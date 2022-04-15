× Expand Shutterstock Person in Bunny Suit Skydiving

Everything just needs a recast right now. Much like a Timberwolves win party, let's take everything to 11. And why wouldn't we? We have to survive the world like everyone else, but we do it with snow in April. So go nuts, stand in line in the sleet for a fabulous corn dog, get really excited for a new sandwich shop, and hunt those Easter Keggs with gusto.

NEWS

\\ Peace Coffee workers are the latest to seek unionization. A group of workers asked for the union to be voluntarily recognized, but owner Lee Wallace chose to take the slower path of process and opted for election. Stay tuned.

\\ The Synergy Series is back for 2022. Gavin Kaysen is bringing a new roster of his shiny chef friends to town, to cook and chat and make merry. You can join Mei Lin, James Kent, Curtis Stone, and Marcus Samuelsson for dinner and discussions at various points through the rest of the year. This year the charity partner is The Constellation Fund, which does good work locally to fight poverty.

\\ Love this little gift idea: The Minnesota Brewery Shirt Club. Subscription tees! Each month, for $28, you get a box with a new MN brewery t-shirt, a little inside intel about the brewery, a decal, and a coupon for beer.

OPENS

+ CrunCheese is now open in Dinkytown, and the lines are real. I've driven by in the rain and there are still kids winding down the block waiting for Korean hotdogs. Yes, they look like corndogs but some have melty mozzarella or cheddar or even mozz AND cheddar on the stick. And the crispy panko-ish crunch is better than batter (there I said it).

+ But, if you want your chase your dogs down, we got you too: The Corn Dog Co. food truck is new in town. And not only do they have the traditional all beef dogs in the cornmeal batter, but they have the cheese bomb, the cheese pop, and Korean-style in panko crunch sprinkled with sugar and hot honey. Find them at Burnsville Center this weekend!

+ The kitchen residency at First Draft taprooom is now in the hands of Burnt Chicken. Boomin' Barbecue just vacated the space, which will now be under Chef Bernard Collins capable care. Get ready for some seriously crispy fried chicken sandwiches.

+ David Fhima's skyway level outpost of Mother Dough has just launched. Much of the same menu as the street level outpost that opened earlier this spring.

COMING SOON

>> Have you heard the SPECTACULAR news that Marty's Deli has secured a location to make us a shiny new sandwich spot?! I will Timberwolves party all over that place for a Raffi Luigi or an Uncle Pete, bet on it. Check them out still popping up this weekend, today at Wildflyer and tomorrow at Modist.

>> If you thought that Sea Salt Eatery was opening this weekend, you have to wait one more week! It's been pushed to the 22nd. But also, maybe better weather for line hangs?

AGENDA

// Fish Fry Friday!

It's down to mano a mano on the Fish Fry Face Off ! The classic crisp from Pillbox Tavern is battling the saucy spice from Dark Horse Tavern ... who is worthy of the Big Fish title for St. Paul?! You choose!

// Parkway Pizza has hidden a number of Easter Keggs (yes, pastel painted beer kegs) around the metro in their delivery areas. Go on the hunt, and then return the keg to its local Parkway shop and get a $50 gift card and goodie bag. Or use the online code KEGG when you order online for $5 off any order through the end of May.

// Lemon pound cake is a gift. The lemon pound cake you can score at the Easter Bakery pop-up at The Get Down Coffee Co. this Saturday comes from Quince Mpls bakery, and it's more than a gift. It's self-care. Order two. Also: caramel rolls!

// You still have time to find your best choker for 90's Prom at Minneapolis Cider Co tomorrow. You won't even have to spike the punch bowl (hint: it's a sure thing), but you can have s'mores on the patio after you do your coordinated Usher dance, and then vote for Prom King and Queen.

// The boozeless party pop-up Proxy Bar is throwing a shindig on Saturday called Buzz Cut. It's a gathering in the coming soon Marigold N/A bottle shop next to Honeycomb salon. The 3Leches and DryWit crew will be there, along with N/A sips from local breweries and cideries.

// I'm here for this level up: Meat + Cheese Raffle at Utepils Brewery next Tuesday. Kramarczuk's and Red Head Creamery are on deck for this FREE raffling of the goods. Just bring a canned good or non-perishable item for donation, and hang out for the 8 rounds of grocery potential.