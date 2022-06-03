× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Mochi Donuts

It's a popular tradition in Minnesota, to give office workers a half-day workday on those precious few Fridays slammed in between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Do they still exist? Many people are choosing to work at home on Fridays anyway, does that still mean bugging off at noon? Hopefully you can log off, resist the Teams ping, and embrace a different kind of work: eating local donuts, sidling up to new hotel bars, and getting ready for new fried chicken tech.

NEWS

\\ Jester Concepts is doing a nice thing. In response to the latest gun violence in our country, they've released a statement, "...

We are a team made up of parents, friends, Republicans, Democrats, gun owners, LGBTQ+, POCs, men, women, non-binary folks, we do not see this as a political issue. We see this as a human issue.

For the month of June, we will be donating a portion of our sales to the national non-profit, Everytown. Everytown is made up of more than 8 million mayors, moms, teachers, survivors, gun owners, students, and everyday Americans who have come together to make their own communities safer. "

OPENS

+ In case you hadn't heard, Gavin Kaysen's Mara and Socca opened this week at The Four Seasons in downtown Minneapolis. If you're worried about it all being rezzed up with no chance of getting a table, I will remind you that the bar is open to walk-ins and I got a killah lamb burger and cocktail there on opening day by just sashaying into a seat. Also: the rooftop resto is going to be guest-only for a bit while they get their water wings sorted, but will eventually open to the public.

+ Almost all of our summer friends have opened for the season, and now that Marine Landing b.o.t.m. is open, we're on. The private Marine on St. Croix marina opens the cafe to the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day for breakfast and lunch, with Friday dinner. I haven't been in years, but I'm hoping they still have the menu with my ALL TIME favorite Grilled Cheese description: Actually, grilled bread with cheese inside. Grilled cheese would be a colossal mess. American on white, none of that fancy crap.

CLOSES

- In a post on social media, Side Chick announced it is closing. The fried chicken shop in Uptown, which counted Justin Sutherland as part of the opening team, has decided to shut down to restructure the business and rebrand.

COMING SOON

>> Fast, efficient, and delicious Broasted chicken is coming to Minnehaha Ave next week when Jared Brewington opens his first Official Fried Chicken. It's old tech, meets new tech, meets chicktech.

>> Why am I so skeptical of cookbook author/Food Network darling Molly Yeh's coming Midwestern/Scandinavian restaurant in East Grand Forks? I'm going to sit with that.

AGENDA

// Oh hey, today is National Donut Day! It's been a minute since we really celebrated that, and I'm honestly wondering how different it might look seeing that so many people don't go into the office on Fridays now. My quick hit top 3: Angel Food (it's within walking distance for me), Mochi Dough (I'm in lust with the black sesame flavor), Bogart's (brown butter for the win).

// Round up the corgis and celebrate HRH The Queen tonight. Travail has joined up with The Lynhall for a Queen's Jubilee party in the parking lot on Lyndale. Under the royal tents, or just tents, you'll have all you can eat fish and chips, English-style brews, and pork shoulder tostadas with Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce which is a particular obsession for QE. ... Or wait until Sunday and hoist your knickers over at Brit's Pub for their Queen's Jubilee Celebration on the lawn.

// In Sisterhood, We Brunch sounds like a rad gathering to me. This BIPOC, woman and community led initiative hopes to bring together BIPOC women of all walks and professions to create connections which might boost social and political capital for one another. This Saturday's meet up happens at the Science Museum's Elements Cafe from 11am to 3pm, and the $30 ticket includes brunch, a speaker, access to the exhibits, and a headshot booth.

// Open Streets kicks off the summer season on Sunday with that good stretch of pavement that is Lyndale. From 22nd to 42nd, (roughly Bebe Zito to Khaluna) the road will be blocked off from motorists while walkers, bikers, and rollers have their full right of way. There's a lot of good times on those 20 blocks, including an artisan market, a parking lot party at World Street Kitchen, fun and friendship at Wrecktangle Pizza, wrestling outside of Up-Down Bar, dumplings, momos, tacos, and trucks. Wear comfy shoes.

// I don't know, I do kind of like the energy of Grand Mediocre Old Day. Since Grand Old Day is kaput again this year, why not get over to the street's favorite creamery, get a slice of pizza and a cone for $7, then revel in St. Paul's shortest parade as you walk down to Tavern on Grand. That'll do.

// Wine dinners normally sell out before I can chat them up, but I found a spot or two still available at the La Spinetta & Contratto Wine Maker's Dinner at Domacin wine bar next Wednesday. For $130 it's a four course meal, guided with special wines. "La Spinetta ( meaning "top of the hill") was established in 1977 in Castagnole Lanze, Asti, Piedmont, Italy by the Rivetti family. In 2001, they acquired 160 acres in Tuscany, between Pisa and Volterra. Giorgio Rivetti and his brothers took ownership of Contratto in 2011, with the goal of returning the oldest producer of sparkling wine in Italy to its former glory." OK!