellow squares yo) as you salute my favorite patriots: American cheesemakers.

// I dare you to even try to get more patriotic than the Dolly Parton Drag Brunch at CRAVE on Saturday. Dolly is an American queen.

// If you are staying in town, and have need for access to many different mobile snacks, I give you the Taste of Food Truck Fair near Lake Phalen in St. Paul. Check out the Eggroll Queen and let me know how much you love them.

// Pryes Brewing with the proper 4th of July Summer Bash on Sunday and Monday. Their river side patio will be rocking with fresh beers, pizza and MN Nice Cream to keep it cool, plus fire dancers, baby goats, what's more patriotic than baby goats?

// Thor's Hard Cider taproom in Stillwater is throwing a Bags & Brats party all weekend. Pop out there, they're at Aamodt's Orchard, and check out the 12 ciders on tap and the four specialty brats on offer this weekend. Bags boards will be available around the yard, and there should be some live music grooves egging your game on.

// Maybe you're craving that small town old fash 4th of July? Head out to Delano's 4th of July party. Claiming to be the oldest and biggest in the state, there's a lot of good fair food, serious rides, town ball games, bingo, waterball tournament, kiddie parades, a vaccination clinic, and the Peppermint Twist Drive In will take your cash for a killer raspberry shake.