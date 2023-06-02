× Expand Shutterstock Dinner Outside .

Even if you don't have school-aged kids, this early time of June feels wonky. Summer is here (it just is) and schedules change, humans graduate, days linger, and if you're lucky Fridays become halved. Respect the ebb and flow of these days, it's your birthright as a Minnesotan to hold fast to each fathom of sunshine (yes, it's too hot, we know). Say goodbye to a neighborhood butcher, say hello to brunch, say yes to a full day of festing, and say no to saying no for at least three months.

OPENS

+ The Travailian Dream Creamery ice cream is now available at Graze food hall in North Loop. They'll be serving scoops, cones, shakes, and even the Fun Buns, but don't ask for the burger. And you'll even be able to breeze by and score some scoops from the walk-up window at The Last Drop.

+ Jasmine26 is now open again, and this time as a hotpot restaurant. Open Tu-Sun from 4:30p-9p, this new version of the Eat Street favorite is focused on those (often) fiery pots of broth that you customize with your own add-ins. Full bar still!

+ My formerly favorite burger deck on Lake Mtka has changed again. The Caribbean did not open as the Tequila Butcher this year, instead it's open as Lost Bay. They are tossing on a bit of a tiki vibe, with no less than 6 frozen drinks and a pitcher of margs among other cocktails. They've got wraps, salads, tacos, a couple of burgers and some sandwiches.

+ At the Midtown Global Market, Sean Sherman has officially opened the completed Indigenous Food Lab. Part teaching kitchen, part incubator, the renovated space now also has a fully stocked market full of Indigenous products from all over, and a counter service menu with food and tea bevs.

+ Also: Owamni will open back up at 4pm today, after being closed for many weeks due to a fire.

+ After a wee bit of a delay, Cooks Bellecour opened their new store near 50th & France. The new kitchen retail/cooking school/bakery cafe is the first true merger for the two brands which will go forth into laminated heaven together hence forth. Huge bonus, pop into the free parking next door while you get your croissant on.

+ TOUS le JOURS is another new international French-Asian bakery that has opened in town. This one is now open in Richfield, has, like many of the others, sent out a press release saying they just HAD to come here because "Minnesota was missing an everyday bakery where customers could rely on quality knowing that the treats were being baked fresh daily." Really. In the town that flour built.

CLOSES

- Super sucky news, Lowry Hill Meats will be closing at the end of the month. Erik and Tiffany Sather have battled hard as an independent butcher shop, but they've come to feel that the business is no longer sustainable. Inflation, the neighborhood's other food institutions closing around them, and changing consumer habits have made it hard. Their recently launched takeover of the Red Table Meats program at the Food Building, Lowry Hill Provisions, is still operational and growing.

COMING SOON

>> Brunch! At Petite León! Starting June 11, you can get some excellent morning meal on Sundays at the Kingfield eatery. First-come-first-serve for chilaquiles, tuna tostada, yes the cheeseburger, and tamale bennie with chipotle hollandaise and Mexican chorizo.

>> La Boulangerie Marguerite is adding a second location this summer, moving into the former Mary Ellen's space in Nordeast, right next to The Anchor. St. Paulites already know about the great sweets and breads (formerly known as PJ Murphy's), and hello, did you see the rainbow challah? Too bad Minnesota has been missing an everyday bakery where customers could rely on quality knowing that the treats were being baked fresh daily.

AGENDA

// Happy National Donut Day! Cardigan's got some good rings, Glam Doll is doing first 50 customers get free stuff, Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon donut, and hey ... did you know that Valley Pastries is now known as Funner Brothers Donut Company? WAY better name, right? They have those giant donut holes we love.

// Road Trip! Pine Island Cheese Festival! There's not a word in that event name that I don't like. Aim yourself toward Rochester and you'll happen upon this dairy focused small town fest. All weekend long find beer gardens, a carnival, duck race, fond the golden cheese hunt, food vendors, pancake breakfasts that support the wrestling team, both a community hymn sing, and a mega sxse beer pong game. LOVE a small town fest.

// Edina Art Fair is all weekend long. Beer gardens and food trucks, but also lots of local spots you can support after you support the artists.

// Insight Brewing is launching their new patio on Saturday. Potter's Pasties will be on-site for nosh and plenty of live music will make a proper afternoon of it.

// Head over to see the ponies and the piggies with the Taste of Canterbury BBQ & Bourbon fest on Saturday. From brisket kabobs to ribs, pork belly, and burnt ends, you'll be able to pair your smokey meats with Kentucky-grade drinks. Plus, live music and live racing.

// Aw, heck yeah! It's Grand Old Day once again! This Sunday, our favorite one day summer kickoff fest stretches down that Grand Avenue in St. Paul with bands, beer gardens, parades, car shows, and of course, Wiener dog races. Get your wristband ahead of time if you wanna sip the suds, the whole party clicks in at 8:30a and clicks off by 6pm.

// Did I mention that the June 10 Rosé Fest tix are selling like hotcakes and you should get some NOW?