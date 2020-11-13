× Expand Shutterstock Vintage Photo Couple Eating

When was the last time you had a curfew? Well let's take our lumps and suck it up, it's for our own good. We don't want to grow up and become like a Dakota do we? Just because everyone around us is a national poster state for jumping off a cliff, doesn't mean we have to be. Tighten up that pod and celebrate small with some fresh takeout, make a pie plan, and throw a bit of good karma out there: give where you live.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Next week is our annual Give to the Max Day, in which we give where we live. Of course early giving is open, and you can feel free to donate to all the good causes that lift up our state. But maybe you want to join me and a BUNCH of spectacular local chefs for some Talkin' Turkey in support of Open Arms MN on Thursday night. We'll have Gavin Kaysen, Ann Kim, Yia Vang, Justin Sutherland, Jamie Malone, and Anne Andrus online to talk about their favorite Thanksgiving memories, but you'll also be able to submit your cooking questions to them! Register and tune in for FREE!

Nice To Hang Out

>> Midtown Global Market and Hot Indian is celebrating Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, this Sat, from 11am-2pm. The Hindu New Year will be rung in with virtual dance performances, take-home Rangoli kids crafts, and a lighting countdown ceremony at 1pm. Hot Indian will have Diwali meal kits for sale. Choose between the popular Rice Bowl Kit ($32.99) or street inspired Kati Roll Kit ($29.99). Both feed two and include crunchy Papadums with a variety of chutneys for snacking, choice of filling, toppings, roti, Parle-Gs, and sweets. In honor of Diwali, mango and date ladoos will be included.

>> It's officially Winter Farmers Market season. Especially if you're considering cooking The Feast for the first time this year, you'll want to start perusing the amazing local growers and makers as they set up around town. Bloomington has one this weekend, and one in December. Or, if you're thinking of staying online, the Linden Hills Farmers Market is there for you with pre-order pies and goodies that you pick up on Sundays.

New Stuff

+ Not sitting at the bar anywhere in the state is new. For many of us, being home by 9:30 is not so new. The Coach came down with some new rules that are aimed at nipping those crazy and dangerous social activities in the bud. May I remind you what happened the last time we had a Friday the 13th in 2020? Back in March?

+ Crisp & Green will be taking over the former Burger Jones spot in Uptown next year. They also have a pretty big salad-pants idea of taking over the country.

+ The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens on Monday in Maple Grove. This marks the first MN location for the fast-growing national chain that offers gyro, souvlaki, Greek salads, baklava ice cream and the like in a fast-casual atmosphere.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> You heard the Gov: this is the year to use our Thanksgiving Takeout Guide and start a new tradition of letting the pro cooks do the work. I keep adding more when they pop me a menu, so some freshies since last week if you only just committed to the freedom from figuring out what should go in the stuffing.

>> Utepils Brewery has forthwith officially launched their Winter Beer Garden. The Bryn Mawr brewery is kicking it off tonight with food trucks, live music, and specialty beers outside in the freshest of air amongst the fire pits and semi-covered tents.

>> Red Rabbit will be back open in North Loop on Tuesday! Remember when 2020 tried to burn them down? Nah. They are back with sassy specials such as wood-fired oysters, fire-roasted salmon, fire-kissed wings, roasted cauliflower, smoky sausage & polenta and s’mores. Also grab a Smoky Manhattan, which comes as a kit too. They've also installed new heaters and plexiglass enclosures in the patio area to extend patio season.

>> Can you believe that we have had a decade of Lola?? Ann Kim's first baby, Pizzeria Lola turns 10 Years Old on Monday!! While they are not partying inside, you can grab a special birthday Taco Pie from 11/16-11/22 to bring home for your own couch party! They'll also be offering special $20 bottles of wine, and on MONDAY ONLY they'll draw names for prizes and give the cutest chocolate budino desserts to the first 100 guests!

>> Speaking of fresh air, did you know that W.A. Frost has decided to keep their windows open all winter long? They went as far as to retrofit the whole space with new crankable windows which will remain open to let that cold goodness flow through the space. If ever there was a place to go prove the validity of your MN Card. Also: not making frost jokes because that's just too easy.

>> Feel like I should tell you that Beer Dabbler in a Box Season 4 is on sale. From $100 down to $65, but still with all the great local beers that you now don't have to share with anyone on Thanksgiving. Mazel.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Billy's On Grand has called it over for the winter. Hopefully we'll see them back in the spring.

// Anchor Fish & Chips lost their outdoor tent to snow collapse, closing their on-site dining options. So they'll be reverting to takeout only. Go get yer chips!

// Norseman Distillery cocktail room and patio decided, actually, to NOT re-open as was reported in last week's FEED.

// Keeping up on the national scene, NYC has moved to curfews too, while SFO has closed indoor dining again and Chicago has a new Stay at Home order amidst nasty surges.

// Also, Rock the Garden has already been cut for 2021. Breathe.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.