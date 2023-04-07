× Expand Shutterstock Easter Bunny Skydiving .

Again I ask you, if the turkey is both the icon and the meal at Thanksgiving, why aren't we all having hasenpfeffer this weekend? A brace of coneys? No? Well, eggbake it is then. Get your spring on however you can, it's officially boot storage season. Show up at a new lunch counter, try some planty sloppy joes, or just get ready for drive-ins.

NEWS

\\ RIP to the cookbook author and dearest soul, Raghavan Iyer, who passed away from cancer last week at the age of 61. He changed us, and we are better for him. There are plans in the works for a celebration of his life, Sunday May 7th at The Lynhall and Monday, May 8th at Lush. Bookmark those dates and stay tuned for more details.

\\ Hey, did you know the Best Restaurants Reader’s Poll is live and waiting for you to vote for your favorite pizza, fried chicken, burger, Italian, sushi spots in the metro? Get over there!

OPENS

+ Kruse Markit is now open in the Kingfield neighborhood on Nicollet. The small grocery store has bloomed out of a space that had been an odds and ends furniture store for 60 years. Now, it’s a bright, well-designed space with a small café inside. Serving coffee and breakfast bowls on the Earlier menu, it easily rolls into the Later menu with sandwiches, salads, and boards. The shelves and coolers are stocked with local products, but also teas, snacks, and wellness goodies from afar. Am smitten.

+ ALT Burger opens on Tuesday of next week, and it will be a good spot for vegetarians who don’t eat meat, because they don’t like meat, and perhaps prefer vegetables instead of lab-created things in “meat” clothing. Chef Derek Moran has a veggie burger recipe that he’s been working on for a decade, and he promises that everything is made in-house, in a bowl in the kitchen.

+ Some patios will be open this weekend! I got a fat CONFIRMED from Hewing Hotel, Centro (both spots), and Papa’s Rooftop at Water Street Inn in Stills.

+ SEASONALS: Chef Shack in Bay City is ready to rock, opening for their 11th season on April 14. …. The Minnetonka Drive-In is now open! … Sea Salt is not.

CLOSES

- Owamni had a wee electrical fire in the building this week, and while things are fine, they remain closed while they get things sorted.

COMING SOON

>> The concert-going kids at The Palace will soon have a truly cool spot to pre-game the shows. Wrecktangle, the snappy pizza people, are creating a Wrestaurant at The Palace which will be like pizza plus. Coming this summer!

>> Count me as V. EXCITED that there’s a nano-brewery coming to SLP, and that it’s landing right next to my very favorite hardware store: Jerry’s Best. Ullsperger Brewing is planning to open in the Westwood strip mall (where the under-the-radar Sichaun has a nice Princess chicken.) The plan is to have an 18 seat taproom, which sounds nice. And cozy.

>> AND HELLOOO, everything is coming up SLP. Punch Pizza just tipped that they will be opening a new St. Louis Park location soon. Come on in, the neighborhood’s fine!

FRIDAY FISH FRY

Last chance tadpoles!

><> It is down to the final two contestants in the Fish Fry Face Off: Urban Growler has the St. Paul hearts, and The Anchor is holding Minneapolis strong. WHO WILL WIN? You decide! VOTE!

AGENDA

// Be aware, if you plant to pre-game your St. Paul Saints game, please report to Saint Dinette. They'll be running different specials for each homestand, available one hour before first pitch. This first one, available now through April 9 is a Cubano Bologna sandwich with ham, pulled pork, Swiss-American cheese, mustard aioli and pickles. Hellloooo nurse. Also, $4 Pryes which is nize.

// If you want to juice up before the family holiday gathering, head over to Sip Better today. They have a FREE pop-up cocktail tasting from 5-7p with B-Friendly cocktail mixers which are not just delicious, but come from a group that champions mental health initiatives in the service industry.

// Do let's celebrate the repeal of prohibition, yes? Saint Paul Brewing is throwing a party today to celebrate the 90 years of good cheersing since. Show up for a tour, learn a little history about their historic building which pre-dates prohibition, and then stay to drink to freedom. Enjoy $1 off all beer all day today, and if you're one of the first 50 through the door, you'll get a free commemorative beer goblet.

// Fluff your tails, bunnies, it's the Waconia Wine Hop on Saturday. Starting at noon, you can hop between Schram, Sovereign Estate, and Parley Lake wineries and be rewarded with special wine and food deals, plus more wines for the tasting.

// Ok if you haven't made plans for Easter Sunday yet, consider a jaunt down to Keepsake Cidery. There will be bunny cuddles and bottle-fed lambs to ooogle. Plus, deviled eggs, and egg hunt, and a special cider cocktail release besides just great cider. Probably make a pact today with the family to NOT bring a bunny home.

// The Good Acre, that marvelous food hub that helps spread local food throughout the metro, is having a little Seeds of Growth fundraiser on Saturday, April 15. Grab a $25 ticket to one of the three tasting sessions, and you'll get some fresh food from Chowgirls catering while listening to speakers talk about the local food scene. I'm on with Rachel Banken of Well Rooted Teas at 11am (come for lunch!!), DeRusha is chatting up Sarah Moberg of Second Harvest Heartland at 1:30pm, and then Chef Jamal Hashi is talking with Erin Sharkey, author and editor of A Darker Wilderness at 4pm.

// How's your board game? Not, like, Settlers of Catan ... I mean your Party Board game? You got your prosciutto roses down? Do you know how much cheese you need for four people? Should there be jam? Get all these answers and more at Rosedale on Saturday, April 29 with me and my other work other wife Steph Hansen. We'll broadcast Weekly Dish live from 9-11a and then have a whole board making session with the pros from Surdyk's.

// Can not love this glam collab any more than I do. The May collaboration in the Travail Basement Bar is with Jami Malone of Paris Dining Club, and they are creating The Grand Lounge. Tickets are on sale now for the multi-course steakhouse dinner tasting menu that will be tinged with French elegance and Japanese flair. Choose your beverage pairing and your seating time, tickets start at $120.