× Expand Gold-Dusted Jell-O Shots

Who knows what's real and what's fake anymore? Is it spring, or no? Are we brushing our teeth with coffee and then getting another booster before switching to edible masks that are made of froot roll-ups? Mmmm tasty. Weather the yuks today and know that if you fall for something fantastical, you are just open to possibilities others aren't. Toast your character with new beers made from cannabis, fresh salad banned by a band, and gold dusted cheffy jello shots.

NEWS

\\ Aging heavy metal band Slayer has decided that local salad slinger, Josh Hedquist, should just stop with that logo for his Salad Slayer concept in Rosedale's Potluck. He's hoping they reconsider or become partners.

\\ Lots of you are already skipping brushing in favor of coffee to start your day, admit it. Peace Coffee just takes this habit to a better, more hygienic place with the combination of dental care and peak caffeination. Mouth Peace is a new line of buzzed up toothpaste in flavors like Black Squirrel Double Espresso and of course there's Yeti cold press mouth wash, which is what cold press just is. Read to the end of that one, k?

OPENS

+ Venn Brewing has opened their coffee shop inside the South Minneapolis taproom as of this morning. Fresh coffee starts at 7am on Tu-Su (beer starts at 8am), and they are using Roundtable Coffee Works beans (and a happy 8th birthday to those cool cats!)

+ I know I've already said that Gus Gus is open, but I never told you that there are boozy bubbly perfect gold dusted jello shots (as those above) to start your meal ... if you choose wisely.

+ The Alliance Française is grandly opening their new building this weekend, and in that building is the petite new le cafe from Honey and Rye. Pay a visit from 12-3pm on Saturday and you can also check out the cooking class demonstrations and sip cider samples all day.

+ Revival Food Truck is back in residency at Indeed Brewing starting today. Find them Wed-Sun hawking the goods such as the Revival burger, chicken sandwich, nuggs, cheese curds, jerk cauliflower, a signature Indeed turkey burger, and blueberry basil shortcake.

CLOSES

- Hot Indian will be leaving the Midtown Global Market after 8 years of Indurritos. You'll still be able to find them at Target Field for Twins games, and at the State Fair. Their Mall of America location will soon transition to a new concept: Bussin' Birria Tacos. As for the re-opening of the Minneapolis skyway shop, that is currently TBD.

COMING SOON

>> The Gavin Kaysen projects in the coming Four Seasons have names! Mara will be the Mediterranean restaurant with a full cocktail bar. And Socca will be the lobby cafe with light grab-n-go items. Reservations will go live in May, for the opening scheduled in June.

AGENDA

// Fish Fry Friday!

OK go vote in the final battle in round one of the Fish Fry Face Off ! It's Grey Duck Tavern vs. McGovern's.

! It's Grey Duck Tavern vs. McGovern's. If you're hanging around Target Center today for the women b-ballers, get some Female Final Four Friday Fish Fry at Gluek's ! That's some hand dipped Gluek Pilsener Beer battered cod, seasoned fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw & dill-caper tartar sauce: all you can eat for $15.95.

! That's some hand dipped Gluek Pilsener Beer battered cod, seasoned fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw & dill-caper tartar sauce: all you can eat for $15.95. And if you're into cured fish, there's a 90-year old basement Lutefisk now on the menu at FIKA.

// And hey speaking of the Final Four that's in town, if you're there to champion the ladies at Target Center, just spread it around a bit and pop down to woman-owned Hark Cafe for a bit of plant-based goodness. Bagels for breakfast, cocktails for dinner.

// All you can eat pancakes are like a little gut gift, yeah? On Saturday, get over to the Cabooze for the Pancakes & Booze Art Show which promises over 100 local emerging artists showcasing their creativity, plus all you can eat pancakes. Genius on two fronts.

// Gotta love the optimism of the Fire & Ice Alehouse Spring Invitational this Saturday. Seven breweries will be there to pour while wood fired pizzas, games, and fire pits keep that parking lot interesting.

// Perennial Cycle's Pastry Rides are back for 2022. Meet up at the bike shop and roll out by 9:30am, enjoy a 4-6 mile ride and end up in a park where pastries are your reward. As part of their 30 Days of Biking, Perennial will host pastry rides each Saturday in April if you miss this one. This is free, and family friendly so no presh to earn that yellow jersey, just maybe a lemon scone.

// Before James Beard-nominate Yia Vang heads to the awards, he wants to do a little storytelling and cooking with his friends. A Vinai + Steady Pour dinner series kicks off on April 13 with a four-course dinner of Vinai dishes paired with specialty beverages from Steady Pour. Tickets are $120, all-inclusive, and two of the four nights are already sold out, so don't dally.

// The Arboretum Plant Sale happens May 7-8, but you want to hop to it and secure a free reservation to hold your space in the scrum. There are 30 types of tomatoes and 20 types of pepper plants to peruse, Peter, as well as kale, cucumbers, Swiss chard, leeks, lettuces, beans, beets, and so much more. Get garden planning, it gives hope.